‘Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience’ coming to Dayton

"Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience" features over 300 of the artist's legendary artworks in a three-dimensional environment.

Credit: Timothy Norris

9 minutes ago

Dayton will soon be treated to more than 300 of Vincent van Gogh’s legendary artworks showcased within a three-dimensional environment.

Produced by Paquin Entertainment Group, “Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience” will be in Dayton for a limited engagement as part of its U.S. tour. Dates and venue have not been announced. With nearly 3 million tickets sold, the global hit was created by French-Canadian creative director Mathieu St-Arnaud and his team at Montreal’s Normal Studio.

Featuring cutting-edge projection technology and an original score, the exhibit includes such classics as “The Starry Night,” “Sunflowers” and “Café Terrace at Night.” Masterpieces, now freed from frames, come alive, appear and disappear, flow across multi-surfaces, according to the show’s website.

“Beyond Van Gogh” occupies over 30,000 square feet and is “the largest immersive experience in the country, offering guests ample room to safely enjoy the exhibit.” Organizers say the show is roughly one hour and is set up walk-through style.

Also, this exhibit is not related to the immersive Van Gogh exhibits recently presented at The Lume Indianapolis and Lighthouse ArtSpace Columbus.

To sign up for first access to tickets for “Beyond Van Gogh” before they go on sale to the general public, visit vangoghdayton.com.

About the Author

Russell Florence Jr. is team leader/coordinator of Lifestyles/Dayton.com. He has been an arts/lifestyles reporter for Dayton Daily News since 2012. He formerly served on the Dayton Daily News Community Board of Contributors and assisted the Dayton Daily News Editorial Board. He received his BA in mass communications from Wright State University.

