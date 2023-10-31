50 events to keep you busy in Dayton this November

It’s time to go back inside and get warmed up this November with holiday events. Get your Christmas shopping done at the various bazaars in the area or work off that Thanksgiving food fest with a 5K run.

COMEDY

1. Faizon Love

Faizon Andre Love (born Langston Faizon Santisima) is a Cuban-born American actor, comedian, and writer, who has appeared in some of pop culture’s most iconic films such as “Friday” and “Elf. He will stop at the Dayton Funny Bone, 88 Plum St., Suite 200 at The Greene, Beavercreek, on Friday, Nov. 3 at 7:30 and 10 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 4 at 7 and 9:45 p.m. Cost: $30. More info: 937-429-5233 or www.daytonfunnybone.com.

2. Fortune Feimster

Beginning her career in Los Angeles as a member of the prestigious Groundlings Sunday Company, Feimster first became known nationally as a writer and panelist on E’s hit show “Chelsea Lately” before starring as a series regular on Hulu’s “The Mindy Project” and NBC’s “Champions.” Fortune Feimster will bring her “Live Laugh Love!” comedy tour to the Schuster Center, 1 W. Second St., Dayton, on Saturday, Nov. 4 at 7 p.m. Cost: $29.50-$165.50. More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org.

3. Laughfest

The second annual Laughfest will be held at Hobart Arena, 255 Adams St., Troy, on Saturday, Nov. 4 at 7:30 p.m. The show will feature Craig Shoemaker, Mary Ann Rajskub and Jimmy Shubert. The show will also feature Dayton’s own Amy Dolph. Cost: $25-$55. More info: 937-339-2911 or www.hobartarena.com.

COMMUNITY EVENTS

4. AcadeCon Tabletop Gaming Convention

Play role-playing games, board games and other tabletop events. Local vendors and game designers will also test new games. Dayton Convention Center, 22 E. Fifth St., on Friday, Nov. 3 from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 4 from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.; and Sunday, Nov. 5 from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Cost: $50 for three-day badge. $20 for Friday single-day badge. $25 for Saturday single day badge. $15 for Sunday. $25 for GM badges. $90 for VIP badges. $20 for young adult badge. Free for kids 13 and younger. More info: www.acadecon.com.

5. Monster Jam

Monster Jam returns to the Wright State University Nutter Center, 3640 Col. Glenn Hwy., Dayton, on Saturday, Nov. 4 at 1 and 7 p.m., and Sunday, Nov. 5 at 1 p.m. Fans will witness heated rivalries, high-flying stunts and fierce head-to-head battles for the event championship. Engineered to perfection, the 12,000-pound Monster Jam trucks push all limits in freestyle, skills, and racing competitions. Cost: $13.50-$80. More info: 937-775-1000 or www.nuttercenter.com

6. Dayton Train Show

The National Model Railroad Association, Miami Valley Division, will present the 2023 Dayton Train Show at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds, 645 Infirmary Rd., Dayton, on Saturday, Nov. 4 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 5 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be new and pre-owned locomotives, rolling stock, and structures in every scale. Purchase small hobby tools, scenery making supplies, books on railroads. Cost: $8 for adults. Free for children 12 and younger with adult admission. More info: 937-424-6413 or www.daytontrainshow.com.

7. Dayton Book Fair

The 52nd annual Dayton Book Fair will be held at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds, 645 Infirmary Rd., on Friday, Nov. 10 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 11 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sunday, Nov. 12 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Book Fair Foundation is a non-profit organization that collects donated books year-round for our annual Book Fair. Proceeds benefit three local non-profits each year. Cost: $10 on Friday. Free admission on Saturday. $10 per bag for the Sunday bag day sale. More info: www.daytonfair.com.

8. Plane Talks

A Veterans Day edition of Plane Talks will take place at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force, 1100 Spaatz St., Dayton, on Saturday, Nov. 11 from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Interact with various subject matter experts stationed in the galleries near the aircraft or exhibit that relates to their expertise. Experts include veterans, active duty, former pilots, crew members, engineers, navigators, and more. Cost: Free. More info: 937-255-3286 or www.nationalmuseum.af.mil.

