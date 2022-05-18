BreakingNews
WATCH: Community Conversation focuses on how billions in federal relief money should be spent
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Culture Works celebrates the arts this weekend at Day Air Ballpark

Members of Dwyer School of Irish Dance showcase the artistry and athleticism of Irish dance. (Contributed photos)

caption arrowCaption
Members of Dwyer School of Irish Dance showcase the artistry and athleticism of Irish dance. (Contributed photos)

Events
By
1 hour ago

The Dayton Dragons will host Culture Works, the funding, advocacy and service organization supporting arts and culture in the Dayton region, at Day Air Ballpark Thursday, May 19 through Sunday, May 22 in support of the annual Culture Works fundraising campaign.

The weekend will include Culture Works performers singing the national anthem during the events. There will also be Culture Works first pitches, inning break performances, plaza performances, radio interviews and TV interviews.

caption arrowCaption
A new large-scale mural with an outdoor theme is underway on the south side of the Printpoint Printing building, 150 S. Patterson Blvd. The mural, entitled "Twighlight," is designed by artist Gae Helton. It is being produced by the K12 Gallery & TEJAS and artists in the Montgomery County Juvenile Court's HAALO Program. LISA POWELL / STAFF

A new large-scale mural with an outdoor theme is underway on the south side of the Printpoint Printing building, 150 S. Patterson Blvd. The mural, entitled "Twighlight," is designed by artist Gae Helton. It is being produced by the K12 Gallery & TEJAS and artists in the Montgomery County Juvenile Court's HAALO Program. LISA POWELL / STAFF

caption arrowCaption
A new large-scale mural with an outdoor theme is underway on the south side of the Printpoint Printing building, 150 S. Patterson Blvd. The mural, entitled "Twighlight," is designed by artist Gae Helton. It is being produced by the K12 Gallery & TEJAS and artists in the Montgomery County Juvenile Court's HAALO Program. LISA POWELL / STAFF

Culture Works performers include:

  • K12 and TEJAS
  • Ben Baugham Chalk Art
  • Elyse Schmidt, WSU Vocal Student
  • Dwyer Irish Dance
  • Rachael Watts, WSU Vocal Grad
  • Tatum Jackson, WSU Vocal Student

Dragon mascots Heater and Gem are co-chairs of the annual Culture Works campaign. The Dragons will be donating a portion of ticket sales this weekend to Culture Works as part of the event. Tickets can be purchased here.

ExploreGittleman, Guided By Voices among new Dayton Region Walk of Fame class

Also, the Dragons Foundation 50/50 raffle is going to be a rolling jackpot all week long from May 17 – May 22 and will support Culture Works. Fifty percent of the proceeds will go to one lucky winner and the other 50 percent goes directly to Culture Works. Fans can actually get 50/50 raffle tickets right now through the online portal at http://www.daytondragons5050.com/.

caption arrowCaption
Pregame fun at the Dayton Dragons game at Day Air Ballpark Wednesday night April 20, 2022. MARSHALL GORBY \STAFF

Credit: Marshall Gorby

Pregame fun at the Dayton Dragons game at Day Air Ballpark Wednesday night April 20, 2022. MARSHALL GORBY \STAFF

Credit: Marshall Gorby

caption arrowCaption
Pregame fun at the Dayton Dragons game at Day Air Ballpark Wednesday night April 20, 2022. MARSHALL GORBY \STAFF

Credit: Marshall Gorby

Credit: Marshall Gorby

For more information about Culture Works, visit https://cultureworks.org/.

In Other News
1
14 events you should check out in Dayton this weekend
2
Kings Island opens Wednesday for daily operations
3
Independent filmmaking fundraiser at Plaza Theatre next week
4
The Nerve presents edgy ‘Friend Art’ at PNC Arts Annex
5
Dayton couple curates evening of poetry, storytelling and music at...

About the Author

Russell Florence Jr. is team leader/coordinator of Lifestyles/Dayton.com. He has been an arts/lifestyles reporter for Dayton Daily News since 2012. He formerly served on the Dayton Daily News Community Board of Contributors and assisted the Dayton Daily News Editorial Board. He received his BA in mass communications from Wright State University.

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top