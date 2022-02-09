Hamburger icon
5 Miami Valley events you should check out this weekend

The 2022 Wagner Subaru Adventure Summit returns to Wright State University’s Student Union in Fairborn on Saturday, Feb. 12, with an indoor triathlon, mountain biking, climbing walls, featured speakers and more.

The 2022 Wagner Subaru Adventure Summit returns to Wright State University's Student Union in Fairborn on Saturday, Feb. 12, with an indoor triathlon, mountain biking, climbing walls, featured speakers and more.

Events
By Don Thrasher
Updated 42 minutes ago

If you’re anxious to get out of the house after last week’s winter storm, there are plenty of options this weekend. Whether you’re looking to take in live theater or get active with fellow outdoor enthusiasts, there is something for everyone to explore. Here’s a look at some of the area’s top events.

Adventure Summit

When: 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12

Where: Wright State University’s Student Union, 3640 Colonel Glenn Hwy., Fairborn

Details: The 2022 Wagner Subaru Adventure Summit promotes active living with an indoor triathlon, mountain biking, climbing walls, competitions and more. The annual event, co-presented by Wright State University and Five Rivers MetroParks, also has live music, a Great Lakes Brewing party with pros from Wandering Griffin and featured speakers Grandma Joy & Brad Ryan, Derick Lugo and Andy Gallatin, aka the River Weasel.

Cost: Free

More info: www.theadventuresummit.com

Dayton Ballet's Karen Russo Burke's marks her 10th anniversary as the company's artistic director with "Sapphire Celebration" at Victoria Theatre in Dayton, Friday through Sunday, Feb. 11 through 13.

“Sapphire Celebration”

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 11 and Saturday, Feb. 12, and 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 13

Where: Victoria Theatre, 138 N. Main St., Dayton

Details: Dayton Ballet’s “Sapphire Celebration” marks Karen Russo Burke’s 10th anniversary as the company’s artistic director. Dayton Performing Arts Alliance presents a program featuring “Light Rain” by Gerald Arpino of the Joffrey Ballet and Ma Chong’s “Calling.”

Cost: $5 to $86

More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org

Bing Davis (pictured), Andrea Cummings, Clarice Moore and Kevin Harris are among the artists with work in "The Artist's Life" at Dayton Metro Library. African American Visual Artists Guild hosts an artist reception for the Black History Month exhibition from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12.

“The Artist’s Life” reception

When: 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12

Where: Dayton Metro Library, 215 E. Third St., Dayton

Details: African American Visual Artists Guild hosts a reception for “The Artist’s Life,” a Black History Month exhibition featuring more than 25 pieces by 19 area artists such as Bing Davis, Andrea Cummings, Clarice Moore and Kevin Harris. The show, which opened Tuesday, Feb. 1, is on display through Saturday, March 26.

Cost: Free

More info: 937-463-2665 or www.daytonmetrolibrary.org

Mix 107.7 and the American Heart Association present "We Will Yacht You," a night smooth rock of the 1980s from Stranger & Friends in Schiewetz Auditorium at Dayton Masonic Center on Saturday, Feb. 12.

Stranger & Friends

When: 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12; doors open at 7 p.m.

Where: Schiewetz Auditorium at Dayton Masonic Center, 525 W. Riverview Ave., Dayton

Details: Mix 107.7 and the American Heart Association present “We Will Yacht You,” a night smooth rock of the 1980s from Stranger & Friends. The local cover band will be joined by special guests Bill Champlin, formerly of Chicago, and Franke Previte from Franke and the Knockouts, for the iHeart Sweetheart Concert.

Cost: $25 to $60

More info: daytonmasonic.live

Grab your girlfriends and head over to The Black Box Improv Theater Saturday, Feb. 12 at 8 p.m. for the Galentine's Day Show.

Galentine’s Day at Black Box Improv

When: 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12

Where: Black Box Improv Theater, 518 E. Third St., Dayton

Details: An all-female cast takes audience suggestions and performs in celebration of female friendships everywhere.

Cost: $20

More info: www.daytonblackboximprov.com

Contact this contributing writer at 937-287-6139 or e-mail at donthrasher100@gmail.com.

About the Author

Follow Don Thrasher on facebook

Don Thrasher, a native of Gadsden, Alabama, has been a weekly contributor for the Dayton Daily News since 2003. He covers national and international music, performance and art. Don is a versatile writer, who has interviewed ballet dancers, professional athletes, authors, comedians, filmmakers, rodeo clowns and other disparate figures.

