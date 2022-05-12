‘Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience’ coming to Dayton

Produced by Paquin Entertainment Group, “Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience” will be in Dayton for a limited engagement as part of its U.S. tour. Dates and venue have not been announced. With nearly 3 million tickets sold, the global hit was created by French-Canadian creative director Mathieu St-Arnaud and his team at Montreal’s Normal Studio.

Featuring cutting-edge projection technology and an original score, the exhibit includes such classics as “The Starry Night,” “Sunflowers” and “Café Terrace at Night.” Masterpieces, now freed from frames, come alive, appear and disappear, flow across multi-surfaces, according to the show’s website.