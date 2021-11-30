Dayton Philharmonic Youth Orchestra in concert this weekend

Under the direction of Dr. Patrick Reynolds, associate conductor of the Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra, the concert opens with “Loco-motion,” composed by Dayton Performing Arts Alliance’s former composer-in-residence Stella Sung. The program also includes Steven Bryant’s “Dusk,” capturing the reflective, calming essence of dusk, Suites No. 1 and 2 from Georges Bizet’s “Carmen,” and Arturo Márquez’s “Danzón No. 2,” one of the most popular and most performed works in the classical repertoire today.

Founded in 1937 by Paul Katz, the DPYO is in its 84th season. Comprised of 77 musicians and 24 area schools and homeschools, the orchestra is committed to inspiring an overall cultural awareness and appreciation of music in its members and audiences.