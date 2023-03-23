Dayton Art Institute offers free Community Day celebrating women

Guests will be able to follow a special self-guided tour of important works created by women, including Helen Frankenthaler, Joan Mitchell, Grandma Moses and Georgia O’Keefe.

“We are excited to offer the community an opportunity to experience the Dayton Art Institute at no cost,” said DAI Director & CEO Michael R. Roediger, in a release. “Celebrating the impact of women in the fine arts during Women’s History Month is an important part of our commitment to our mission and vision here at the DAI.”