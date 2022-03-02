8 events in Dayton you should check out this weekend

From a symphonic program with the ‘60s songs of the Rolling Stones to a showcase of the ancient art of Japanese drumming, there are many entertainment options for Daytonians as March dawns.
Here’s a look at a few upcoming events this weekend and next week, including a live version of a popular TV game show.
“Dear Evan Hansen”
When: March 8-13; 7:30 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 8 p.m. Friday; 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday; and 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Sunday
Where: Schuster Center, Second and Main streets, Dayton
Details: Premier Health Broadway in Dayton series presents the award-winning “Dear Evan Hansen.” The play has a book by Steven Levenson and music and lyrics by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, won six Tony Awards in 2017, including Best Musical. The composers also won the Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album in 2018.
Cost: $49-$169
More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org
Orchestral Rolling Stones
When: Saturday, March 5 at 8 p.m.
Where: Schuster Center, Second and Main streets, Dayton
Details: Windborne Music and vocalist Mick Adams return to town for “The Music of the Rolling Stones” with the Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra. The focus of the Rockin’ Orchestra Series concert is mid-to-late ‘60s hits like “Ruby Tuesday,” “You Can’t Always Get What You Want,” “Jumpin’ Jack Flash” and “Wild Horses.”
Cost: $5-$90
More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org
Drum Tao
When: Thursday, March 10 at 7 p.m.
Where: Victoria Theatre, 138 N. Main St., Dayton
Details: After several COVID-19-forced postponements, the internationally-acclaimed percussion ensemble returns to town. Dayton Live’s Projects Unlimited Star Attractions Series presents this showcase of the ancient art of Japanese drumming.
Cost: $38-$58
More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org
“Dancing In the Light”
When: March 10 and 11; 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday
Where: University of Dayton, Kennedy Union Boll Theatre, 300 College Park, Dayton
Details: Dayton Contemporary Dance Company presents “Dancing in the Light,” featuring the works of six choreographers. The program is a creative collaboration with the University of Dayton Dance Ensemble DCDC’s pre-professional ensemble, DCDC2, and guest artists from the Onyx Contemporary Dance Company.
Cost: $12
More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org
Dayton Is For Lovers
When: Thursday, March 10. Doors open at 6 p.m.
Where: The Brightside, 905 E. Third St., Dayton
Details: Hawthorne Heights takes a break from touring in support of its eighth studio album, “The Rain Follows Me,” to host Dayton Is For Lovers. The 6th annual all-ages music festival features Nightbeast, Better Anyway, Abertooth Lincoln, RIND, Houseghost, Life In Idle and DJ Sadness.
Cost: $21.99 per ticket, $100 for VIP upgrade
More info: 937-410-0450 or www.thebrightsidedayton.com
“The Price Is Right Live”
When: Sunday, March 6 at 6 p.m.
Where: Schuster Center, Second and Main Streets, Dayton
Details: “The Price Is Right Live” is a traveling, interactive version of the long-running television game show. The in-person program gives interested locals a potential opportunity to compete in Plinko, Cliffhangers and other popular games.
Cost: $36.50-$150
More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org
“Schoolhouse Rock Live!”
When: March 4-6; 9:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Friday; 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. Saturday; and 2 p.m. Sunday
Where: Victoria Theatre, 138 N. Main St., Dayton
Details: “Schoolhouse Rock” first ran on ABC from 1973 to 1985. The live version of the musical educational program continues to remind youngsters that learning can be fun, whether you’re learning math, grammar or civics. Dayton Live’s Dayton Children’s Family Series presents this show, which includes a sensory-friendly matinee on Sunday.
Cost: $5 Friday, $18-$30 Saturday, $20 Sunday
More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org
Animated Short Films at The Neon
When: Friday, March 4-Sunday, March 6 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Monday, March 7 and Tuesday, March 8 at 3:15 p.m.; and Wednesday, March 9 and Thursday, March 10 at 7 p.m.
Where: The Neon, 130 E. Fifth St., Dayton
Details: This year’s program of Oscar Nominated Shorts: Animation range in style, content and nationality. Nominees include the United Kingdom’s “Robin Robin,” Chile’s “Bestia” and the United Kingdom and Canada’s “Affairs of the Art.” This year’s selection is not suitable for children.
Cost: $6.50-$10.50
More info: neonmovies.com
