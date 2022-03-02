Hamburger icon
8 events in Dayton you should check out this weekend

"The Price is Right Live!" will be presented at Dayton's Schuster Center on March 6, 2021. CONTRIBUTED

"The Price is Right Live!" will be presented at Dayton's Schuster Center on March 6, 2021. CONTRIBUTED

Events
By Don Thrasher
Updated 33 minutes ago

From a symphonic program with the ‘60s songs of the Rolling Stones to a showcase of the ancient art of Japanese drumming, there are many entertainment options for Daytonians as March dawns.

Here’s a look at a few upcoming events this weekend and next week, including a live version of a popular TV game show.

Premier Health Broadway in Dayton presents Tony Award-winning musical “Dear Evan Hansen” at the Schuster Center in Dayton Tuesday through Sunday, March 8 through 13.

Premier Health Broadway in Dayton presents Tony Award-winning musical “Dear Evan Hansen” at the Schuster Center in Dayton Tuesday through Sunday, March 8 through 13.

Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

Premier Health Broadway in Dayton presents Tony Award-winning musical “Dear Evan Hansen” at the Schuster Center in Dayton Tuesday through Sunday, March 8 through 13.

“Dear Evan Hansen”

When: March 8-13; 7:30 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 8 p.m. Friday; 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday; and 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Sunday

Where: Schuster Center, Second and Main streets, Dayton

Details: Premier Health Broadway in Dayton series presents the award-winning “Dear Evan Hansen.” The play has a book by Steven Levenson and music and lyrics by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, won six Tony Awards in 2017, including Best Musical. The composers also won the Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album in 2018.

Cost: $49-$169

More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org

Windborne Music and vocalist Mick Adams join the Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra for “The Music of the Rolling Stones,” a Rockin’ Orchestra Series concert at the Schuster Center in Dayton on Saturday, March 5.

Windborne Music and vocalist Mick Adams join the Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra for “The Music of the Rolling Stones,” a Rockin’ Orchestra Series concert at the Schuster Center in Dayton on Saturday, March 5.

Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

Windborne Music and vocalist Mick Adams join the Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra for “The Music of the Rolling Stones,” a Rockin’ Orchestra Series concert at the Schuster Center in Dayton on Saturday, March 5.

Orchestral Rolling Stones

When: Saturday, March 5 at 8 p.m.

Where: Schuster Center, Second and Main streets, Dayton

Details: Windborne Music and vocalist Mick Adams return to town for “The Music of the Rolling Stones” with the Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra. The focus of the Rockin’ Orchestra Series concert is mid-to-late ‘60s hits like “Ruby Tuesday,” “You Can’t Always Get What You Want,” “Jumpin’ Jack Flash” and “Wild Horses.”

Cost: $5-$90

More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org

10 shows to see in March
The Projects Unlimited Star Attractions Series presents internationally-acclaimed percussion ensemble Drum Tao at Victoria Theatre in Dayton on Thursday, March 10.

The Projects Unlimited Star Attractions Series presents internationally-acclaimed percussion ensemble Drum Tao at Victoria Theatre in Dayton on Thursday, March 10.

Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

The Projects Unlimited Star Attractions Series presents internationally-acclaimed percussion ensemble Drum Tao at Victoria Theatre in Dayton on Thursday, March 10.

Drum Tao

When: Thursday, March 10 at 7 p.m.

Where: Victoria Theatre, 138 N. Main St., Dayton

Details: After several COVID-19-forced postponements, the internationally-acclaimed percussion ensemble returns to town. Dayton Live’s Projects Unlimited Star Attractions Series presents this showcase of the ancient art of Japanese drumming.

Cost: $38-$58

More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org

The work of six choreographers is featured in Dayton Contemporary Dance Company’s “Dancing in the Light,” presented in University of Dayton’s Kennedy Union Boll Theatre in Dayton on Thursday and Friday, March 10 and 11.

The work of six choreographers is featured in Dayton Contemporary Dance Company’s “Dancing in the Light,” presented in University of Dayton’s Kennedy Union Boll Theatre in Dayton on Thursday and Friday, March 10 and 11.

Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

The work of six choreographers is featured in Dayton Contemporary Dance Company’s “Dancing in the Light,” presented in University of Dayton’s Kennedy Union Boll Theatre in Dayton on Thursday and Friday, March 10 and 11.

“Dancing In the Light”

When: March 10 and 11; 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday

Where: University of Dayton, Kennedy Union Boll Theatre, 300 College Park, Dayton

Details: Dayton Contemporary Dance Company presents “Dancing in the Light,” featuring the works of six choreographers. The program is a creative collaboration with the University of Dayton Dance Ensemble DCDC’s pre-professional ensemble, DCDC2, and guest artists from the Onyx Contemporary Dance Company.

