5 Miami Valley events you should check out this weekend

Details: The African American Artists Guild has partnered with the Dayton Art Institute for “Black Heritage Through Visual Rhythms.” This juried exhibition features 85 pieces by 45 featured artists including Don Coulter, Bryane Broadie and Derrick Carter. It is the seventh annual show and the first time on display at DAI.

Cost: Free for DAI members and children 6 and younger. Non-member admission is $15 adults, $10 seniors 60 and older, active military and groups of 10 or more, $5 college students 18 and older with ID and youth ages 7 to 17.

More info: 937-223-4ART (4278) or www.daytonartinstitute.org

Caption Vocalist and educator Carmen Bradford, who started singing with the Count Basie Orchestra at the age of 22, will join the Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra for "The Ladies of Swing" at the Schuster Center in Dayton on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 18 and 19. Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

“The Ladies of Swing”

Where: Schuster Center, Second and Main streets, Dayton

When: 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Feb. 18 and 19

Details: Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra’s 2021-2022 SuperPops series presented by Dayton Performing Arts Alliance continues with “The Ladies of Swing” featuring special guest Carmen Bradford. The vocalist and educator, who started singing with the Count Basie Orchestra at the age of 22, will be singing jazz standards popularized by legendary female vocalists like Ella Fitzgerald, Billie Holiday and Sarah Vaughan.

Cost: $26-$85

More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org

Caption National Geographic Live presents Kara Cooney, professor of Egyptian Art and Architecture at University of California, Los Angeles, in "When Women Ruled the World" at Victoria Theatre in Dayton on Sunday and Monday, Feb. 20 and 21. Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

Kara Cooney: “When Women Ruled the World”

When: 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 20 and 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 21

Where: Victoria Theatre, 138 N. Main St., Dayton

Details: “When Women Ruled the World” is the title of the 2018 book by Kara Cooney, professor of Egyptian Art and Architecture at University of California, Los Angeles. National Geographic Live! presents a program of the same name from the author and scholar, who specializes in craft production, coffin studies and economics in the ancient world.

Cost: $29-$45

More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org

Caption Ceeofdreams (pictured) and Rev. Lewis are among the featured performers in Broken English 101 at PNC Arts Annex in Dayton on Saturday, Feb. 19. Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

Broken English

When: 7:45 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19. Doors open at 7 p.m.

Where: PNC Arts Annex, 46 W. Second St., Dayton

Details: Underdog Academy and Goodley Productions present Broken English 101, a theatrical evening of spoken word and music designed to generate laughs, testimony and fulfillment. “Stories within the margins” is the tagline of the show created to showcase “Black stories by Black voices.” Performers include Ceeofdreams and Rev. Lewis.

Cost: $25

More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org

Caption Wrestling superstar Chris Jericho hosts an evening of Christian hard rock featuring headliner Bloodgood (pictured) and special guests Whitecross at BMI Speedway in Versailles on Saturday, Feb. 19. Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

Chris Jericho & Bloodgood

Where: BMI Speedway, 791 E. Main St., Versailles

When: 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19. Doors open at 5 p.m.

Details: Wrestling superstar Chris Jericho is also the frontman for the rock band Fozzy, which launches a tour in March. Before he heads out on the road, he’ll be in the area hosting an evening of Christian hard rock with Bloodgood. The band, which formed in 1984, released its self-titled LP two years later. Special guests Whitecross will also perform.

Cost: $20 in advance, $25 at the door. $25 per band for socially distanced Meet and Greet

More info: 937-526-9547 or www.bmikarts.com.

Caption Contractors, manufacturers and other professionals offering advice and services during the Miami County Home & Garden Show at Hobart Arena in Troy Friday through Sunday, Feb. 18 through 20. Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

Miami County Home & Garden Show

Where: Hobart Arena, 255 Adams St., Troy

When: 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 18, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 20

Details: Whether you’re looking to make home renovations or energy efficiency upgrades, the Miami County Home & Garden Show will have contractors, manufacturers and other professionals offering advice and services to help you realize those plans.

Cost: $5 adults in advance, $6 day of show. Children 12 and younger admitted free with paid adult

More info: 937-339-2911 or hobartarena.com.

Caption Mad River Brass Quintet (pictured) and organist Judy Bede are among the featured performers when Dayton Music Club presents "Celebration of Sacred Music & Church Music" at Fairmont Presbyterian Church in Kettering on Sunday, Feb. 20, Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

Dayton Music Club

Where: Fairmont Presbyterian Church, 3705 Far Hills Ave., Kettering

When: 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 20

Details: Dayton Music Club presents “Celebration of Sacred Music & Church Music” featuring organists Judy Bede and Rachel Lammi, soprano April Bennet and the Mad River Brass Quintet led by trumpeter Chris Braun. Lammi presents a pair of solo pieces by J.S. Bach and Bede will join her for organ duets on “Rhapsody on American Hymn Tunes” by Charles Callahan and John Rutter’s “Variations on an Easter Theme.” Bennet is presenting a set of spirituals and Mad River Brass Quintet is performing pieces by William Picher, Jim Stephenson, J.S. Bach and a traditional spiritual arranged by Todd Marchand.

Cost: Free

More info: 937-297-0463 or www.daytonmusicclub.org

