Art in the City to return to downtown Dayton this summer

Credit: Tom Gilliam

Credit: Tom Gilliam

Events
By , Staff Writer
1 hour ago

Art in the City will return to downtown Dayton to celebrate visual and preforming arts Saturday, Aug. 5.

The Downtown Dayton Partnership is once again teaming up with hundreds of Dayton-area arts organizations and artists to put on this summer celebration. Last year’s Art in the City festival featured over 300 local artists as they danced, sang, played instruments, painted, made pottery, quilted, preformed magic and more. Nearly 20,000 people attended to arts showcase and contributed over $35,000 to the local artists and art organizations involved in the event.

ExploreBeavercreek man among potential contestants for 20th season of ‘The Bachelorette’

Credit: Tom Gilliam

Credit: Tom Gilliam

The Downtown Dayton Partnership is currently looking for artists and arts organizations who want to show off their skills at this year’s celebration. Interested artists can sign up to preform art demonstrations, host workshops, enter into the day’s juried art show and preform at the Art in the City Party on the Patio. The event is open to both professional and amateur artists.

Credit: Tom Gilliam

Credit: Tom Gilliam

For more information on how to sign up or to perform, visit https://vimeo.com/801269765. Submissions close May 19.

Explore‘Project 4 Walls’ art exhibit inspired by local artist’s travel adventures

About the Author

Zoë is an All Media Journalist with Dayton.com. She earned her BA in communication from the University of Dayton and has four years in the journalism industry, including bylines in national and local news. She previously worked as a reporting intern for Dayton Daily News.

