40 events to keep you busy throughout Dayton in October

Dayton German-American Club, the area’s oldest German organization, has been around since 1890. One of its major events each year is Oktoberfest, returning to Dayton Liederkranz-Turner, 1400 E. Fifth St., Dayton, on Saturday, Oct. 8. The annual event features German food, beverages and live German music. Festival hours are 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Cost: Free. More info: 937-223-9013 or www.daytongermanclub.org.

3. Sauerkraut Festival

This annual craft event, at North Main Street in Waynesville, on Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 8 and 9, features hundreds of vendors, live music and plenty of unique sauerkraut dishes. Musical acts include Smithville South Band, Ryan Adams & the SOBs and Joey Said No on Saturday and Bourbon Road Band, Fin Tan and Vernon McIntyre Appalachian Grass Band on Sunday. Festival hours are 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. Cost: Free. More info: 513-897-8855 or www.sauerkrautfestival.com.

4. Boro Fest

Springboro’s Boro Fest will be held Saturday, Oct. 1 from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. at North Park, 195 Tamarack Trail. Live music begins at 3 p.m. from The Eagles Project, followed by Naked Karate Girls at 6 p.m. Food trucks and family-friendly activities will also be featured. More info: www.cityofspringboro.com.

5. Dayton LGBT Film Festival

Six screenings totaling 13 shorts and five features will be shown Friday, Oct. 14 through Sunday, Oct. 16 at The Neon, 130 E. Fifth St., Dayton. The opening night film is “Keep the Cameras Rolling: The Pedro Zamora Way,” concerning the life and AIDS activism of late reality TV star Pedro Zamora of MTV’s “The Real World.” More info: www.daytonlgbt.com.

6. Yellow Springs Street Fair

Vendors galore including food trucks and hand-crafted, artisan vendors comprise this festive event, which will be held Saturday, Oct. 8 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in downtown Yellow Springs. More info: www.yellowspringsohio.org/street-fair.

COMMUNITY EVENTS

7. Declare Dayton

Local churches unite for reconciliation and the next generation. On Sunday, Oct. 2, a Prayer March will be held at Courthouse Square, 23 N. Main St., from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. Afterward, a worship service will be held at Levitt Pavilion, 134 S. Main St., from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. More info: visit declaredayton.org.

8. Masquerage

“Into Wonderland” is the theme of the 20th anniversary Masquerage, held at The Landing Event Venue, The 804 Bldg., 804 E. Monument Ave., Dayton, at 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22. Proceeds benefit Equitas Health, which has been providing HIV/AIDS support through case management, education, prevention and advocacy since 1984. Cost: $50 general admission, $100 for Red Ribbon Lounge. More info: www.masquerage.org.

9. TEDxDayton

After a move to streaming for two years, TEDxDayton celebrates 10 years of ideas worth spreading in-person at Victoria Theatre, 138 N. Main St., Dayton, at 9 a.m. Friday, Oct. 14. Presenters include Madelyn Leembruggen, Bryan Suddith, Terry Oroszi and Stacey Lawson. Cost: $53-$503. More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org.

Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

PERFORMING ARTS

10. “Charlie Parker’s Yardbird”

Dayton Opera presents “Charlie Parker’s Yardbird” at the Schuster Center, Second and Main Streets, Dayton, on Friday and Sunday, Oct. 7 and 9. The season-opening program has music by Daniel Schnyder and libretto by Bridgette A. Wimberly. Show times are 7:30 p.m. Friday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Cost: $32 to $100. Season tickets are available. More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org.

11. “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow”

Dayton Ballet gets into the mood of the spooky season with “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow.” Artistic director Karen Russo Burke brings a fresh approach to this classic tale with the Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra presenting a new score from composer Austin Jaquith. Dayton Ballet performs at Victoria Theatre, 138 N. Main St., Dayton, Friday through Sunday, Oct. 28 through 30. Show times are 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Cost: $5-$86. More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org.

12. “Musicology”

Dayton Contemporary Dance Company presents “Musicology,” a vignette-style program dedicated to Prince. This dinner theater show, at Ponitz Sinclair Conference Center, Dayton, on Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 29 and 30, is a collaboration between musical director Deron Bell and Debbie Blunden-Diggs, DCDC’s chief artistic and producing director. Show times are 7 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Cost: $66.50 to $71.50. More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org.

Credit: MACKENSIE KING Credit: MACKENSIE KING

13. “Sweeney Todd”

TheatreLab Dayton’s executive director Philip Drennen stars in the title role in the company’s “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street.” The musical will be performed at PNC Arts Annex, 46 W. Second St., Dayton, on Thursday, Oct. 20 through Saturday, Oct. 29. This show is recommended for ages 16 and older due to its graphic nature and sexual themes. Show times are 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, 8 p.m. Fridays and 2 and 8 p.m. Saturdays. More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org.