9. Fairborn Veterans Day Ceremony

This ceremony will be held at the American Legion Dignam-Whitmore Post 526, 325 N. Third St., Fairborn, on Saturday, Nov. 11 at 11 a.m. Cost: Free. More info: www.legion526.com.

10. Beavercreek Veterans Day Ceremony

This ceremony will take place at Veterans Memorial Park, 1911 N. Fairfield Rd., Beavercreek, on Saturday, Nov. 11 at 2 p.m. Cost: Free. More info: www.beavercreekohio.gov.

11. Oregon District Barstool Open

The 20th annual Oregon District Barstool Open will be held in the Oregon District on Saturday, Nov. 11 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. This annual mini-golf extravaganza will have players putting through multiple bars in the Oregon District. There are 10 participating bars and everyone is encouraged to come dressed in creative, hilarious or wacky costumes. There will be a costume contest and the team with the best score will receive a prize. Cost: $160 for early bird tickets for a team of four. $180 for a team of four the day of the event. More info: 937-233-1230 or www.ursdayton.org.

12. Fairmont Athletic Boosters Craft Show

This show will be held at James S. Trent Arena, 3301 Shroyer Rd., Kettering, on Saturday, Nov. 18 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The show will feature more than 200 booths. Celebrate local talent while raising money for the athletic program. Cost: Free. More info: www.fairmontathleticboosters.org.

13. After Dark: Steampunk Soiree

This event will be held at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force, 1100 Spaatz St., Dayton, on Saturday, Nov. 18 from 6-10 p.m. Journey into a riveting world where the past meets the future, where Victorian elegance fuses with steam-driven innovation, and where curiosity knows no bounds. Delve into the secrets of Steampunk in the special exhibit Discover Steampunk: A Fantastical Hands-on Adventure. Savor hot hors d’oeuvres and crafted cocktails while doing trivia. Cost; $40. More info: 937-255-3286 or www.nationalmuseum.af.mil.

DANCE

Credit: Maja Prgomet Credit: Maja Prgomet

14. ‘Corteo’

Cirque du Soleil’s “Corteo” returns to the Wright State University Nutter Center, 3640 Col. Glenn Hwy., Dayton, on Thursday, Nov. 16 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Nov. 17 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 18 at 3:30 and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Nov. 19 at 1 p.m. The enchanting production of Cirque du Soleil brings acrobats, musicians, singers and actors together in Dayton. Cost: $35-$140. More info: 937-775-1000 or www.nuttercenter.com.

15. Tuesday Tea Dance

The Tuesday Tea Dance with Jan and Robin House Duo formerly Mandolin Bridge will be held at the American Czechoslovakian Club, 922 Valley St., on Tuesday, Nov. 28 from 2-4 p.m. Beer, wine, soft drinks, snacks and appetizer buffet will be served. Cost: $7 for members and $8 for non-members. More info: 937-287-4275 or www.accdayton.com.

FILM

16. ‘Triangle Park’

Three special screenings of “Triangle Park” will show at The Neon, 130 E. Fifth St., Dayton, on Tuesday, Nov. 7, Wednesday, Nov. 8 and Thursday, Nov. 9 at 7:30 p.m. each night. “Triangle Park” is a documentary based on the first-ever NFL football game. The film will uncover the facts around this seminal game that took place over 100 years. One of 14 original professional teams, the Dayton Triangles played on Sunday, Oct. 3, 1920. The game was played in front of 5,000 fans. Cost: $20. More info: 937-222-7469 or www.neonmovies.com.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

17. ‘Barbie’

Dayton Dinner Theater will present “Barbie” at The Brightside Dayton, 905 E. Third St., Dayton, on Sunday, Nov. 26 from 6-9 p.m. Think pink at this event, which will feature themed-cocktails, meal, music and trivia. Cost: $35. More info: 937-410-0450 or www.thebrightsidedayton.com.

FOOD AND DINING

18. Bourbon & Bubbles

This popular fundraiser will take place at the Dayton Art Institute, 456 Belmonte Park N., Dayton, on Friday, Nov. 3 from 7:30-10:30 p.m. The event will feature a selection of handcrafted bourbons, bubbly, gourmet bites and entertainment. Cost: $85 for DAI members. $100 for non-members. $135 for VIP. More info: www.daytonartinstitute.org.

