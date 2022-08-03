5 reasons to see ‘Jesus Christ Superstar’ at Schuster Center

THE UNDERSTATED CENTER OF ATTENTION

Cincinnati native Aaron LaVigne brings a refreshingly understated, singer-songwriter vibe to his first-rate, emotionally drained portrayal of Jesus. He embodies the role from the exhaustive yet obedient vantage point of Rice’s remarkable lyrics in “Gethsemane.” “Then I was inspired – now I’m sad and tired” fuels LaVigne’s motivations, particularly within the presence of his disciples and as situations swell to a breaking point with the government. And as for his rendition of “Gethsemane,” one of the finest musical theatre monologues, he effectively accelerates the pace at the outset with guitar in tow but smoothly builds the drama with the anguished angst it deserves as an actor’s showcase.

Combined Shape Caption Jenna Rubaii (Mary Magdalene) in the North American Tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR. Photo by Matthew Murphy. Credit: MATTHEW MURPHY Credit: MATTHEW MURPHY Combined Shape Caption Jenna Rubaii (Mary Magdalene) in the North American Tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR. Photo by Matthew Murphy. Credit: MATTHEW MURPHY Credit: MATTHEW MURPHY

OBJECTS OF AFFECTION WITH OPPOSING VIEWS

Pepe Nufrio (a standby Judas on opening night for Omar Lopez-Cepero) and Jenna Rubaii (Mary Magdalene) create great tension as both are believably drawn to LaVigne’s laidback, unassuming aura. Nufrio, a vocal powerhouse from Madrid, Spain, raising the roof in “Heaven on Their Minds,” “Damned For All Time” and “Superstar,” is appropriately conflicted, frustrated and unyielding throughout. Rubaii’s gentleness and inquisitiveness is beautifully captured in her moving rendition of the folk/rock ballad “I Don’t Know How To Love Him.”

SUPPORTING PLAYERS SHINE

This rock opera is blessed with supporting players intrinsically at ease in their roles. Alvin Crawford’s imposing bass is perfect for high priest Caiaphas, whose transaction with Judas concerning 30 pieces of silver is artfully conceived here. Tyce Green, who has toured with such bands as Heart and Air Supply, also intimidates as Annas, Caiaphas’ fellow priest. In addition, Garfield Hammonds is a terrifically authoritative Pontius Pilate, Paul Louis Lessard brings humorous flair to King Herod, Eric A. Lewis (Simon) injects rousing gospel into “Simon Zealotes,” inviting tenor Tommy McDowell (Peter) joins Rubaii for a lovely “Could We Start Again, Please,” and expressive dancer Sarah Parker excels as Mob Leader.

Combined Shape Caption Aaron LaVigne (Jesus) and the company of the North American Tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR. Photo by Matthew Murphy. Credit: MATTHEW MURPHY Credit: MATTHEW MURPHY Combined Shape Caption Aaron LaVigne (Jesus) and the company of the North American Tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR. Photo by Matthew Murphy. Credit: MATTHEW MURPHY Credit: MATTHEW MURPHY

CRISP STAGECRAFT WITH ROCK CONCERT EDGE

Director Timothy Sheader’s vision for the show as musical theatre-meets-rock concert is clearly, crisply executed. With microphones and microphone stands passed among the actors in addition to a key sequence bolstered by dazzling doses of descending glitter, this production becomes a show within a show, especially as Lee Curran’s splendid lighting design fuels the arena essence. Also noteworthy: scenic designer Tom Scutt’s trees in the rear of the stage, reminding the audience that the garden of Gethsemane is an omnipresent factor.

Combined Shape Caption Aaron LaVigne and the company of the North American Tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR. Photo by Matthew Murphy. Credit: MATTHEW MURPHY Credit: MATTHEW MURPHY Combined Shape Caption Aaron LaVigne and the company of the North American Tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR. Photo by Matthew Murphy. Credit: MATTHEW MURPHY Credit: MATTHEW MURPHY

SUPERB CHOREOGRAPHY AND PHYSICALITY

Drew McOnie’s superb choreography for the dynamic ensemble lives in an exhilarating Twyla Tharp-meets-Fatima Robinson space. McOnie winningly weaves the concept of mob mentality into wonderfully physical routines that are unified, sharp, energetic and current.

Explore 12 noteworthy shows to see in August

HOW TO GO

What: “Jesus Christ Superstar”

Where: Schuster Center, Second and Main Streets, Dayton

When: Through Aug. 7; 7:30 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday; 8 p.m. Friday; 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday; and 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Sunday

Cost: $26-$99

Tickets and more info: Contact Dayton Live by phone at 937-228-3630 or visit online at daytonlive.org

FYI: The production is performed in 90 minutes without intermission