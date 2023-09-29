50 events to keep you busy in Dayton this October

Fall is here with numerous events taking place for the whole family as well as your canine companions. If you like candy, pumpkins, festivals, comedy shows and all things spooky, this list is for you.

COMEDY

1. Last Realtor Standing

The Women’s Council of Realtors will present this comedy show at the Dayton Funny Bone, 88 Plum St. No. 200, Beavercreek, on Thursday, Oct. 5 at 7:30 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m. The comedians performing are local realtors. The event raises money for the Future Leaders FUNd. Cost: $40. More info: 937-429-5233 or www.dayton.funnybone.com.

2. Reginald ‘Bruh Man’ Ballard

Ballard is an American character actor and comedian from Galveston, Texas, who is probably best known as “Bruh Man from the Fifth Floor” in the Fox sitcom “Martin.” He’ll stop at Wiley’s Comedy Club, 101 Pine St., Dayton, on Friday, Oct. 6 at 8 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 7 at 8 p.m. Cost: $25. More info: 937-224-5653 or www.wileyscomedy.com.

3. Eddie B’s Teachers Only Comedy Tour

Come hear Eddie B.’s uncensored and hysterically realistic portrayal of a teacher’s hectic life, from the point of view of an actual teacher. Saturday, Oct. 7 at 7:30 p.m. at Victoria Theatre, 138 N. Main St., Dayton Cost: $40-$55. More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org.

4. Laughing for a Cure

This comedy show features Leyla Ingalls, Shinkey and Karinne Turnbow at the Dayton Funny Bone, 88 Plum St. No. 200, Beavercreek, on Saturday, Oct. 15 at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m. There will be a gift basket raffle and a 50/50 raffle. A portion of the process will be donated to Pink Ribbon Good. Cost: $20. More info: 937-429-5233 or www.dayton.funnybone.com.

Credit: HANDOUT Credit: HANDOUT

5. Jeff Dunham

Dunham has shattered ratings with his broadcast specials, global tours and a best-selling autobiography. His successes have been commemorated with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame as well as the “Guinness Book of World Records” for “Most tickets sold for a stand-up comedy tour.” He will perform at the Nutter Center, 3640 Col. Glenn Highway, Dayton, on Friday, Oct. 20 at 7 p.m. Cost: $55.50. More info: 937-775-1000 or www.nuttercenter.com.

COMMUNITY EVENTS

6. Dayton Pagan Pride Day

People of all ages and spiritual backgrounds are welcome to this event. Activities include a Pagan ceremony, information booths from local charities, vendors with crafts and a broad range of items, plus authors and speakers on various Pagan spiritual practices. The event will be held at Fairborn Community Park, 691 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Road, Fairborn, on Saturday, Oct. 7 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Cost: Free. More info: www.ppd.daytonpagancoalition.org.

7. Breaking the Cycle Fundraising Breakfast

This Artemis Center benefit raises funds to provide vital direct services to domestic violence survivors and their children. The breakfast w will be held at Sinclair Conference Center, 444 W. Third St., Building 12, Dayton, on Thursday, Oct. 12 from 8-9 a.m. Cost: Free. More info: www.artemiscenter.org.

8. Troops & Treats

Enjoy dressing in costume, trick-or-treating and playing games at National Museum of the U.S. Air Force, 1100 Spaatz St., Dayton, on Saturday, Oct. 21 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Cost: Free. More info: 937-255-3286 or www.nationalmusuem.af.mil.

9. Front Street Halloween Market

Explore the studios, galleries, historical buildings and boutiques. Kids can enjoy pumpkin painting and the trick-or-treat trail. There will also be food trucks and live music. Front Street studios, 1001 E. Second St., Dayton, on Sunday, Oct. 15 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost: Free. More info: 937-331-9061 or www.frontstreet.art.

10. ‘Josh Gates Live: An Evening of Ghosts, Monsters, and Tales of Adventure’

Join explorer, author and investigator Josh Gates from Discovery Channel’s smash-hit series “Expedition Unknown” and Syfy’s “Destination Truth” for an evening of adventure. Gates will share lore and legends from his most spine-tingling expeditions. Wednesday, Oct. 18 at 7:30 p.m. at the Victoria Theatre, 138 N. Main St., Dayton. Cost: $40-$120. More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org.