19. Steak Fry Dinner and Dance

This event will be held at the Czechoslovakian Club, 922 Valley St., Dayton, on Friday, Nov. 17 from 6-7:30 p.m. Dinner includes steak, baked potato, vegetable, dessert, beer, wine, soft drinks and coffee. Cost: $20 for members, $21 for non-members and $8 for the dance only. More info: 937-287-4275 or www.accdayton.com.

HOLIDAY

20. Snowflake Craft Bazaar

Shop over 50 handmade craft vendors, a Christmas Treasures shop, baked goods, religious items and cafe. This event will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 209 W. Lake Ave., New Carlisle, on Friday, Nov. 3 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 4 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Cost: Free. More info: 937-845-3121 or www.sacredheartnc.net.

21. Mary, Help of Christians Christmas Bazaar

Purchase holiday items, needlework, crafts, baked goods, handmade quilts and basket raffles will be held at the church at 954 N. Maple Ave., Fairborn, on Saturday, Nov. 4 and Sunday, Nov. 5 at 9 a.m.. Cost: Free. More info: 937-878-8353 or www.mhcparish.com.

22. The St. Brigid Holiday Bazaar

This event features vendors selling handmade crafts and holiday décor as well as delicious, fresh baked goods donated by parishioners. St. Brigid is located at 312 Fairground Road, Xenia, on Saturday, Nov. 4 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. A raffle is held with holiday items and gift baskets as prizes, and a silent auction also takes place comprised of theme gift baskets that contain items donated by the St. Brigid School families. Cost: Free. More info: www.stbrigidxenia.org.

23. Lula Bell Holiday Open House

Enjoy holiday treats, specialty teas and coffee at Lula Bell Whimsical Cards and Gifts, 23 Park Ave., Oakwood, on Saturday, Nov. 4 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 5 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Drop letters to Santa in the North Pole Mailbox in front of Lula Bell. Cost: Free. More info: 937-294-3000 or www.lulabellshop.com.

24. Austin Landing Christmas Tree Lighting

The lighting will take place on Saturday, Nov 11 from 5-10 p.m. at Austin Landing, 10050 Innovation Drive, Dayton. Holiday activities include ice skating, food trucks, a beer garden, music and a fireworks show. Cost: Free. More info: www.austinlanding.com.

25. Ornaments for Everyone

This event will be held at John Bryan Community Pottery, 100 Dayton St. in Yellow Springs, on Tuesday, Nov. 7 and Tuesday, Nov. 14 from 6-8 p.m. The first class has each participant receive four pounds of clay rolled into a flat slab, enough to make over a dozen ornaments. The second class delves into colors and glazing them to a brilliant shine. Cost: $75. More info: 937-767-9022 or www.communitypottery.com.

26. The Brightside Holiday Bazaar

This bazaar will take place at The Brightside, 905 E. Third St., Dayton, on Sunday, Nov. 13 from noon to 5 p.m. Beyond shopping, there will be fun holiday-inspired classes for yoga, calligraphy and cookie decorating for an additional fee. Local food trucks will be serving food. Cost: Free general admission. More info: 937-410-0450 or www.thebrightsidedayton.com.

27. The Greene Christmas Tree Lighting

The Greene, 4452 Buckeye Lane, Beavercreek, will hold its Christmas Tree lighting on Thursday, Nov. 16 from 5-8 p.m. Festivities include Santa visit, DJ, photos with Santa and a live reindeer petting zoo. Cost: Free. More info: www.thegreene.com.

28. Ringing in the Holidays

The Ringing in the Holidays event at Carillon Park, 1000 Carillon Blvd., Dayton, will take place on Saturday, Nov. 18 from 6:30-10 p.m. Ringing in the Holidays has become a longstanding tradition at Carillon Historical Park. Sample gourmet hors d’oeuvres and warm spirits with specialty cocktails from the open bar. Other events will be dessert contest, live entertainment, silent auction and raffle. Cost: $85 for members. $95 for non-members. More info: 937-293-2841 or www.daytonhistory.org.

29. Dayton Holiday Festival Grande Illumination and Dayton Children’s Parade

The downtown Dayton festivities will be held on Friday, Nov. 24 from 3-8 p.m. Watch the holidays light up during Dayton’s traditional tree lighting. Immediately following the tree lighting, the Children’s Parade will round the corner of Second and Main streets to start its route through downtown, sparkling with more than 100,000 lights. Watch decorative seasonal floats, horses, drill teams and bands, and some special holiday treats. Cost: Free. More info: www.downtowndayton.org.

