Dayton Masonic Live announces fall concert lineup

A five-show, family-friendly tribute series will be presented by Dayton Masonic Live this fall inside the Dayton Masonic Center.
“‘It’s a very important part of our mission at Dayton Masonic Live to provide access to the performing arts for everyone in the region,” Brian Johnson, concert promoter, said in a release. “This series is a great opportunity to celebrate some amazing artists from the ‘60s and ‘70s with the whole community while not breaking the bank and being accessible to all income levels.”
The tribute acts include:
Abbamania - Friday, Sept. 16
Desire - The International U2 Tribute Act - Saturday, Sept. 17
Purple Madness - A Tribute to Prince - Sunday, Oct. 9
Fleetwood Macked - Saturday, Nov. 5
Satisfaction - A Tribute to the Rolling Stones - Friday, Dec. 9
“We’re really looking forward to hosting some amazing indoor concerts over the fall and winter as we continue to ramp up our programming every year at the beautiful and historic Dayton Masonic Center,” Johnson said.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m. for all shows in the series. Tickets are $10 to $28 each for all shows in the series.
More information about Dayton Masonic Live’s 2022 Family Friendly Tribute Series can be found at daytonmasonic.live
Dayton Masonic Center is located at 525 W. Riverview Ave., Dayton.
