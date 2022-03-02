Bluegrass, country concerts at Rose on sale soon

Strings will appear Wednesday, June 15 at 8 p.m. Nominated for two Grammys this year for Best Bluegrass Album (“Renewal”) and Best American Roots Performance (“Love and Regret”), he won his Grammy last year for Best Bluegrass Album for “Home,” released in September 2019. Raised in Michigan and based in Nashville, he has performed on PBS’ “Austin City Limits” and has collaborated with such artists as Luke Combs and Del McCoury.

Pardi will bring his “Ain’t Always The Cowboy” tour to Huber Heights on Saturday, Sept. 17 at 7 p.m. The tour announcement arrives in conjunction with his new single, “Last Night Lonely,” described as a “fiddle and steel-drenched track.” His third album, “Heartache Medication,” was particularly named one of Rolling Stone’s Best Country Albums of 2019.