Dayton Celtic Festival offers international array of headliners

Celtic music has its roots in Ireland, but if you need proof of how the genre has gone global look no further than the United Irish of Dayton Celtic Festival at RiverScape MetroPark in Dayton.

Slated July 28-30, the annual event features an international array of headliners such as American groups Gaelic Storm and the Drowsy Lads, Doolin’ from France, Canadian act the Fitzgeralds, Ireland duo Boxing Banjo and Socks in the Frying Pan, and Scottish singer Davy Holt.

“Celtic music is definitely popular right now,” said Shawn Kain, who handles marketing and public relations for the volunteer-run event. “There are a lot of groups around the world playing this music and we’re excited to have seven great headliners this year.”

Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

Back in festival mode

Dayton Celtic Festival returned to full-form last summer following an abbreviated version in 2021 and COVID cancellation in 2020.

“It feels good to be back for another year,” Kain said. “We’ve done all the big planning and we’re just tying up any loose ends. The festival has been around since 2002 and I’ve been involved in different capacities since about 2003. We’re all volunteering. We just like doing it and we take pride in seeing people enjoy themselves at the festival.”

Explore 10 great things to do in Dayton this weekend

The event was a massive success when it returned last July, with attendance back to pre-pandemic numbers of about 90,000.

“People were eager for the festival to come back,” Kain said. “There had been a lot of chatter on social media about wanting us to come back. Our festival is one of the most popular ones in the area. We were able to come back in 2022 and here we are again.”

The Key Ads Stage features performances by the Celtic Academy of Irish Dance, Dwyer School of Irish Dance and McGovern Irish Dance along with regional musical acts like Dulahan and Father Son and Friends.

Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

Beyond the stage

Festival hours are 5:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday, 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. In addition to performances by the headliners and local acts, Dayton Celtic Festival has food purveyors, vendors, workshops, demonstrations and more.

“We have a big cultural area,” Kain said. “We have the Irish Wolfhounds, the Dayton Area Rugby Club, Irish storytelling, and Parade of Kilts. We have food and beverages. There’s also a 5K and 10K run and walk on Saturday morning. The Gaelic Mass on Sunday is always interesting and it’s in English and Gaelic so it’s educational as well.”

Like last year, all beverage sales are cashless.

“When we were deliberating how we were going to go about 2022, we took the time to see what we could do better with the festival,” Kain said. “One of the big things was going cashless on the beverages. That was a major change for us. It reduced the number and length of the lines, which we hoped it would do. It also reduced the number of volunteers needed to take tickets. You can pay for everything in one spot and then go get your beer. It makes life a lot easier.”

The United Irish of Dayton was founded in 1973 to promote Irish heritage in the Miami Valley. In addition to the annual festival, the group promotes the culture through educational offerings, charity initiatives and community events.

Contact this contributing writer at 937-287-6139 or donthrasher100@gmail.com.

HOW TO GO

What: United Irish of Dayton Celtic Festival with headliners such as Gaelic Storm, the Fitzgeralds, Doolin’ Boxing Banjo and others

Where: RiverScape MetroPark, 237 E. Monument Ave., Dayton

When: July 28-30; 5:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday; 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday

Cost: Free

More info: daytoncelticfestival.com