DPO salutes music of Rolling Stones at Schuster

When vocalist Mick Adams joins Windborne Music, group founder Brent Havens and the Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra for “The Music of the Rolling Stones,” the focus will be on putting a symphonic sheen on hit singles and fan favorites released between 1964 and 1969. Dayton Performing Arts Alliance presents the Rockin’ Orchestra Series concert at the Schuster Center on Saturday, March 5.
“We’re there to have a great time,” Adams said. “We’re going to rock and have fun. People think, ‘Oh, a symphony orchestra …’ No, it’s a rock show. I got the job with Windborne four or five years ago. When I first came on board, Brent said, ‘I want you to be as Mick as you can be.’ I can do that. I mean, I’ve been playing Mick with my band for like 17 years.”
The songs
“The Music of the Rolling Stones” features symphonic arrangements of indelible numbers like “Let’s Spend the Night Together,” “Ruby Tuesday,” “Paint It Black” and “You Can’t Always Get What You Want.”
“It’s really fascinating to hear this music with an orchestra behind it with the strings, horn section and everything,” Adams said. “The impact it adds to some songs or the sweetness it adds to others is beyond belief. The energy and the rocking impact it has with ‘Jumpin’ Jack Flash,’ ‘Satisfaction’ ‘Brown Sugar’ and others is just larger than life. It’s a wonderful experience.”
The singer
Adams has been singing his entire life. The Columbus native was only 8 years old when his choir director-aunt convinced him to join the all-adult choir at her church. He continued that association until his family left Ohio for Southern California when he was 12. By high school, he was singing in the school choir and in rock bands.
Adams hasn’t stopped. He spent three decades working on and off with Bo Donaldson & the Heywoods. In addition to singing with Windborne, he fronts his own tribute band Mick Adams & the Stones.
“We went a total of almost 14 months without a show of any kind,” said Adams, who relocated from California to Arizona during the pandemic. “Arizona is more of an open state so there were already some venues to play. The agent we work with all the time is out of here, so we started booking shows with my band. I’m way excited to perform music in front of an orchestra again. It’s so much fun. That was something that was on my bucket list, so to speak, and I already got to check that one off. It’s crazy but singing with an orchestra is now something I do all of time. I’ve got at least four shows with Windborne this year so I’m excited.”
HOW TO GO
What: “The Music of the Rolling Stones” with vocalist Mick Adams, Windborne Music and the Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra
Where: Schuster Center, Second and Main Streets, Dayton
When: Saturday, March 5 at 8 p.m.
Cost: $5-$90
More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org
Artist info: www.windbornemusic.com or www.mickadamsandthestones.com
