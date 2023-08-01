8 shows to see across Dayton region in August

From tuneful musicals and appealing films to a rare look at Black world history and the local premiere of an August Wilson play, keep the following options in mind throughout August across the Dayton region.

‘Theater Camp’

Opens Aug. 3, The Neon

Tony Award winner Ben Platt (”Dear Evan Hansen”) and Molly Gordon star in this comedy about lifelong best friends and drama instructors at a rundown camp in upstate New York. Aug. 3: 7:30 p.m.; Aug. 4-5: 12:45 p.m., 3:00 p.m., 5:15 p.m., 7:30 p.m. and 9:40 p.m.; and Aug. 6: 12:45 p.m., 3:00 p.m., 5:15 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Cost: $6.50-$10.50. More info: neonmovies.com.

‘The Wizard of Oz’

Aug. 4-13, Springboro Community Theatre

Matt Kuntzman directs this classic musical based on L. Frank Baum’s timeless tale of Dorothy Gale’s experiences in the Land of Oz. Harold Arlen and E.Y. Harburg’s iconic songs include “If I Only Had a Brain,” “If I Were King of the Forest” and “Over the Rainbow.” Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays at 7:30 p.m. at North Park Amphitheater, 195 Tamarack Trail, Springboro. Cost: Free. More info: www.borotheatre.org.

‘Toussaint L’ouverture, a Negro History Drama’

Aug. 12-13, Theatre MADE

Trotwood-based company Theatre MADE, founded and produced by Joyce Barnes, presents a staged reading of this story of the Haitian War for Independence, as depicted in Col. Charles Young’s Shakespearean-level drama. The play is billed as “the greatest story in Black world history that you’ve never heard.” University of Dayton professor Michelle Hayford directs. Shaun Diggs stars in the title role. Featured artist Benjamin Baugham will create an original work during the performance for auction afterward. Saturday and Sunday at 3 p.m. at the PNC Arts Annex, 46 W. Second St., Dayton. Cost: $21. More info: www.daytonlive.org.

‘Frida Khalo’

Aug. 16, The Neon

The Neon and Dayton Art Institute collaborate again to present another art-themed documentary. The life of Frida Khalo will be spotlighted through conversations with Khalo experts and the use of the latest technology to showcase the quality of her works. Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. at The Neon, 130 E. Fifth St. Cost: $12.50. More info: neonmovies.com.

‘Just Desserts: A Musical Bake-Off’

Aug. 17-Sept. 17, La Comedia Dinner Theatre

Recalling “The Church Basement Ladies,” this musical tells the story of five strangers putting their hearts, reputations and baking skills on the line at the county fair. Matinees: Thursday, Friday and Sunday: Arrival time, 10:30-11a.m. Buffet opens around 11:15 a.m., show begins around 12:30 p.m. Evenings: Thursday–Sunday: Arrival time, 5:30-6 p.m. Buffet opens around 6:15 p.m., show begins around 7:30 p.m. Cost: $39-$79. More info: lacomedia.com.

‘The Hunchback of Notre Dame’

Aug. 25-Sept. 3, INNOVAtheatre

Richard Lee Waldeck directs this dark yet tuneful story based on the Victor Hugo novel and animated Disney film, set in 15th century Paris, and centered on bell-ringer Quasimodo. Alan Menken and Stephen Schwartz’s terrific songs include “Out There,” “God Help the Outcasts,” “Topsy Turvy” and “The Bells of Notre Dame.” Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m. at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. Cost: $25. More info: innovatheatre.com.

‘Souvenir’

Aug. 25-Sept. 3, Lebanon Theater Company

Saul Caplan directs Kim Warrick and Chuck Larkowski in Stephen Temperley’s 2004 comedy about Florence Foster Jenkins, an eccentric, delusional, wealthy and famed New York socialite who believed she was a great coloratura soprano. Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. at Lebanon Theater Company, 10 S. Mechanic St., Lebanon. Cost: $22. More info: www.ltcplays.com.

‘Radio Golf’

Aug. 25-Sept. 10, Dayton Theatre Guild

Robert-Wayne Waldron directs the local premiere of the final play in August Wilson’s superb Century Cycle capturing the Black experience in Pittsburgh throughout the 20th century. The 2007 Tony Award-nominated “Radio Golf” concerns Harmond Wilks, who is running to be the first Black mayor of Pittsburgh. The arrival of an unexpected visitor challenges Harmond’s integrity. Fridays at 8 p.m., Saturdays at 5 p.m. (with the exception of Aug. 26 at 8 p.m.) and Sundays at 3 p.m. at the Dayton Theatre Guild, 430 Wayne Ave., Dayton. Cost: $14-$21. More info: www.daytontheatreguild.org.