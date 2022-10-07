BreakingNews
Archdeacon: ‘Tua could have died,’ says Alter grad who walked away from NFL
dayton-daily-news logo
X

A cappella troupe to bring soul, rap, rock, folk to Arbogast in Troy

Events
By
1 hour ago

Naturally 7, dubbed by the legendary Quincy Jones as the “future of vocal music,” will appear Saturday, Oct. 22 at the Arbogast Performing Arts Center in Troy.

The group, slated to perform soul, rap, rock and folk, is described as more than a tightly orchestrated collection of great singers. They transform their voices into actual human instruments, effortlessly producing music of any genre. Instead of leaning on the traditional form of a cappella, they have coined the phrase “Vocal Play” to more accurately depict what they do.

Explore10 events you should check out in Dayton this weekend

The members of Naturally 7 originally met in school and gospel choir. They joined together in 1999 in New York City and began performing as they created and honed their unique a cappella style. When a video of them on a Paris subway train singing Phil Collins’s “In the Air Tonight” went viral, it jump-started their rise to fame. Today, Naturally 7 perform all around the world.

The band comprises seven talented vocalists, including musical director and arranger Roger Thomas, who also performs as first baritone, rap vocalist, and keyboard; his brother Warren Thomas as third tenor and drums; Rod Eldridge as second tenor, DJ Scratch, and rhythm guitar; Ricky Cort as lead tenor and lead guitar; Dwight Stewart as lead baritone and trombone; Sean Simmonds as first tenor and harmonica; and N’namdi Bryant as bass.

In addition to receiving praise from the aforementioned Jones, the group was hosted by James Corden, comedian and “Carpool Karaoke” collaborator, on CBS’s global talent competition show “World’s Best” in 2019, where they triumphed as the world’s “Best Group.”

ExploreSpend New Year’s Eve with Dave Chappelle

HOW TO GO

What: Naturally 7

Where: Arobgast Performing Arts Center, 500 S. Dorset Rd., Troy

When: 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 22

Cost: Tickets start at $15

More info: Call the Box Office at (937) 418-8392 or visit online at www.arbogastperformingarts.org.

In Other News
1
10 events you should check out in Dayton this weekend
2
Spend New Year’s Eve with Dave Chappelle
3
Downtown Dayton’s First Friday features ribbon-cutting, special deals
4
Country music, fireworks, food trucks Saturday in West Carrollton
5
Free tickets to select performances by Dayton Ballet, Dayton Opera...

About the Author

Russell Florence Jr. is team leader/coordinator of Lifestyles/Dayton.com. He has been an arts/lifestyles reporter for Dayton Daily News since 2012. He formerly served on the Dayton Daily News Community Board of Contributors and assisted the Dayton Daily News Editorial Board. He received his BA in mass communications from Wright State University.

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top