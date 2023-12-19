Countdown to 2024: New Year’s Eve events across the Dayton region

The American Czechoslovakian Club, 922 Valley St., Dayton, will have a social hour with appetizers from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. Dancing with the Frank Moravcik Band will be from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. New Year’s countdown and champagne will be at 6 p.m. Beer, wine, soft drinks and snacks will also be available. Cost is $25 for members, $26 for non-members. For more information visit www.accdayton.com or call 937-287-4275.

Culture Works

Culture Works, Dayton’s Local Arts Agency and United Arts Fund, is celebrating 50 years of service at its New Year’s Eve party at the Dayton Arcade, 35 W. Fourth St., Dayton. The festivities, which begin at 9 p.m., include music by crabswithoutlegs and DJ Isicle plus dancing, food, drinks, and a toast at midnight in a keepsake champagne flute. Tickets are $125. For more information, visit cultureworks.org.

Dayton Funny Bone

The Dayton Funny Bone, 88 Plum St., Ste 200, at The Greene in Beavercreek, will host comedian Finesse Mitchell at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. on New Year’s Eve. The “Saturday Night Live” alum has performed at a variety of venues, including the Laugh Factory in Los Angeles. The Funny Bone has a full bar and dining menu available to compliment the performance as well. Cost is $32. For more information, visit www.dayton.funnybone.com.

Dublin Pub

The Dublin Pub, 300 Wayne Ave., Dayton, will celebrate the new year with the local band Jameson’s Folly. Listen to the beautiful sounds of guitars, tambourines and fiddles. There is no cover charge for this event. For more information, visit Facebook or call 937-224-7822.

Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway

New Year’s Eve at Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway, 777 Hollywood Blvd., Dayton, will include games, dining and entertainment. Beginning at 7 p.m., Hollywood gaming will start the “$25,000 NYE Hot Seats” event. Each hour, from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m., 10 winners will be chosen to win $300 of credit to be used that night. Then, right after the ball drops, at 12:05 a.m., 10 lucky guests will receive $1,000 of credit. Hollywood is open 24 hours and has no entry fee. Call 1-844-225-7057 or visit www.hollywooddaytonraceway.com for more information.

Hotel Versailles

With unlimited champagne and a dinner buffet, Hotel Versailles’ NYE Celebration is a great way to start 2024. Menu will include chicken and waffles, shrimp, prime rib, brownies, cheesecakes and more. The event will also feature a dance floor all night, with multiple musical acts throughout. Hotel Versailles is located at 22 North Center St. The cost is $55 for those under 21 and $75 for those over 21. Festivities begin at 4 p.m. and will conclude at 1 a.m. For more information: www.hotelversaillesohio.com or call 937-526-3020

Irish Club of Dayton

New Year’s Eve at the Irish Club of Dayton, 6555 Dog Leg Rd., Dayton, will feature the band Flashback playing hits from the 1960s to the present. Flashback is well-known for high-energy Hippiefest parties playing some of the best classic rock/dance, old country and funk music. Heavy appetizers including pork and kraut will be served. There will be a champagne toast at midnight. The doors open at 7 p.m. Cost: $30 person if purchased by Dec 30, cash or check only. $35 per person after Dec. 30 or at the door. Call 937-890-5825 or visit Facebook for more information.

Kettering Assembly of God

The Kettering Assembly of God, 2250 E. Stroop Road, will hold a New Year’s Eve dance from 9:30 p.m. until 12:30 a.m. For more information, visit www.ketteringag.churchcenter.com.

Little Fish Brewing Co.

Little Fish Brewing Co., 116 Webster St., Dayton, is hosting a New Year’s Eve Dance Party. With a photo wall, dancing, a mini charcuterie board and more, this event will surely be an exciting and fun way to celebrate 2024. Price of admission also includes a champagne toast at midnight for those 21 and older. For more information visit the event’s Facebook page.

Marriott at the University of Dayton

The Marriott at the University of Dayton, 1414 South Patterson Blvd., celebrate New Year’s Eve with a “Back 2 the ‘90s” event. The evening will feature photo booths, food, drinks, a dueling piano band and more. Event starts at 7 p.m. and will conclude around 1 a.m. Tickets start at $207.30, with a VIP upgrade available for $24.92. Visit The Marriot Dayton Facebook page or call 937-223-1000 for more information.

Mudlick Tap House

Mudlick Tap House, 135 E. Second St., Dayton, will host a Boozy Brunch on New Year’s Eve from 10 a.m. until 9 p.m. There will be Bloody Marys and mimosas. Mudlick Tap House is a “gastropub,” pouring high-end beer and cocktails served with chef-inspired food. For more information: mudlicktaphouse.com or call 937-895-4066.

Orbit Fun Center

From 10:30 p.m. to 3:30 a.m., join the Orbit Fun Center, 5001 Nebraska Ave., Huber Heights, at its New Year’s Eve Adult Skate party. This 18+ event costs $20 and will be hosted by DJ Jay Biz, DJ Sneaks and DJ Jigg. Party favors and food will be provided. For more information, visit their Facebook page.

The Foundry Dayton

Located at 124 Madison St. in Dayton, The Foundry will host a New Year’s Eve Masquerade. For $120 general admission or $145 for reserved seating, guests can experience desserts, wine, dancing and more. Standing room and dinner stations are available. Cancellations will be refunded if requested a week prior to the event. Event starts at 7:30 p.m. and lasts until 1:30 a.m. For more information, visit www.thefoundryrooftop.com.

Watermark Restaurant

Celebrate New Year’s Eve at the Watermark Restaurant in Miamisburg, 20 S. First St., with a special one-night-only menu created by Chef Maria Walusis. There will be two seatings at 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. A special four-course meal will feature short ribs, salmon and a chocolate black raspberry cake for dessert. All ticket sales are final. The regular menu will not be served on New Year’s Eve. Cost: $80 per person. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.eatdrinkwatermark.com.

Yellow Cab Tavern

Ring in 2024 at the sixth annual New Year’s Eve Ball Drop and Silent Disco at Yellow Cab Tavern, 700 Fourth St., Dayton, starting at 8 p.m. Choose from three different stations of music. Host for the evening is Zac Pitts. There will also be a complimentary sparkling wine toast at midnight. The Pizza Bandit will be serving pizza until 11 p.m. Tickets are $15. Groups over 10 get a 20 percent discount. For more information, visit www.daytonsilentdisco.com.