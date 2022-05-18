Culture Works celebrates the arts this weekend at Day Air Ballpark

Dragon mascots Heater and Gem are co-chairs of the annual Culture Works campaign. The Dragons will be donating a portion of ticket sales this weekend to Culture Works as part of the event. Tickets can be purchased here.

Also, the Dragons Foundation 50/50 raffle is going to be a rolling jackpot all week long from May 17 – May 22 and will support Culture Works. Fifty percent of the proceeds will go to one lucky winner and the other 50 percent goes directly to Culture Works. Fans can actually get 50/50 raffle tickets right now through the online portal at http://www.daytondragons5050.com/.

Caption Pregame fun at the Dayton Dragons game at Day Air Ballpark Wednesday night April 20, 2022. MARSHALL GORBY \STAFF Credit: Marshall Gorby

For more information about Culture Works, visit https://cultureworks.org/.