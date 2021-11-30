dayton-daily-news logo
Dayton Philharmonic Youth Orchestra in concert this weekend

The gifted musicians of the Dayton Philharmonic Youth Orchestra will present a winter concert Sunday, Dec. 5 at the Schuster Center.
The gifted musicians of the Dayton Philharmonic Youth Orchestra will present a winter concert Sunday, Dec. 5 at the Schuster Center.

The gifted musicians of the Dayton Philharmonic Youth Orchestra will present a winter concert Sunday, Dec. 5 at the Schuster Center.

ExploreFestive, joyous ‘Nutcracker’ returns to Schuster Center

Under the direction of Dr. Patrick Reynolds, associate conductor of the Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra, the concert opens with “Loco-motion,” composed by Dayton Performing Arts Alliance’s former composer-in-residence Stella Sung. The program also includes Steven Bryant’s “Dusk,” capturing the reflective, calming essence of dusk, Suites No. 1 and 2 from Georges Bizet’s “Carmen,” and Arturo Márquez’s “Danzón No. 2,” one of the most popular and most performed works in the classical repertoire today.

Founded in 1937 by Paul Katz, the DPYO is in its 84th season. Comprised of 77 musicians and 24 area schools and homeschools, the orchestra is committed to inspiring an overall cultural awareness and appreciation of music in its members and audiences.

HOW TO GO

What: Dayton Philharmonic Youth Orchestra Winter Concert

Where: Schuster Center, Second and Main Streets

When: Sunday, Dec. 5 at 3 p.m.

Cost: $14

Tickets: Call 937-228-3630 or visit daytonperformingarts.org

FYI: Masks are required for patrons over the age of 6

