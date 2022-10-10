A World A’Fair moves to Greene County in 2023

The 2023 edition of A World A’Fair, a three-day international celebration of culture and heritage, will be held May 5-7 at the Greene County Expo Center, 120 Fairgrounds Road in Xenia.
The festival had been traditionally held each May at the Dayton Convention Center. The Dayton International Festival, Inc. Site Commitee reviewed 12 different venues and made the site selection at its September 11 meeting.
The family-friendly festival showcases booths from 35 organizations representing over 50 countries. The event also includes performances from local, regional, national and international performing groups.
The festival was canceled in 2020, 2021 and this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
For more information, visit https://www.aworldafair.org/.
