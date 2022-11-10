DPO presents symphonic Pink Floyd at Schuster this weekend

A: I just need to make sure I sing more, believe it or not. I try to keep my voice in shape. It’s a muscle and if you don’t use it, you lose it so that’s what I do. I do a lot of shows. I do solo acoustic shows and Zebra shows and that keeps me in shape too so when I’m working with Windborne, I’m ready to go. I also make sure I warm up a lot before I perform.

Q: What keeps you doing the Winborne concerts?

A: It’s the music. If I didn’t love the music, I don’t know if I would do it. I could do a lot of other things, that’s for sure, but I love the music and I just love the fact we’re doing it with an orchestra. I would’ve never dreamed that when I was in high school.

Q: We get a lot of Pink Floyd shows in the area. There are regional tribute shows. This summer we had Australian Pink Floyd and Brit Floyd. Those shows are well attended. Why the undying appeal?

A: This music has stood the test of time. People can’t get enough of it, especially these days. You have a lot of bands that don’t tour as the band. They’re just out with maybe a member or two from the band, which is the case with Pink Floyd. And a lot of these bands, Aussie Pink Floyd and Brit Floyd, are tremendous. Those shows are outstanding so when you have that going, people will go as many times as they can.

Q: Is there a certain focus to this program?

A: We start off doing the entire ‘Dark Side of the Moon’ album straight through and that works. It’s just awesome. It’s my favorite Pink Floyd record. It’s a great way to start the show. We’ve got the sound effects and all the other stuff put together. It’s really great. The second set is just a variety of Pink Floyd songs. There are so many you can do, but with symphony shows, you can’t just all of sudden play something different in the middle of the set. The orchestra gets the music ahead of time and you pretty much have to play what you sent out.

Explore 10 events you should check out across the Dayton region this weekend

Q: Pink Floyd sells itself and the Rockin’ Orchestra shows have a built-in audience. But if there is somebody out there on the fence, what would you say to entice them to see this show?

A: The focus is on the music. The tribute acts are trying to recreate being Pink Floyd. We don’t do that. Our setup is different. For instance, I’m just the lead singer for this show. I play guitar on a couple of songs but I’m really the interface with the audience the whole time. We try to make the audience as much a part of the show as we can. We really do love this show and it’s always great to be back in Dayton so we can’t wait to see everybody.

HOW TO GO

What: Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra presents “Windborne’s The Music of Pink Floyd”

Where: Schuster Center, Second and Main Streets, Dayton

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12

Cost: $27 to $90

More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org

Artist info: www.windbornemusic.com