Anti-Valentine’s Day party happening Wednesday at Liberty Center bar

LIBERTY TWP., Butler County — If you’re feeling jaded, jilted or malcontent this Valentine’s Day, The Roosevelt Room at the Liberty Center is hosting an anti-Valentine’s Day party.

“With drinks as cold as your ex’s heart and a specially curated emo playlist, you’ll find yourself in good company among a crowd of friendly haters,” a post on the bar’s Facebook page says.

Featured cocktails and shots include:

💔Killing Me Softly Lillet rosé, champagne and strawberry ($13)

💔Dear Tequila, Count Me In — El Jim, triple sec, blood orange, agave and tajin rim ($13)

💔It’s Not a Phase — Cold brew, Van Gogh espresso and black luster dust ($6.69)

Guests are encouraged to wear emo or black attire. there will be a DJ from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.

The Roosevelt Room is located at 7500 Bales St. between CineBistro and Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurant at the Liberty Center in Liberty Twp. The bar is described as a funky, groovy, swanky place based around President Theodore Roosevelt and his larger-than-life personality.

The bar is open 4 to 11 p.m. Sunday, 4 p.m. to midnight Monday and 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. Tuesday through Saturday. For more information, visit www.therooseveltroomoh.com or the bar’s Facebook page (@therooseveltroomlc).