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

30. McPherson Town Holiday Home Tour

This neighborhood tour returns Friday, Nov. 24 from 4-8 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 25 from 3-7 p.m. Nine historic homes featured on the guided walking tour include a newly-renovated condominium in the converted Hawthorne School building built in 1886. Tours are scheduled every 12 minutes and will accommodate 15-20 people. Guests will also make a stop in a dessert house for refreshments. McPherson Town, known as “Dayton’s most neighborly neighborhood,” was one of the Gem City’s first suburbs platted by Samuel McPherson in 1845. Cost: $20. More info: www.mcphersontown.com.

31. Holiday Craft and Gift Show

This event will be held at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds, 645 Infirmary Road, on Friday, Nov. 24 and Saturday, Nov. 25 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Shop over 110 craft booths. Cost: $5. Free for children 12 and younger. More info: www.ohiochristmasshows.com.

32. The Indulge Holiday Event

Shop with over 100 entrepreneurs and food trucks, a financial workshop, yoga, health screenings, fashion show, free concert, silent auction and chair massages. Montgomery County Fairgrounds, 645 Infirmary Rd, Dayton, on Saturday, Nov. 18 from noon to 6 p.m. Cost: Free. More info: www.theindulgeevent.org.

MUSIC

Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

33. An Evening with David Foster and Katharine McPhee

Sixteen-time Grammy Award-winning musician, composer and producer David Foster and acclaimed singer, television, and Broadway star Katharine McPhee are joining forces and bringing their show to the Schuster Center, 1 W. Second St., Dayton, on Friday, Nov. 3 at 7:30 p.m. Cost: $49-$129. More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org.

34. Chuck Wagon Fall Concert

This event features a dinner of beef stew, coleslaw, cornbread and dessert. Live country music will be performed by The Tailgate Band. Miamisburg Community Center, 305 E. Central Ave., on Friday, Nov. 3 from 5-8 p.m. Cost: $7. More info: www.playmiamisburg.com.

35. ‘Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street’

Dayton Opera presents Stephen Sondheim’s acclaimed musical at the Victoria Theatre, 138 N. Main St., Dayton, on Saturday, Nov. 4 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 5 at 2:30 p.m. Fully staged with Victorian-era costumes and sets, “Sweeney Todd” tells the grisly story of a murderous barber and his deranged sidekick who serve up vengeance with a tasty side of dark humor. Cost: $23.50-$88.50. More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org.

36. Sinclair Youth Jazz Ensemble

Directed by Bill Burns, the ensemble will perform at Blair Hall Theatre, Building 2, Sinclair College, 444 W. Third St., Dayton, on Sunday, Nov. 5 from 2-4 p.m. Cost: Free. More info: www.sinclair.edu.

37. Fred Ziwich and the ISM Band

Fred Ziwich and the ISM Band will play ballroom selections and more at the American Czechoslovakian Club, 922 Valley St., on Sunday, Nov. 5 from 3-7 p.m. Beer, wine, soft drinks and snacks will be served. Food will be available for purchase. Cost: $14 for members and $15 for non-members. More info: 937-287-4275 or www.accdayton.com.

38. ‘Mozart’s Jupiter Symphony’

The Dayton Philharmonic will perform Mozart’s Jupiter Symphony at the Schuster Center, 1 W. Second St., Dayton, on Friday, Nov. 10 and Saturday, Nov. 11 at 7:30 p.m. Cost: $20.50-$82.50. More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org.

39. Kettering National A Cappella Fest

This festival will take place at the James S. Trent Arena, 3301 Shroyer Rd., Kettering, on Friday, Nov. 10 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 11 at 7 p.m. The festival is one of the largest weekends of a cappella music nationwide. The format of the event is in three portions: Friday night showcase, Saturday daytime festival and Saturday evening concert. Cost: $15 on Friday. $25 on Saturday. More info: 937-603-7256 or www.ketteringmusic.org.