11. Cruise-in and Craft Fair

Enjoy classic cars, crafts, food and raffles at the VFW Post and Auxiliary 9927 at 3316 Wilmington Ave., Kettering, on Saturday, Oct. 21 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Cost: Free. More info: www.vfwpost9927.org.

Explore 10 great things to do in Dayton this weekend

12. Hometown Halloween

The Troy Hometown Halloween will take place in downtown Troy on Saturday, Oct. 28 from 9 a.m. to noon. Festivities will begin with a costume contest and costume parade hosted by the Troy Noon Optimists in the parking lot of the Hobart Government building. Beginning at 10 a.m., participants will be able to trick or treat with downtown merchants Cost: Free. More info: www.troymainstreet.com.

13. Wag O Ween

This event will have trick-or-treating for doggies on the Walk and Wag course, photo booth ops, adoptable pet introductions and a pet costume contest. Event is held outdoors at the Kettering Recreation Complex (near the Adventure Reef Waterpark Roundabout), weather permitting. In the event of inclement weather, event will be held indoors. Kettering Recreation Complex, 2900 Glengarry Dr., Kettering, on Saturday, Oct. 28 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Cost: Free. More info: www.playkettering.org.

14. Rock the Rec Halloween Party

The Rock the Rec Halloween Party will be held at the Vandalia Recreation Center, 1111 Stonequarry Road, on Saturday, Oct. 28 from noon to 7 p.m. This fall community event will have food trucks, hayrides, cider truck, axe throwing, Trick-or-Treat, live music, inflatables, kid’s activities, Halloween costume judging, many craft vendors and more. Cost: Free. More info: www.vandaliaohio.org.

DANCE

15. ‘In Good Company’

The Dayton Contemporary Dance Company will open its 2023-2024 season at the Victoria Theatre, 138 N. Main St., Dayton, on Saturday, Oct. 14 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 15 at 4 p.m. The company has invited its “sister” company from Denver, Colorado, the Cleo Parker Robinson Dance, to share the boards. DCDC and CPRD combine for a unique presentation of “Jacob’s Ladder” by hip hop Legend Dr. Rennie Harris featuring Sheri “Sparkle” Williams. Cost: $15-$75. More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org.

16. ‘Dracula: Bloodlines’

Dayton Ballet presents “Dracula: Bloodlines” at the Victoria Theatre, 138 N. Main St., Dayton, on Friday, Oct. 27 and 28 at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, Oct. 29 at 2:30 p.m. The ballet transports audiences to 15th century Transylvania and tells the story of how the noble Prince Vlad became the infamous vampire Dracula. Cost: $23.50-$88.50. More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org.

FAMILY

17. ‘Bluey’s Big Play’

Dayton Live will present “Bluey’s Big Play” at the Schuster Center, 1 W. Second St., Dayton, on Tuesday, Oct. 3 and Wednesday, Oct. 4 at 6 p.m. “Bluey’s Big Play” is a new theatrical adaptation of the Emmy Award-winning children’s television series featuring an original story by “Bluey” creator Joe Brumm and new music by “Bluey” composer, Joff Bush. Cost: $30-$60. More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org.

18. Halloween Hop & Howl

The Halloween Hop & Howl will be held at Forest Field Park, 2100 E. Centerville Station Rd, Washington Twp., on Thursday, Oct. 5 from 4-6 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 7 from 10 a.m.-noon. Preschoolers and their families will walk around the park to collect various goodies. Everyone is encouraged to come in costume. The first 100 participants will receive tickets for free Kona Ice. Cost: Free. More info: www.cwpd.org.

19. Rocket Day

This event will be held at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force, 110 Spaatz St., Dayton, on Saturday, Oct. 7 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Kids will be able to build their own model rocket, launch it on the museum lawn (weather permitting) with the help from Wright Stuff Rocketeers, see a real lunar rover brought by the Armstrong Air and Space Museum and more. Cost: Free. More info: www.nationalmuseum.af.mil.

20. Family Fall Adventure

Families can enjoy games, crafts, face painting, a marshmallow roast, live music and a magician. Wedgerzyn Gardens MetroPark, 1301 E. Siebenthaler Ave., Dayton, on Saturday, Oct. 21 from 4-7 p.m. Cost: Free. More info: www.metroparks.org.

FESTIVALS

21. Fuse Fest

This festival brings comics and artists from around the country to celebrate their craft. The festival will feature comedy shows, podcast recordings and an after party. Thursday, Oct. 5 through Sunday, Oct. 8 at various locations throughout the Oregon District in downtown Dayton. Cost: $45 for festival pass. $10 for individual shows. More info: www.lukecapasso.com.

