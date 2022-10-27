Chaunté Wayans, voice of ‘a different generation,’ performs at Dayton Funny Bone this weekend

Explore 12 events to check out in Dayton this weekend

Wayans started out as a production assistant after to moving to California from Manhattan. She’s worked as a comedian and actress on MTV’s hit show “Nick Cannon Presents: Wild ‘N Out” and was also featured on TLC’s “Trading Spaces.”

Although part of a famous family, Wayans admits she comes from a poor background. It wasn’t until she moved to California that her life took a different turn. She said her entire family has the “brain of the entertainment industry.”

“I love to create with myself or with different people,” she said. “Creating and being able to see someone’s vision and bring it to life. I advocate for the LGBTQ+ community and mental health. I’m passionate about loving the world and finding a way to not be angry.”

Wayans has a YouTube page where she posts videos of her talking with her fellow stand-up comedian family members as well as a series called “Drive By Jokes.” She picks up her friends and fellow comics and force them to make jokes about what they see while they drive. The idea was born from the pandemic.

“It was hard to do shows online,” she said. “The material wasn’t working. I wanted to figure out what I can create without needing a lot of people. This was a great way to have fun and include the audience.”

Wayans has a special in the works but says stand-up is a passion that will always be a part of her life.

“I like performing,” she said. “Some of the stuff I talk about might be heavy. I just love to create a relatable world for people or an unrelatable world and bring people into it.”

HOW TO GO

What: Chaunté Wayans

Where: Dayton Funny Bone, 88 Plum St., Suite 200, Beavercreek

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday and 7 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. Saturday

Cost: $20

Tickets: Visit dayton.funnybone.com or call the Box Office at 937-429-5233