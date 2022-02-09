5 Miami Valley events you should check out this weekend

If you’re anxious to get out of the house after last week’s winter storm, there are plenty of options this weekend. Whether you’re looking to take in live theater or get active with fellow outdoor enthusiasts, there is something for everyone to explore. Here’s a look at some of the area’s top events.
Adventure Summit
When: 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12
Where: Wright State University’s Student Union, 3640 Colonel Glenn Hwy., Fairborn
Details: The 2022 Wagner Subaru Adventure Summit promotes active living with an indoor triathlon, mountain biking, climbing walls, competitions and more. The annual event, co-presented by Wright State University and Five Rivers MetroParks, also has live music, a Great Lakes Brewing party with pros from Wandering Griffin and featured speakers Grandma Joy & Brad Ryan, Derick Lugo and Andy Gallatin, aka the River Weasel.
Cost: Free
More info: www.theadventuresummit.com
Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
“Sapphire Celebration”
When: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 11 and Saturday, Feb. 12, and 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 13
Where: Victoria Theatre, 138 N. Main St., Dayton
Details: Dayton Ballet’s “Sapphire Celebration” marks Karen Russo Burke’s 10th anniversary as the company’s artistic director. Dayton Performing Arts Alliance presents a program featuring “Light Rain” by Gerald Arpino of the Joffrey Ballet and Ma Chong’s “Calling.”
Cost: $5 to $86
More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org
“The Artist’s Life” reception
When: 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12
Where: Dayton Metro Library, 215 E. Third St., Dayton
Details: African American Visual Artists Guild hosts a reception for “The Artist’s Life,” a Black History Month exhibition featuring more than 25 pieces by 19 area artists such as Bing Davis, Andrea Cummings, Clarice Moore and Kevin Harris. The show, which opened Tuesday, Feb. 1, is on display through Saturday, March 26.
Cost: Free
More info: 937-463-2665 or www.daytonmetrolibrary.org
Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
Stranger & Friends
When: 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12; doors open at 7 p.m.
Where: Schiewetz Auditorium at Dayton Masonic Center, 525 W. Riverview Ave., Dayton
Details: Mix 107.7 and the American Heart Association present “We Will Yacht You,” a night smooth rock of the 1980s from Stranger & Friends. The local cover band will be joined by special guests Bill Champlin, formerly of Chicago, and Franke Previte from Franke and the Knockouts, for the iHeart Sweetheart Concert.
Cost: $25 to $60
More info: daytonmasonic.live
Credit: CHASE BUDURKA
Credit: CHASE BUDURKA
Galentine’s Day at Black Box Improv
When: 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12
Where: Black Box Improv Theater, 518 E. Third St., Dayton
Details: An all-female cast takes audience suggestions and performs in celebration of female friendships everywhere.
Cost: $20
More info: www.daytonblackboximprov.com
