7 events you should check out in Dayton this weekend

Details: Dayton Performing Arts Alliance presents “New Year’s Eve: Voyage à Paris” featuring Dayton Philharmonic musicians, dancers from Dayton Ballet and singers from Dayton Opera. The program includes pieces by George Gershwin, Cole Porter, Giacomo Puccini and Andrew Lloyd Webber.

Cost: $16-$75

More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org

2. Harlem Globetrotters

When: 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31

Where: Nutter Center, 3640 Colonel Glenn Hwy., Dayton

Details: Every December, the Harlem Globetrotters come to town for an annual year-end showdown against longtime rivals, the Washington Generals. Jersey Mike’s Subs presents the celebrated basketball team, which brings its 2023 World Tour to the Nutter Center.

Cost: $20-$130

More info: 937-775-4789 or www.nuttercenter.com

3. Boonshoft NYE

When: 9 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 31

Where: Boonshoft Museum of Discovery, 2600 DeWeese Pkwy., Dayton

Details: Boonshoft Museum of Discovery and the Junior League of Dayton have partnered for this late-night New Year’s Eve celebrations for families. There will be dancing, hors d’oeuvres, drinks and special activities.

Cost: $100 adults, $75 designated drivers, $25 children

More info: 937-275-7431 or www.boonshoft.org

4. Silent Disco

When: 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Dec. 30 and 31

Where: Yellow Cab Tavern, 700 E. Fourth St., Dayton

Details: Silent Disco, the popular monthly event at Yellow Cab Tavern, closes out the year with two nights of dancing in headphones to music on three distinct DJ channels. Zac Pitts, local musician, television newscaster and Sound Valley co-founder, hosts the New Year’s Eve edition. Cover starts at 8 p.m. each night.

Cost: $10 in advance, $15 day of event

More info: 937-424-3870 or yellowcabtavern.com

5. Tacarra Williams

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday and 7 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 30 and 31

Where: Funny Bone Comedy Club, 88 Plum St., Suite 200, The Greene, Beavercreek.

Details: Tacarra Williams is a school teacher, motivational speaker and plus-sized model. However, she is also known for a fearless brand of stand-up comedy that earned her the nickname “The Beautiful Beast.” She appeared on NBC’s “Bring the Funny” in 2019 and her first half-hour comedy special was produced by Kevin Hart.

Cost: $20 Friday, $22 Saturday.

More info: 937-429-5233 or dayton.funnybone.com

6. Scene75

When: 10 a.m. to 12:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 31

Where: Scene75 Entertainment Center, 6196 Poe Ave., Dayton

Details: Scene75 is getting its New Year’s Eve party started early that morning and it goes on past midnight. You can play games and take advantage of a VIP package that includes a late-night pizza buffet, champagne toast, balloon drop and more.

More info: www.scene75.com/dayton

7. New Year’s Eve Dance

When: 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31

Where: American Czechoslovakian Club, 922 Valley St., Dayton

Details: The American Czechoslovakian Club hosts a New Year’s Eve Dance with live music from the Frank Moravcik Band. The event begins with a social hour with appetizers and drinks from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m., followed by dancing from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Admission includes beer, wine, soft drinks and snacks. Food is available for purchase. For reservations, call Mary Chidester at 937-287-4275.

Cost: $25 members, $26 nonmembers

More info: www.accdayton.com