14. “Deadline”

Human Race Theatre presents the world premiere of “Deadline,” a comedic thriller about two playwrights who take on a project that leads to a mystery. The play opens at the Loft Theatre, Dayton, on Thursday, Oct. 27. Jason Podplesky directs the new work by Marcia Kash and Douglas E. Hughes. “Deadline” runs through Nov. 13. Show times are 8 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, 7 p.m. Sunday, Tuesday and Wednesday, with 2 p.m. Sunday matinees on Oct. 30, Nov. 6 and 13. There is no 7 p.m. show on Nov. 13. Cost: $53. More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org.

15. “A Chorus Line: Teen Edition”

Yellow Brick Theater is mounting “A Chorus Line: Teen Edition.” A cast of high school actors appear in the family-friendly version of this Tony and Pulitzer Prize winner exploring the auditions of a Broadway show. “A Chorus Line: Teen Edition” is presented at PNC Arts Annex, 46 W. Second St., Dayton, Friday through Sunday, Oct. 14 through 16. Cost: $22. More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org.

Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

16. Kevin Locke

Many people feel hoop dancer Kevin Locke is a lifeline into Native American culture. He continues to entertain and educate audiences of all ages with his programs. Dayton Live presents Locke at the Schuster Center, Mathile Theatre, Second and Main Streets, Dayton, at 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 10. Cost: $18. More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org.

17. Amy Bruni

Amy Bruni is a paranormal investigator, author, podcast host and television personality. She has appeared on more than 100 episodes of “Ghost Hunters” and is currently co-star and executive producer of “Kindred Spirits” on the Travel Channel. Dayton Live presents “Life with the Afterlife: A Supernatural Evening with Ghost Hunter Amy Bruni” at Victoria Theatre, 138 N. Main St., Dayton, at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20. Cost: $35-$85. More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org.

18. Anjelah Johnson-Reyes

After turning heads with a short-lived stint as a cast member of “MADtv,” Anjelah Johnson-Reyes turned her focus to stand-up. She also found unique ways to express her talents beyond comedy club stages such as her viral video shorts on YouTube. Dayton Live presents Johnson-Reyes at Victoria Theatre, 138 N. Main St., Dayton, at 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16. Cost: $39.75 to $159.75. More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org.

19. Kathleen Madigan

Like many stand-up comics Kathleen Madigan, has learned to branch out. She has produced more than 100 episodes of the “Madigan’s Pubcast” and also supplied the YouTube series “Storytime with Kathleen” where she reads books in installments such as “Tanya Tucker’s Nickel Dreams.” Her latest traditional stand-up special, “Bothering Jesus,” was released in 2016. Madigan brings the Do You Have Any Ranch? Tour to the Schuster Center, Second and Main Streets, Dayton, at 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28. Cost: $34.75 to $59.75. More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org.

Explore More than 20 bands set for annual Dayton Music Fest in downtown Dayton

VISUAL ARTS

Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

20. David Levinthal photos

Photographer David Levinthal is known for his work using miniatures to revisit historical events like the assassination of President John F. Kennedy and the Vietnam War. These and other striking images are part of “American Myth & Memory: David Levinthal Photographs,” which opens at the Dayton Art Institute, 456 Belmonte Park North, Dayton, on Saturday, Oct. 15. Hours are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Cost: Free for DAI members and children 6 and younger. Non-member admission is $15 adults, $10 seniors 60 and older, active military and groups of 10 or more, $5 college students 18 and older with ID and youth ages 7 to 17. More info: 937-223-4ART (4278) or www.daytonartinstitute.org.

21. Rosewood Gallery

Rosewood Gallery at Rosewood Arts Centre, 2655 Olson Dr., Kettering, has a new joint exhibition opening on Monday, Oct. 3. The solo photography shows sponsored by FotoFocus are “How Do You Want To Be Seen” by Darren Lee Miller of Columbus and “From a Distance” by Atlanta-based Ivette Spradlin. Fall gallery hours at 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Cost: Free. More info: 937-296-0294 or www.playkettering.org.

SPORTS

22. WWE

It’s hard to believe the last WWE-sanctioned night of entertainment in Dayton was more than two years ago. “Saturday Night’s Main Event” hits the Nutter Center, 3640 Colonel Glenn Hwy., Dayton, at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22. The WWE showcase features a Street Fight Match between Drew McIntyre and Shamus, RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, Seth “Freakin’” Rollins and the Undisputed Tag Team Champions the Usos. Doors open at 6 p.m. Cost: $20 to $115. More info: 937-775-1000 or www.nuttercenter.com.

