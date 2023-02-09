Experience funk music with intimate groove Friday in downtown Dayton

Dayton Live, which plans to expand the Unplugged concept to gospel and other styles, has added cabaret tables on the floor to offer two unique concert experiences.

“Half of the seats are at the tables and half the seats are in the center risers,” Minyard added. “By doing that, we’re able to create a broader experience for people. If you want to just listen, you can sit in the risers and still enjoy the show. If you want to sit at a table and have a more cabaret experience, you can do that too.”

Despite the intimate nature of the venue and the unplugged concept, Minyard stresses this isn’t a diluted version of funk.

“It’s not going to be one person on a stool with an acoustic guitar trying to play a fast, thumping funk song,” he said. “It’s still funk music. We get to rearrange things musically to make sure we’re capturing the spirit of the music and the spirit of the space and the room but it’s still a full-on show with a great band.”

HOW TO GO

What: Dayton Live presents Funk Unplugged featuring the Deron Bell Band

Where: PNC Arts Annex, 46 W. Second St., Dayton

When: Friday, Feb. 10 at 8 p.m.

Cost: $25-$35

More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org

Artist info: www.deronbell.com