22. Chocolate Festival

The Chocolate Festival will be held at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds, 645 Infirmary Rd, Dayton, on Saturday, Oct. 7 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Visit professional chocolatiers, food trucks, local craft and food vendors, a free kids zone with games and prizes, free entertainment on the festival stage, and plenty of free seating. Cost: Free. More info: www.montcofair.com.

23. Spring Valley Potato Festival

Enjoy arts, crafts, live entertainment, carnival rides, children’s games, tractor pull, pet parade and lots of potato-themed foods in downtown Spring Valley on Saturday, Oct. 7 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 8 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Cost: Free. More info: www.springvalleyoh.com.

24. Oakwood Family Fall Festival

This Oakwood event takes place at Shafor Park at Collingwood Avenue and Shafor Boulevard on Sunday, Oct. 8 from 2-5 p.m. Enjoy an afternoon of fun games, food, hayrides along Shafor Boulevard to see Scarecrow Row, pumpkin painting and other entertainment for the whole family. Kids can dress up and join the “Costume Parade” around the park. Cost: Free. More info: www.oakwoodohio.gov.

25. Bradford Pumpkin Show

The Bradford Pumpkin Show will take place in downtown Bradford in Miami County on Tuesday, Oct. 10 through Thursday, Oct. 12 from 4-10 p.m.; Friday, Oct. 13 from 1-11 p.m.; and Saturday, Oct. 14 from 10 a.m-11 p.m. The show will include beer, contests, a parade, kiddie tractor pull, rides, a car show and raffles. Cost: Free. More info: www.bradfordpumpkinshow.com.

Credit: CHRIS STEWART/DAYTON DAILY NEWS Credit: CHRIS STEWART/DAYTON DAILY NEWS

26. Fairborn Halloween Festival

The Fairborn Halloween Festival will take place in downtown Fairborn on Friday, Oct. 20 from 4-11 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 21 from 11 a.m.-11 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 22 from noon-6 p.m. Explore downtown Fairborn and enjoy live music, food trucks, beer garden, shopping, amusement rides, games, a parade, vendors, Foy’s Haunted Museum, costume contest, candy and a zombie walk. Cost: Free. More info: www.ca.fairbornchamber.com.

27. Before I Die Festival

The Before I Die Festival will take place at Woodland Cemetery, 118 Woodland Ave., Dayton, will take place on Friday, Oct. 27 from 6-8 p.m. At this event, there will be food and dessert trucks, wine, beer and coffee. At 7 and 8 p.m. patrons can embark on The History, Mystery, Mayhem and Murder walking tour. Cost: $20 with advanced registration. $30 at the gate. Tickets include the tour, a meal and drink tickets. More info: 937-228-3221 or www.woodlandcemetery.org.

28. Dayton Fall Harvest Festival

The Dayton Fall Harvest Festival will be held at Kettering Field, 444 N. Bend Blvd., on Saturday, Oct. 28 from 6-8 p.m. Enjoy games and Halloween treats. Cost: Free. More info: www.daytonohio.gov.

29. Moraine Truck or Treat

The Moraine Truck or Treat event will be held at the Central Presbyterian Church, 4699 Lamme Rd., on Saturday, Oct. 28 from 2-4 p.m. Collect candy in a fun and safe environment. Cost: Free. More info: www.centralpreschurch.com.

FILM

30. ‘Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour’

This concert film will be screened at The Neon, 130 E. Fifth St., Dayton, on Friday, Oct. 13 and Saturday, Oct. 14 at 6 p.m., and Sunday, Oct. 15 at 6:30 p.m. The theater chain AMC, anticipating high demand from Swift fans, said the film will play at least four times a day Thursday, Fridays, Saturday and Sundays at all of its U.S. locations. Cost: $19.89 for general admission. $13.13 for seniors 60 and over and for children 12 and under. More info: 937-222-7469 or www.neonmovies.com.

Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

31. Out Here Dayton Film Fest

This film festival celebrates the best in queer filmmaking with an inclusive line-up of films and visiting filmmakers. The Neon, 130 E. Fifth St., Dayton, on Friday, Oct. 13 beginning at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 14 beginning at 1 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 15 beginning at 12:30 p.m. Cost: $65 for a festival pass. $9-$15 for individual tickets. More info: www.outheredayton.org.

