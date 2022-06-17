dayton-daily-news logo
Celtic Fest Ohio offers entertaining fun this weekend in Waynesville

Celtic Fest Ohio returned to Renaissance Park near Waynesville on Saturday, June 19, 2021. The 2020 festival was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Featured activities included live music, dancing, food & drink and shopping. Did we spot you there? TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER

Celtic Fest Ohio returned to Renaissance Park near Waynesville on Saturday, June 19, 2021. The 2020 festival was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Featured activities included live music, dancing, food & drink and shopping. Did we spot you there? TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER

Events
Celebrate all things Irish as Celtic Fest Ohio takes place Saturday, June 18 in Waynesville.

Albannach, Drowsy Lads (pictured), Father Son and Friends and Dulahan are among the acts on the bill for Celtic Fest Ohio at Ohio Renaissance Fairgrounds in Waynesville on Saturday, June 18.

Albannach, Drowsy Lads (pictured), Father Son and Friends and Dulahan are among the acts on the bill for Celtic Fest Ohio at Ohio Renaissance Fairgrounds in Waynesville on Saturday, June 18.

Albannach, Drowsy Lads (pictured), Father Son and Friends and Dulahan are among the acts on the bill for Celtic Fest Ohio at Ohio Renaissance Fairgrounds in Waynesville on Saturday, June 18.

Celtic Fest Ohio, which will be held from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., offers a day of entertainment featuring musical performances by Albannach, Drowsy Lads, Father Son and Friends, Dulahan, Poor Man’s Gambit and others.

In addition to food, drinks and vendors, the family-friendly festival has workshops, a whiskey tasting, border collie demonstrations, games and other activities.

Celtic Fest Ohio returned to Renaissance Park near Waynesville on Saturday, June 19, 2021. The 2020 festival was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Featured activities included live music, dancing, food & drink and shopping. Did we spot you there? TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER

Celtic Fest Ohio returned to Renaissance Park near Waynesville on Saturday, June 19, 2021. The 2020 festival was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Featured activities included live music, dancing, food & drink and shopping. Did we spot you there? TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER

Celtic Fest Ohio returned to Renaissance Park near Waynesville on Saturday, June 19, 2021. The 2020 festival was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Featured activities included live music, dancing, food & drink and shopping. Did we spot you there? TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER

Tickets are $10-$45. Children 12 and under are admitted free. The festivities will be held at the Ohio Renaissance Fairgrounds, 10542 E. State Route 73, Waynesville.

For more information, visit celticfestohio.com.

Celtic Fest Ohio returned to Renaissance Park near Waynesville on Saturday, June 19, 2021. The 2020 festival was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Featured activities included live music, dancing, food & drink and shopping. Did we spot you there? TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER

Celtic Fest Ohio returned to Renaissance Park near Waynesville on Saturday, June 19, 2021. The 2020 festival was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Featured activities included live music, dancing, food & drink and shopping. Did we spot you there? TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER

Celtic Fest Ohio returned to Renaissance Park near Waynesville on Saturday, June 19, 2021. The 2020 festival was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Featured activities included live music, dancing, food & drink and shopping. Did we spot you there? TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER

