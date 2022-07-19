Dayton Art Institute’s Oktoberfest returns this fall for festive fun

Get ready to celebrate art, cheers and beers with the Dayton Art Institute as the museum’s festive Oktoberfest returns Sept. 23-25.
This year marks the 51st iteration of the festival. Organizers intend to provide all the things the community has come to expect from the event over the years while also promising some new additions.
The celebration kicks off Friday with the Lederhosen Lunch from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and the Preview Party from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m., followed by two full days of festival fun, from noon to 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, and noon to 7 p.m. on Sunday.
Tickets for the Preview Party go on sale in mid-August, and general admission presale tickets for Saturday and Sunday will be available in late August. The museum will announce its annual call for Oktoberfest volunteers in early August.
Go to www.daytonartinstitute.org/oktoberfest for the latest festival information and updates. Connect with the DAI on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube for more about Oktoberfest.
