BreakingNews
Body found near school in Huber Heights; investigation underway
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Easter morning tradition continues at Carillon Park

Dayton History presents the 81st annual Easter Sunrise Service at Carillon Historical Park in Dayton on Sunday, April 17.

Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

caption arrowCaption
Dayton History presents the 81st annual Easter Sunrise Service at Carillon Historical Park in Dayton on Sunday, April 17.

Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

Events
By
48 minutes ago

A faith-based Dayton tradition since 1942, Carillion Historical Park’s Easter Sunrise Service will be held Sunday, April 17 at 6:30 a.m.

The early morning gathering at Deeds Carillon drew an estimated crowd of 10,000 on April 5, 1942. Carillon Historical Park founders Edward A. and Edith Walton Deeds were among the crowd.

The 81st annual Easter Sunrise Service is presented in partnership with Greater Dayton Christian Connections. Everyone is encouraged to bring blankets and chairs.

ExploreAnn Heller, former Dayton Daily News food editor and critic, has died

For more information, visit daytonhistory.org.

In Other News
1
Human Race Theatre prepares Dayton premiere of nostalgic ‘Incident’
2
Country rock act Pure Prairie League still going strong
3
5 reasons to see ‘Come From Away’ at Schuster
4
Dayton Art Institute reveals Art Ball details
5
Students across Dayton to gather for DPO Dunbar concert

About the Author

Russell Florence Jr. is team leader/coordinator of Lifestyles/Dayton.com. He has been an arts/lifestyles reporter for Dayton Daily News since 2012. He formerly served on the Dayton Daily News Community Board of Contributors and assisted the Dayton Daily News Editorial Board. He received his BA in mass communications from Wright State University.

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top