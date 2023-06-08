Dayton Philharmonic brings community-focused Stained Glass Series to Huber Heights

Oderah is an emerging young artist and graduate of the University of Michigan School of Music, Theatre and Dance. She made her professional debut in 2022, performing the role of Girlfriend 2 in “Blue” with Toledo Opera and Despina in “Così fan Tutte” with Finger Lakes Opera as a Tomita Young Artist. Last fall, she sang as a young artist with Opera Ithaca. There, Kayla performed the role of Zegner’s Daughter, Littler, in “Proving Up” and Anna in “Nabucco.” While completing her master’s at Michigan, she performed the role of Tytania in “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.” In 2016 she attended the Aspen Music Festival as a studio artist. Oderah graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, receiving her bachelor’s degree in vocal performance with a minor in artistic entrepreneurship. She has performed internationally at the University of Cape Town, where she sang the role of Constance in “Dialogues of the Carmelites.” She’s also performed in opera at the Amalfi Coast Music Festival and the Berlin Opera Academy.

“I’m looking forward to an inspiring and uplifting afternoon of music as the Philharmonic plays its last concert of the 2023-2024 season before we say, ‘See you in September!’” added Gittleman.

The Bob Ross Auto Group underwrites DPAA’s Stained Glass Series in memory of Norma Ross, a tireless advocate for music and minority youth.

The concert is free to the public. Tickets are not required for entry. New Season Ministry is located at 5711 Shull Road.

For more information, visit daytonperformingarts.org.