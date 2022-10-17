BreakingNews
Fast-casual Indian restaurant to open this week in Dayton
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Centerville High School to be featured on NBC’s ‘Today Show’

Events
By
1 hour ago

Centerville High School will be spotlighted on NBC’s “The Today Show” during the 8 a.m. hour on Friday, Oct. 21.

Airing live from Centerville Stadium at Centerville High School, the segment, titled “Friday Morning Lights,” will feature Centerville’s football team, cheerleaders, jazz band, coeds, mascot and “The Herd” student section.

Former band parent Cheryl Thompson nominated Centerville High School for the segment, which offers a weekly spotlight on what brings a community together on a Friday night across the country.

Friday also marks the last regular season home game and senior night.

ExploreTrick-or-treat times for Dayton-area communities

In Other News
1
TheatreLab Dayton presents dark, twisted ‘Sweeney Todd’
2
Naturally 7 brings a cappella to Arbogast
3
13 haunted reasons to visit Kings Island before October ends
4
Downtown Dayton specialty shop Skeleton Dust Records celebrates five...
5
Tino, rapper known for positive, upbeat music, goes deeper at Yellow...

About the Author

Russell Florence Jr. is team leader/coordinator of Lifestyles/Dayton.com. He has been an arts/lifestyles reporter for Dayton Daily News since 2012. He formerly served on the Dayton Daily News Community Board of Contributors and assisted the Dayton Daily News Editorial Board. He received his BA in mass communications from Wright State University.

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top