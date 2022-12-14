Dayton native is featured dancer in ‘Superstar’ tour in Cincinnati

“I really try to drive into the physical exhaustion,” she said. “At the end of the show I’m spent. I’m sweating. Sometimes there are tears. I throw in everything I have because that’s how I view the character. She uses her physicality and the fire in her soul to tell the story, to the tell the audience how much pain is in the story.”

Perry, who began dancing at age 5 at the Oakwood Community Center, trained at Howard School of Dance which became J-Square Dance and won many awards in regional and national competitions. After graduating from Oakwood in 2000, she studied at the Insititute of American Musical Theatre in New York City, graduating last May.

“Dance is such a raw and beautiful form of art,” she said. “Everyone has a stereotypical idea of what a dancer looks like but at the end of the day anybody can dance. Dance is so unique and individual to the person. I feel most myself when I’m dancing. I feel beautiful, confident and strong. And I don’t feel that in my everyday life. I don’t know what I’d be doing if I wasn’t dancing. It’s so integral to me.”

As she makes her national tour debut with “Superstar,” Perry hopes to leave an indelible impression in such a vital role.

“There is a hunger that everyone brings to the stage,” she said. “It’s really beautiful to share this story with this cast because you can feel the excitement, love, joy, pain and agony of the story. It’s been an overwhelmingly powerful experience.”

HOW TO GO

What: “Jesus Christ Superstar”

Where: Aronoff Center, 650 Walnut St., Cincinnati

When: Through Dec. 18; 7:30 p.m. Wednesday-Thursday; 8 p.m. Friday; 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday; and 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Sunday

Cost: Tickets start at $34.25

Tickets: Visit https://www.cincinnatiarts.org/events/detail/jesus-christ-superstar