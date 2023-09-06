Dayton LGBT Film Fest rebrands, announces lineup

The 18th annual Dayton LGBT Film Festival has been rebranded with a new name.

Out Here Dayton Film Fest will be held Oct. 13-15 at The Neon in downtown Dayton. The opening night film will be “Our Son,” a family drama starring Billy Porter, Luke Evans, Phylicia Rashad and Andrew Rannells. The film will screen at 7:30 p.m.

Organizers say a push for more “welcoming and unique” inclusivity led to the rebranding decision.

“For the last few years, I’ve been feeling like ‘LGBT’ has been too limiting and not inclusive enough for what we want to achieve,” said Jonathan McNeal, The Neon manager. “The moniker for our community has evolved over the past several years, and we want our name to embrace the entire community. We want our invitation to be wider.”

The lineup, an assortment of American and international films, will include:

“Top Drawer Shorts,” a compilation of LGBT-themed short films. Screening: Sat. Oct. 14 at 1 p.m.

“Lie With Me,” a look at a celebrated novelist who travels to his hometown after more than 30 years away and meets the son of his secret teenage love. Screening: Sat. Oct. 14 at 4 p.m.

“It’s Only Life After All,” a documentary about Amy Ray and Emily Saliers of Indigo Girls. Screening: Sat. Oct. 14 at 7 p.m.

“Glitter & Doom,” a summer romance musical incorporating tunes from Indigo Girls concerning a struggling musician and a carefree kid who fall in love. Screening: Sat. Oct. 14 at 9:45 p.m.

“Golden Delicious,” a tale of a high school senior who struggles with his desires when an openly gay teen with a love of basketball moves in across the street. Screening: Sun. Oct. 15 at 12:30 p.m.

“Jess Plus None,” a story of a reluctant maid of honor forced to confront her ex-girlfriend among other issues while attending her best friend’s off-the-grid wedding in the woods. Screening: Sun. Oct. 15 at 3:30 p.m.

“Fancy Dance,” a story of family and survival centered on the Native American community. Screening: Sun. Oct. 15 at 6 p.m.

“One of my favorites of the fest is the gorgeous French film ‘Lie With Me,’” McNeal said. “Audiences will clamor for tickets to the new Indigo Girls documentary ‘It’s Only Life After All.’”

Festival passes are $65 and will go on sale Sept. 13. Opening night single tickets are $15 and will go on sale Sept. 20. Single tickets for Saturday and Sunday screenings are $9 and will also be on sale Sept. 20. A scholarship portal becomes available Sept. 27.

For more information, visit outheredayton.org. The Neon is located at 130 E. Fifth St., Dayton.