40. Point of Grace: Gloria Christmas Tour

Point of Grace’s soaring melodies and rich harmonies have helped define the sound of Contemporary Christian music for nearly three decades. Arbogast Performing Arts Center, 500 S. Dorset Rd., Troy, on Saturday, Nov. 25 at 7 p.m. Cost: $25-$65. More info: 937-418-8392 or www.arbogastpac.com.

41. Straight No Chaser: Sleighin’ It Tour

Dayton Live will present the popular a cappella troupe at the Schuster Center, 1 W. Second St., Dayton, on Tuesday, Nov. 28 at 7:30 p.m. Cost: $39-$69. More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org.

42. Movie Magic: The Music of John Williams

In a career that spans over six decades, John Williams has become one of America’s most accomplished and successful composers for film and concert stage. Under the direction of conductor Awadagin Pratt, the Miami Valley Symphony Orchestra will deliver excerpts from “Raiders of the Lost Ark,” “Harry Potter”, “Superman,” and, of course, “Star Wars” and more. Arbogast Performing Arts Center, 500 S. Dorset Rd., Troy, on Saturday, Nov. 11 at 7 p.m. Cost: $25-$45. More info: 937-418-8392 or www.arbogastpac.com.

OUTDOORS

43. Blue Circle Run 5K/10K/Walk

This walk will be held at the University of Dayton Research Institute, 1700 S. Patterson Blvd., Dayton, on Saturday, Nov. 4 at 8 a.m. The proceeds from the event will benefit those affected by all types of diabetes. Diabetes Dayton is an agency of LifeCare Alliance, non-profit agency serving the Dayton area since 1963. Cost: $30 for the 5K and $35 for the 10K through Nov. 1. $35 for the 5K and $40 for the 10K on the day of the race. More info: https://thebluecirclerun.itsyourrace.com/event.aspx?id=1065.

44. Great Turkey Trek

Follow the clues along the routes and find the turkeys during an interactive walk or hike. There are two options for the quest: a one-mile paved/limestone walk or a 3.1-mile (5K) adventure hike. Forest Field Park, 2100 E. Centerville Station Road in Dayton, on Saturday, Nov. 18 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Cost: Free. More info: www.cwpd.org.

45. MetroParks Ice Rink Opening Weekend

The rink will open at RiverScape MetroPark on Friday, Nov. 24 and Saturday, Nov. 25 from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 26 from 1-5 p.m. Enjoy skating to holiday hits with friends and family, and take a selfie with our mascot, Parker the Penguin. Hot cocoa will be available for purchase at the Cafe and a Comfort Tent will keep people warm. Cost: $7 admission and $3 skate rental. More info: 937-275-7275 or www.metroparks.org.

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

46. Dayton Turkey Trot

This event will be held at Welcome Stadium, 1601 S. Edwin C. Moses Blvd., Dayton, on Sunday, Nov. 26 at 7 a.m. Bill’s Donuts will be waiting for runners at the finish line. Cost: $0-$94.99. More info: 224-757-5425 or www.ohioruns.com/daytonturkeytrot.com/

THEATER

47. ‘Misery’

TheatreLab Dayton will present “Misery” at the PNC Arts Annex, 46 W. Second St., Dayton, on Thursday, Nov. 2 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Nov. 3 at 8 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 4 at 2 and 8 p.m. “Misery” follows successful romance novelist Paul Sheldon, who is rescued from a car crash by his “number one fan,” Annie Wilkes, and wakes up captive in her secluded home. Cost: $28.50-$38.50. More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org.

48. ‘The Gingerbread Lady’

Beavercreek Community Theatre’s production of “The Gingerbread Lady” concerns Evy Meara, a popular singer who has hit the skids. After a short stay in rehab, her best friend, age-defying Toby, her daughter Polly, and Jimmy Perry, a gay actor, try to help her adjust to sobriety with a jolly birthday party. Performances will be held at 3868 Dayton-Xenia Road on Friday, Nov. 3 at 8 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 4 at 8 p.m.; Sunday, Nov. 5 at 3 p.m.; Friday, Nov. 10 at 8 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 11 at 8 p.m.; and Sunday, Nov. 12 at 3 p.m. Cost: $15-$18. More info: 937-429-4737 or www.bctheatre.org.

