DPO brings Stained Glass Series to Omega Baptist Church

Dayton Performing Arts Alliance’s 2022-2023 Stained Glass Series continues Sunday, April 30 at Omega Baptist Church.
The concert features the Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra under the direction of Neal Gittleman and collaborations with the Dayton Contemporary Dance Company (DCDC) and the Omega Baptist Church Choir.
“I’m so happy the Stained Glass Series is back at Omega Baptist Church,” said Neal Gittleman, artistic director and conductor of the Dayton Philharmonic, in a press release. “I always look forward to the chance to collaborate with the talented singers and musicians of Omega Baptist Church. This concert marks the sixth time we’ve done a Stained Glass performance at Omega, going back to 2007. Omega is such an important presence in the Greater Dayton community, and Pastor Joshua Ward is a key leader not just in our region but also on the DPAA Board of Trustees.”
In addition, baritone Sankara Harouna, Dayton Opera Artist-in-Residence, will perform songs from “The Marriage of Figaro” and the African American spiritual “Witness.” DCDC members Aaron Frisby, Robert Pulido and Sadale Warner will serve as featured performers for “Witness,” and the finale, “Even Me,” a poem written by Elizabeth Codner as lyrics for a hymn by African American composer William Bradbury. “Even Me” also highlights the Omega Baptist Choir led by Kenzel Patterson, minister of music at Omega Baptist Church. The choreography for this concert is provided by DCDC’s Kevin Ward.
DPAA’s Stained Glass Concerts, Norma Ross Memorial Community Concerts, are part of a series of community outreach efforts in honor of the late Mrs. Norma Ross, made possible by the Bob Ross Auto Group.
The concert, which begins at 5 p.m., is free to the public. Tickets are not required. Omega Baptist Church is located at 1821 Emerson Ave., Dayton.
For more information, visit daytonperformingarts.org.