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

HALLOWEEN EVENTS

23. Hauntfest on Fifth

With the exception of the all too familiar pandemic pause, Hauntfest has been an annual tradition in Dayton’s Oregon District since 1985. Hauntfest on Fifth, which brings the competitiveness of a costume contest and the fun of street party, is back at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29. More info: facebook.com/oregondistrict.

24. Horrorama

Horrorama 2022, the annual horror movie festival returns to Englewood Cinema, 320 National Road #2, Englewood, on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 7 and 8. Friday is a triple comedy bill with “Young Frankenstein,” “What We Do in the Shadows” and “Shaun of the Dead.” Saturday’s program includes four feature films, “Psycho,” “Jason X,” “Neon Maniacs” and “Demons 2,” plus shorts, music and trailers, contests and prizes. Show times are 8 p.m. Friday and 7 p.m. Saturday. Cost: $8 Friday, $10 Saturday. More info: www.facebook.com/horroramadayton.

25. Haunted Castle

Riverside Jaycees Haunted Castle of Carnage and Trail, which has been scaring locals since 1986, continues at the Castle, 1213 Old Harshman Road, Riverside, through Monday, Oct. 31. Hours of operation are 8 p.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday, and 8 to 10 p.m. Sunday. Cost: $17 per person, $24 for VIP/Fast Pass. More info: 937-254-2576 or riverside-jaycees.com.

26. Dayton Scream Park

This year marks the 20th anniversary of the haunted attraction at Dayton Scream Park, 5117 Valley Pike, Dayton. The park is open Fridays and Saturdays from dusk to midnight through Oct. 29. Cost: $20 Friday, $25 Saturday. More info: 937-397-2273 or daytonscreampark.com.

27. Haunted Scream Park

Land of Illusion, 8762 Thomas Road, Middletown, has programming throughout the year, but each fall the focus turns to scares. The facility’s Haunted Scream Park is open Fridays and Saturdays through Oct. 29. There is a special closing night from 7 to 11 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30. Regular hours are 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. Friday and Saturday. Cost: $25-$80. More info: landofillusion.com.

28. Brimstone Haunt

Haunted Hayride and Zombie Assault are among the attractions offered at Brimstone Haunt, 525 Brimstone Road, Springboro. Cost: Haunted Hayride $18, Forgotten Forest $17, Psychosis $11, Zombie Assault $7 and Dead Shot Paintball $11. Combo tickets online are $30, $50 for Fast Pass. Brimstone Haunt continues 7 p.m. to midnight Fridays and Saturdays through Oct. 30. More info: springborohauntedhayride.com.

29. “PhilharMonster”

Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra’s 2022-2023 Family Series presented by Dayton Performing Arts Alliance begins with a perennial holiday favorite. “PhilharMonster: It’s Alive!!” at the Schuster Center, Second and Main Streets, Dayton, at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, features “Jurassic Park” by John Williams, Joseph Haydn’s “Symphony No. 82: The Bear, 4th movement” and “The Carnival of Animals” by Camille Saint-Saëns. Cost: $26. More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org.

30. Halloween Movie Series

This inaugural series from the Dayton Convention Center, 22 E. Fifth St., Dayton, presents “Monster House” (Oct. 1, 11 a.m.), “Ghostbusters” (Oct. 1, 3 p.m.), “Scream” (Oct. 1, 7 p.m.), “A Nightmare on Elm Street” (Oct. 6, 7 p.m.), “Friday the 13th” (Oct. 13, 7 p.m.), “Hocus Pocus” (Oct. 22, 11 a.m.), “Beetlejuice” (Oct. 22, 3 p.m.), and “The Shining” (Oct. 22, 7 p.m.). More info: www.daytonconventioncenter.com.

MUSIC

31. Thomas Rhett

Country singer Thomas Rhett released his sixth studio album, “Where We Started,” on Big Machine Records’ Valory imprint in April. The chart-topping artist is currently on the road with Parker McCollum and Conner Smith on the “Bring the Bar to You” tour, which pulls into the Nutter Center, 3640 Colonel Glenn Hwy., Dayton, at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15. Cost: Tickets start at $27. More info: 937-775-4789 or www.nuttercenter.com.

Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

32. Dailey & Vincent

The end of 2022 marks the 15th anniversary of the musical union that is Dailey & Vincent. Along the way, the celebrated American roots music group has won five Grammy Awards, 35 International Bluegrass Music Awards and four Dove Awards. After having a March 25 Dayton Live concert postponed, Dailey & Vincent are returning to town to make up the date with a performance at Victoria Theatre, 138 N. Main St., Dayton, at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15. Cost: $29 to $49. Tickets for the postponed show will be honored for the rescheduled date. More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org.

Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

33. Trio Virado

University of Dayton’s ArtsLIVE launches its 2022-2023 season with Trio Virado in a Vanguard Legacy Concert. The international group, American Amy Porter (flute), Puerto Rican Jaime Amador (violin), Brazilian João Luiz (guitar), performs in UD’s Sears Recital Hall, Jesse Philips Humanities Center, 300 College Park, Dayton, at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9. Cost: Free for UD students, $18 general admission, $15 seniors 60 and older and UD alumni, $10 UD employees and retirees, $5 youth and students younger than 21. More info: 937-229-2545 or udayton.edu.

34. Dayton Philharmonic Masterworks

Guest vocalists Saili Oak (Hindunisian soprano) and Sarah Tucker (operatic Soprano) join the Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra for “Far Away Place: Scheherazade.” The Masterworks Series program, at the Schuster Center, Second and Main Streets, Dayton, at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Oct. 21 and 22, features compositions by Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov, Claude Debussy and Reena Esmall. Cost: $14 to $68. More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org.

35. Trio Karénine

University of Dayton’s ArtsLIVE 2022-2023 season continues with a Vanguard Legacy Concert featuring Trio Karénine, which formed in Paris, France in 2009. Charlotte Juillard (violin), Louis Rodde (cello) and Paloma Kouider (piano) perform in UD’s Sears Recital Hall, Jesse Philips Humanities Center, 300 College Park, Dayton, at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30. Cost: Free for UD students, $18 general admission, $15 seniors 60 and older and UD alumni, $10 UD employees and retirees, $5 youth and students younger than 21. More info: 937-229-2545 or udayton.edu.

36. Dayton Music Fest

After two years of cancellations, the local multi-act showcase of area talent returns with performances at Yellow Cab Tavern, 700 E. Fourth St., and Blind Bob’s, 430 E. Fifth St., at 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Oct. 21 and 22. Dayton Music Fest 2022 includes reunions by the Haunting Souls and the Mulchmen and performances by the Raging Nathans, Paige Beller, Amber Hargett, K. Carter and others. Each night begins with songwriters-in-the-round. Cost: Weekend passes are $20 in advance, $25 at the doors. $15 per night at the doors. More info: facebook.com/daytonmusicfest.

Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

37. Nic+Desi

Miami Valley Community Concert Association’s 2022-2023 Heart & Soul season continues with Nic+Desi: Broadway Song, Dance and Romance. Nicholas Dromard and Desiree Davar will sing and dance their way through a set of songs from the stage and screen. Nic+Desi perform in Centerville Performing Arts Center, Centerville High School, 500 E. Franklin St., Centerville, at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6. Cost: 35 adults, $5 students. More info: mvcconcert.org.

38. Kick-N-Flava

Bob Ross Auto Group Jazz & Beyond series presents local group Kick-N-Flava in the Shaw Gothic Cloister at Dayton Art Institute, 456 Belmonte Park North, Dayton, on Thursday, Oct. 6. Jerry Hawes (keyboards), Mike Allamby (saxophone) and the rest of the crew will be performing a soulful mix of jazz, funk and more from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Doors open at 5 p.m. Cost: Free for museum members. Nonmember admission is $15 adults, $10 seniors 60 and older, active military and groups of 10 or more, $5 college students 18 and older with ID and youth ages 7 to 17. More info: 937-223-5277 or www.daytonartinstitute.org.

39. Jennifer Hartswick

Powerhouse is a term often used to describe Jennifer Hartswick and it’s fitting for the trumpet-playing vocalist who mixes R&B, jazz and funk with a dash of pop. Her latest album, “Something in the Water,” dropped Sept. 9 and has received positive reviews. Hartswick returns to town with her full band for a show at The Brightside, 905 E. Third St., Dayton, at 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. Cost: $20. More info: 937-410-0450 or www.thebrightsidedayton.com.

40. Lisa Biales

Ohio native Lisa Biales and her trio, including cellist Michael G. Ronstadt of the Ronstadt musical family, will perform Thursday, Oct. 6 at 7 p.m. at The Coffee Pot, 537 S. Broadway St., Greenville. Cost: $10-$15. More info: https://www.darkecountyarts.org/

41. Dayton Music Club

Dayton Music Club presents its Autumn Recital at Piano Preparatory School, 41 Grange Hall Road, Beavercreek, at 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23. Pianist Jennifer Shoup takes a river tour of southern Bohemia with a piano transcription of “The Moldau,” while flutist Lindsay Baker presents “Beverly” for solo flute by Ian Clarke. Soprano Sarah Bucher and pianist Merri Kozlowski-Klode also perform. Cost: Free but donations are accepted. More info: 937-297-0463 or www.daytonmusicclub.org.

Contact this contributing writer at 937-287-6139 or e-mail at donthrasher100@gmail.com.