49. ‘Wednesday’s Child’

Dayton Theatre Guild’s production of “Wednesday’s Child” concerns a homicide investigation. As the detectives navigate the murder-mystery maze, secrets surface, alibis weaken and lies are uncovered in this fast-paced thriller. The Guild is located at 430 Wayne Ave. Performancse are Friday, Nov. 3 at 8 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 4 at 8 p.m.; Sunday, Nov. 5 at 3 p.m.; Friday, Nov. 10 at 8 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 11 at 5 p.m.; Sunday, Nov. 12 at 3 p.m.; Friday, Nov. 17 at 8 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 18 at 5 p.m.; and Sunday, Nov. 19 at 3 p.m. . Cost: $21 for adults ages 18-60. $19 for seniors ages 60 and over. $14 for students. More info: 937-278-5993 or www.daytontheatreguild.org.

50. ‘Cabaret’

The Wright State University School of Fine and Performing Arts will present “Cabaret” at the Festival Playhouse in the Creative Arts Center, 3640 Col. Glenn Hwy., Dayton, from Friday, Nov. 3 through Sunday, Nov. 19. Thursday, Friday and Saturday shows start time is 8 p.m. and 2 p.m. on Sundays. John Kander and Fred Ebb’s classic Broadway hit follows the rise of fascism in the 1930s and the inevitable costs to the German people. Cost: $25. More info:.www.wrightliberalarts.universitytickets.com.

Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

51. Dr. Seuss’ ‘How The Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical’

Dayton Live’s Broadway Series continues with this musical featuring the hit songs “You’re A Mean One Mr. Grinch” and “Welcome Christmas” (written by Albert Hague and Dr. Seuss) from the original animated series. Performances will be held at the Schuster Center, 1 W. Second St., Dayton, Tuesday, Nov. 14 at 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, Nov. 15 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Nov. 16 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Nov. 17 at 8 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 18 at 2 and 8 p.m.; and Sunday, Nov. 19 at 1 and 6:30 p.m. . Cost: $29-$119. More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org.

52. ‘A Drag Queen Christmas’

Murray & Peter will present “A Drag Queen Christmas” at the Schuster Center, 1 W. Second St., Dayton, on Wednesday, Nov. 29 at 8 p.m. Get ready for host Miz Cracker plus your favorite queens performing live on stage and very special guest Todrick Hall. There will be a limited amount of Super Fan VIP Experiences and All Star VIP Packages. Cost: $38.50-$252.50. More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org.

VISUAL ARTS

53. ‘Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec: The Birth of Modern Paris’

French painter and pioneer of modern poster design and lithograph art, Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec, will be saluted by Dayton Art Institute, 456 Belmonte Park North, through Jan. 14, 2024. Known internationally as a leading Post-Impressionist, Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec made art that explores the cabarets, racetracks, music halls, circuses, cafés and brothels of Paris during the late 19th century. Filled with empathy and humor, his images offer a captivating, nearly journalistic view of Paris in la belle époque (the beautiful era). Admission for this world-touring exhibition is included in the museum’s general admission, which includes access to all Special and Focus Exhibitions currently on view, as well as the museum collection galleries. General admission is $15 adults; $10 seniors (60+), active military and groups (10 or more); $5 students (18+ w/ID) and youth (ages 7–17); and free for children (ages 6 & younger). www.daytonartinstitute.org.

54. ‘Beyond Van Gogh: An Immersive Experience’

This tour will stop at the Dayton Convention Center, 22 E. Fifth St., Dayton, starting on Saturday, Nov. 11 through Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024. Hours of operation are Tuesday and Thursday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Closed Christmas Day. Through the use of cutting-edge projection technology and an original score, Beyond Van Gogh breathes new life into over 300 of Van Gogh’s artworks. The visit will take around one hour. Cost: $19.99-$83.99. More info: www.beyondvangogh.com.

Credit: Timothy Norris Credit: Timothy Norris

55. ‘Exposition Through Art - What’s New?’

The African American Visual Artists Guild announces the first showing of its fourth travelling exhibit. “Exposition Through Art - What’s New?” will have an opening reception (free and open to all ages) Sunday, Nov. 5 from 2 to 4 p.m., Second Floor, 840 Germantown St., Dayton. Exhibit is open Monday-Thursday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Members were asked to create works of art indicative of what is new in their lives, the community in which they live, their world of art, and/or any newly developed social, political or religious viewpoints they may have.