32. ‘Stars Wars: A New Hope’ Film with Orchestra

The Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra will perform music from “Star Wars: A New Hope” while the film plays on the big screen at the Schuster Center, 1 W. Second St., Dayton, on Saturday, Oct. 14 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 15 at 2:30 p.m. Cost: $23.50-$88.50. More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org.

FOOD AND DINING

33. Polish Club Fish Fry

The Polish Club will hold a fish fry at the Polish Club Hall, 1470 Valley St., Dayton, on Friday, Oct. 20 from 6-10 p.m. Must be 21 to attend. No carry-out will be available. Cost: $15 in advance. $17 at the door. More info: 937-256-4424.

MUSIC

34. Jeans ‘n Classics: Music of Queen

The Dayton Performing Arts Alliance will present “Jeans ‘n Classics: Music of Queen” at the Schuster Center, 1 W. Second St., Dayton, on Saturday, Oct. 7 at 7:30 p.m. This concert pays homage to the legacy of Queen and front man Freddie Mercury. Cost: $23.50-$88.50. More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org.

35. Phish

Phish will perform at the Nutter Center, 3640 Col. Glenn Highway, Dayton, on Tuesday, Oct. 10 and Wednesday, Oct. 11 at 7:30 p.m. Phish brought their creative collision of rock, jazz, funk, folk, and country influences to a quickly expanding grassroots fan base in the ‘80s. Cost: $91-$231. More info: 937-775-1000 or www.nuttercenter.com.

36. Dayton Music Fest

The Dayton Music Fest will take place at various Oregon District venues on Friday, Oct. 20 and Saturday, Oct. 21 from 5-11 p.m. Over 35 local bands, singer songwriters, MCs, DJs and artists will perform at the Yellow Cab Tavern, Blind Bob’s and the Trolley Stop. Cost: $20-$25 for weekend passes. $15 for each night at the door. More info: www.daytonmusicfest.com.

Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

37. Amy Grant

Multi-platinum singer Amy Grant will perform at the Arbogast Performing Arts Center, 500 S. Dorset Rd., Troy, on Saturday, Oct. 21 at 7:30 p.m. Her music career spans more than 40 years and stretches from her gospel roots to her reign as an iconic pop star, songwriter, television personality, and philanthropist. Cost: $35-$95. More info: 937-418-8392 or www.arbogastpac.com.

38. Black Violin

The Black Violin Experience Tour stops at the Schuster Center, 1 W. Second St., Dayton, on Tuesday, Oct. 24 at 7:30 p.m. The performance showcases the two-time Grammy-nominated duo Black Violin, brought to life by Kev Marcus and Wil Baptiste, invoking a musical fusion of classical sounds and exhilarating hip-hop beats. Cost: $20-$140. More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org.

OUTDOORS

39. Spring Valley Tater Trot

The Spring Valley Tater Trot will be held at Walton Park in Spring Valley on Saturday, Oct. 7 at 8 a.m. Run or walk a scenic 5K through the quaint village of Spring Valley and along the Little Miami National Scenic River. Finish in the middle of the Potato Festival and spend the day enjoying the festivities. Cost: $30. More info: www.springvalleyoh.com.

40. Thunder in the Miami Valley

Thunder in the Miami Valley will take place at Emerge Recovery and Trade Initiative Center, 2960 W. Enon Rd., Xenia, on Saturday, Oct. 7 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. This third annual motorcycle ride will raise funds to help people enslaved in human trafficking and drug abuse. The ride will be led by CMA Resurrection Riders. The event also includes a pig roast. Cost: $25 for first rider. Includes meal and patch. $10 for each additional rider. Includes meal. More info: www.saveoursoulsministries.org.

41. Outdoor Experience

Five Rivers MetroParks’ 2023 Wagner Subaru Outdoor Experience will be held at Eastwood MetroPark, 1385 Harshman Rd., Dayton, on Saturday, Oct. 7 from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 8 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be 25 outdoor activities, open to all ages and skill levels, in various experience areas throughout the park. Cost: Free. More info: www.outdoorx.metroparks.org.

42. Remembrance Walk

The 2023 3K/5K Remembrance Walk will take place at Ohio’s Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, on Saturday, Oct. 21 from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. This walk offers families and friends an opportunity to honor the memory of a loved one and raise funds to support patient care and services. Cost: $25 for an individual walker. $20 for veterans and active military. $15 for kids 12 and younger. $20 for a memory walk sign. More info: www.hospiceofdayton.com.

