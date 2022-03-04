DPO salutes music of Rolling Stones at Schuster

The singer

Adams has been singing his entire life. The Columbus native was only 8 years old when his choir director-aunt convinced him to join the all-adult choir at her church. He continued that association until his family left Ohio for Southern California when he was 12. By high school, he was singing in the school choir and in rock bands.

Adams hasn’t stopped. He spent three decades working on and off with Bo Donaldson & the Heywoods. In addition to singing with Windborne, he fronts his own tribute band Mick Adams & the Stones.

“We went a total of almost 14 months without a show of any kind,” said Adams, who relocated from California to Arizona during the pandemic. “Arizona is more of an open state so there were already some venues to play. The agent we work with all the time is out of here, so we started booking shows with my band. I’m way excited to perform music in front of an orchestra again. It’s so much fun. That was something that was on my bucket list, so to speak, and I already got to check that one off. It’s crazy but singing with an orchestra is now something I do all of time. I’ve got at least four shows with Windborne this year so I’m excited.”

Contact this contributing writer at 937-287-6139 or e-mail at donthrasher100@gmail.com.

Explore 8 events in Dayton you should check out this weekend

HOW TO GO

What: “The Music of the Rolling Stones” with vocalist Mick Adams, Windborne Music and the Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra

Where: Schuster Center, Second and Main Streets, Dayton

When: Saturday, March 5 at 8 p.m.

Cost: $5-$90

More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org

Artist info: www.windbornemusic.com or www.mickadamsandthestones.com