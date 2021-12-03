Dayton Gay Men’s Chorus celebrate the holidays

Programming changes

DGMC is doubling up the fun for the first time this holiday season with presentations of its annual concert at 2 and 6 p.m. Tickets are $20 online and at the door.

“In the past we were filling Westminster and packing them in, literally,” Poland said. “Doing two concerts seems to be well received at this point. Hopefully, that will give us a chance to spread people out a little bit. It’s actually dividing itself up on ticket sales, which are about half and half so far, so this may even become a permanent move.”

That’s not the only change this year.

“There would normally be an intermission and a cookie reception afterwards, socially, but we’re just doing a one-hour concert with nothing else,” Poland said. “We’re trying to keep it safe. We’re following all the protocols. We’re singing masked, which is odd and difficult to do, but it’s what you have to do right now. We’re excited and we think people are excited about us returning.”

Reduced crew

For these concerts, the chorus will feature 27 singers, which is down from pre-pandemic membership of more than 40.

“COVID definitely hurt us,” Poland said. “We’re down about a third. Some was through attrition, some don’t want to sing in a mask, and some have family concerns, so they don’t want to take anything home. It’s all valid. It’ll be interesting to see what happens as things progress. We think some people will come back and we usually have several new people join us starting every season. We’ll only have 27 singers but we’re going to do our thing and be happy doing it. It’s getting close now, it’s starting to build up momentum and we’re excited about singing for people again.”

Dayton Gay Men’s Chorus continues its abbreviated 2021-2022 season with “Flashback” at Dayton Masonic Center on June 4.

HOW TO GO

Who: Dayton Gay Men’s Chorus presents “Naughty & Nice”

Where: Westminster Presbyterian Church, 125 N. Wilkinson St., Dayton

When: 2 and 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4

Cost: $20 online and at the door

More info: www.daytongaymenschorus.org