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

43. Ghost ‘n Goblin 5K

The Dayton Ghost ‘n Goblin 5K will take place at Sinclair College’s Centerville campus, 5800 Clyo Road, on Tuesday, Oct. 24 at 6:30 p.m. The Ohio River Road Runners Club is a 100% all-volunteer 501(c)(3) Ohio Non-Profit club dedicated to promoting running and supporting the local running community in and around Dayton. Four high school cross country teams will be given $500. Cost: $34 for adults from Oct. 1-23. $29 for kids age 10 and under from Oct. 1-23. $40 for adults the day of the race. $25 for kids age 10 and under the day of the race. More info: www.daytongng.org.

44. Full Moon Haunted Hike

A Full Moon Haunted Hike will take place at Glen Helen Nature Preserve, 405 Corry St., Yellow Springs, on Saturday, Oct. 28 from 8-9:30 p.m. Hear about the legends and stories of the unexplained during a one-mile hike on the Inman Trail. Cost: $5. Free for Glen Helen members. More info: www.glen-helen-association.square.site/programs-and-events.

45. Howl-o-Weenie

Howl-o-Weenie will take place at the Miamisburg Community Park, 550 S. First St., on Sunday, Oct. 29 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Bring canine companions in costume. Dogs can roam free unleashed. Treats and prizes awarded to best costumes. Please make sure your pup is at least 4 months old, wears current ID tags and up to date on all shots. All dog handlers must be at least 13 years of age and control their dogs at all times. In case of inclement weather, event will be canceled. Cost: $5 a tail for non-members. Free for Canal Run Dog Park Members.

THEATER

46. ‘Love/Sick’

Sinclair College will present John Cariani’s collection of nine slightly twisted and completely hilarious short plays. Sinclair Black Box Theatre, 444 W. Third St. in Building 2, Dayton, from Friday, Oct. 6 through Saturday, Oct. 14. All shows start at 7 p.m. except for a 2 p.m. show on Sunday, Oct. 8. Cost: $10. More info: www.sinclair.edu/tickets.

47. ‘To Kill A Mockingbird’

Dayton Live will present “To Kill A Mockingbird” at the Schuster Center, 1 W. Second St, Dayton, from Tuesday, Oct. 17 through Sunday, Oct. 22. Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 17, 18 and 19; 8 p.m. on Oct. 20 and 21; 2 p.m. on Oct. 21; 1 p.m. on Oct. 22; and 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 22. This adaptation of Harper Lee’s Pulitzer Prize-winning masterwork stars Richard Thomas. Cost: $29-$139. More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org.

48. ‘Menopause The Musical’

This musical parody addresses women’s issues including hot flashes, night sweats, memory loss and sex, all set to classic music from the ‘60s, ‘70s and ‘80s. Saturday, Oct. 21 at 3 p.m. at the Victoria Theatre, 138 N. Main St., Dayton. Cost: $48.50-$58.50. More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org.

49. ‘Angry, Raucous, and Shamelessly Gorgeous’

Torie Wiggins directs the local premiere of Pearl Cleage’s play about two women confronting “their differing world views with humor and grace — and still manage to find common ground.” This work is recommended for patrons who like the plays of August Wilson as well as “Master Class,” “Crowns,” “Art” and “Red.” 8 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, Tuesdays-Wednesdays at 7 p.m. and Sundays at 2 and 7 p.m. Oct. 26-Nov. 12 at the Loft Theatre, 126 N. Main St., Dayton. $10-$53. 937-228-3630 or daytonlive.org.

Credit: JUSTIN WALTON Credit: JUSTIN WALTON

50. ‘Grumpy Old Men: The Musical’

Based on the 1993 film starring Jack Lemmon, Walter Matthau and Ann-Margaret, this new musical written by Dan Remmes, Neil Berg and Nick Meglin receives its local premiere. The story concerns feuding neighbors who become romantic rivals. Matinees: Thursday, Friday and Sunday: Arrival time, 10:30-11a.m. Buffet opens around 11:15 a.m., show begins around 12:30 p.m. Evenings: Thursday–Sunday: Arrival time, 5:30-6 p.m. Buffet opens around 6:15 p.m., show begins around 7:30 p.m. Through Oct. 29 at La Comedia Dinner Theatre, 765 W. Central Ave., Springboro. Cost: $39-$79. More info: lacomedia.com.