Dayton Art Institute’s Oktoberfest returns this fall for festive fun

This year marks the 51st iteration of the festival. Organizers intend to provide all the things the community has come to expect from the event over the years while also promising some new additions.

The celebration kicks off Friday with the Lederhosen Lunch from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and the Preview Party from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m., followed by two full days of festival fun, from noon to 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, and noon to 7 p.m. on Sunday.