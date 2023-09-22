Cult Movie Monday lineup launches at Neon next week

Cult Movie Monday, a weekly series of screenings devoted to cult films, will be hosted by The Neon in downtown Dayton beginning Sept. 25.

Organizers describe the series as a “mini film fest every Monday” celebrating films “that are over the top and underground.”

“Cult movies are just so much fun to experience in a theater environment with a group of people,” said Brian Johnson, Cult Movie Monday partner and producer in a news release. “If we’re viewing a campy horror film or hosting a rare screening of a documentary, the experience is better in a theater. I am incredibly excited to be partnering with Victor Bonacore and Ky Heart, who are both working to curate and present the screenings, building up a ‘small film fest’ experience with local short screenings, director Q&As and immersive content before and after each film each week.”

A six-show lineup has been announced through the end of October. The series will consist of:

“Deadbeat at Dawn” - Sept. 25

“Donnie Darko” - Oct 2

“The Barn” - Oct. 9

“Trick or Treat” - Oct. 16

“WNUF Halloween Special” - Oct. 23

“May” - Oct. 30

“We’re excited to be launching the series over October and Halloween as there are so many strong examples of cult films in the horror genre, but we’re also excited to show some diversity in styles and themes over the coming months,” Johnson added. “We’re ultimately just really excited to be hosting this in Dayton with such great partners like The Neon and our sponsors and my partners to be bringing this to life. We’re trying to create a new weekly event for people to enjoy every Monday in Dayton.”

All films will be shown at 7:30 p.m. Single tickets at the door are $14. Single tickets in advance are $11. A six-ticket pack for a single show is priced at $53. A month pass is available for $38 and is good for all six announced shows.

For more information, visit www.cultmoviemonday.com. The Neon is located at 130 E. Fifth St., Dayton.