Cost: $12

More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org

Hawthorne Heights takes a break from touring in support of its eighth studio album, “The Rain Follows Me,” to host Dayton Is For Lovers, its 6th annual all-ages music festival at The Brightside in Dayton on Thursday, March 10.

Hawthorne Heights takes a break from touring in support of its eighth studio album, “The Rain Follows Me,” to host Dayton Is For Lovers, its 6th annual all-ages music festival at The Brightside in Dayton on Thursday, March 10.

Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

Hawthorne Heights takes a break from touring in support of its eighth studio album, “The Rain Follows Me,” to host Dayton Is For Lovers, its 6th annual all-ages music festival at The Brightside in Dayton on Thursday, March 10.

Dayton Is For Lovers

When: Thursday, March 10. Doors open at 6 p.m.

Where: The Brightside, 905 E. Third St., Dayton

Details: Hawthorne Heights takes a break from touring in support of its eighth studio album, “The Rain Follows Me,” to host Dayton Is For Lovers. The 6th annual all-ages music festival features Nightbeast, Better Anyway, Abertooth Lincoln, RIND, Houseghost, Life In Idle and DJ Sadness.

Cost: $21.99 per ticket, $100 for VIP upgrade

More info: 937-410-0450 or www.thebrightsidedayton.com

I LOVE THE '80s: Rock legends join forces for Rose concert
The Schuster Center in Dayton is the site of “The Price Is Right Live,” a traveling, interactive version of the long running television gameshow presented on stage on Sunday March 6.

The Schuster Center in Dayton is the site of “The Price Is Right Live,” a traveling, interactive version of the long running television gameshow presented on stage on Sunday March 6.

Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

The Schuster Center in Dayton is the site of “The Price Is Right Live,” a traveling, interactive version of the long running television gameshow presented on stage on Sunday March 6.

“The Price Is Right Live”

When: Sunday, March 6 at 6 p.m.

Where: Schuster Center, Second and Main Streets, Dayton

Details: “The Price Is Right Live” is a traveling, interactive version of the long-running television game show. The in-person program gives interested locals a potential opportunity to compete in Plinko, Cliffhangers and other popular games.

Cost: $36.50-$150

More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org

A live version of “School House Rock,” which first ran on ABC from 1973 to 1985, is presented by Dayton Children’s Family Series at Victoria Theatre in Dayton, Friday through Sunday, March 4 through 6.

A live version of “School House Rock,” which first ran on ABC from 1973 to 1985, is presented by Dayton Children’s Family Series at Victoria Theatre in Dayton, Friday through Sunday, March 4 through 6.

Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

A live version of “School House Rock,” which first ran on ABC from 1973 to 1985, is presented by Dayton Children’s Family Series at Victoria Theatre in Dayton, Friday through Sunday, March 4 through 6.

“Schoolhouse Rock Live!”

When: March 4-6; 9:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Friday; 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. Saturday; and 2 p.m. Sunday

Where: Victoria Theatre, 138 N. Main St., Dayton

Details: “Schoolhouse Rock” first ran on ABC from 1973 to 1985. The live version of the musical educational program continues to remind youngsters that learning can be fun, whether you’re learning math, grammar or civics. Dayton Live’s Dayton Children’s Family Series presents this show, which includes a sensory-friendly matinee on Sunday.

Cost: $5 Friday, $18-$30 Saturday, $20 Sunday

More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org

The Neon movie theater in downtown Dayton's new marquee was installed on Feb. 19, 2018. Photo: Amelia Robinson

The Neon movie theater in downtown Dayton's new marquee was installed on Feb. 19, 2018. Photo: Amelia Robinson

Credit: Photo: Amelia Robinson

The Neon movie theater in downtown Dayton's new marquee was installed on Feb. 19, 2018. Photo: Amelia Robinson

Animated Short Films at The Neon

When: Friday, March 4-Sunday, March 6 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Monday, March 7 and Tuesday, March 8 at 3:15 p.m.; and Wednesday, March 9 and Thursday, March 10 at 7 p.m.

Where: The Neon, 130 E. Fifth St., Dayton

Details: This year’s program of Oscar Nominated Shorts: Animation range in style, content and nationality. Nominees include the United Kingdom’s “Robin Robin,” Chile’s “Bestia” and the United Kingdom and Canada’s “Affairs of the Art.” This year’s selection is not suitable for children.

Cost: $6.50-$10.50

More info: neonmovies.com

Contact this contributing writer at 937-287-6139 or e-mail at donthrasher100@gmail.com

