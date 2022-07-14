FARMERS MARKET GUIDE: Where to find local produce, goods across the Dayton area

If you’re looking for a place to shop local, look no further. The Dayton area has more than a dozen farmers markets where residents can purchase produce, meats, baked goods and artisan items from local vendors.
Below is our guide to notable farmers markets. If you would like your farmers market to be added, send details to natalie.jones@coxinc.com.
PLEASE NOTE: Details and times are subject to change.
2nd Street Market
WHEN: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sundays
WHERE: 600 E. Second Street, Dayton
2nd Street Market features a variety of growers/producers, specialty food vendors/bakers, artisan/general merchandise vendors and restaurants. The market also has different events, classes, workshops and musicians each weekend.
For more information about 2nd Street Market, visit www.metroparks.org/places-to-go/2nd-street-market/ or the market’s Facebook page.
Shiloh Farmers Market
WHEN: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Saturday through October 8
WHERE: 5300 Philadelphia Drive, Dayton
Check out the Shiloh Farmers Market each Saturday through early October for baked goods, plants, fresh produce, jewelry and more.
For more information about the Shiloh Farmers Market, visit the market’s Facebook page.
Oak & Ivy Family Market
WHEN: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. the last Thursday of every month through October
WHERE: 700 Anderson Goodrich Court, Dayton
Oak & Ivy Family Market is a new outdoor farmers market that opened in June. The market features original pieces of artwork, resin jewelry, baked goods, heirloom apples and more.
For more information about the Oak & Ivy Family Market, visit www.oakandivymarket.com or the market’s Facebook page.
Oakwood Farmers Market
WHEN: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday through October 15
WHERE: 22 Orchard Drive, Oakwood
The Oakwood Farmers Market was founded in 2013 by a group of Oakwood residents who wanted to bring local farmers, gourmet food vendors and artisans to the heart of Oakwood’s business district.
For more information about the Oakwood Farmers Market, visit www.oakwoodfarmersmarket.org or the market’s Facebook page.
Miamisburg Farmers Market
WHEN: 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. every Wednesday through October.
WHERE: 1146 E. Central Avenue, Miamisburg
The Miamisburg Farmers Market features fresh strawberries, maple syrup and much more locally produced goods.
For more information, visit the Miamisburg Farmers Market Facebook page.
This Old Farmers Market
WHEN: Noon to 3 p.m. every Sunday through October 16
WHERE: 3930 Dayton Xenia Road, Beavercreek
This Old Farmers Market offers a wide variety of local produce, meats, eggs, baked goods, spices, sauces and snacks. Each week the market features at least one food truck.
For more information about This Old Farmers Market, visit www.thisoldcouch.net/farmer-s-market or the market’s Facebook page.
Fairborn Farmers Markets
WHEN: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every first, third and fifth Wednesday and 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. every second and fourth Wednesday through October 26
WHERE: 103 W. Main Street, Fairborn
The Fairborn Farmers Market features a day and night market. The day market features fresh produce, preserves, handmade crafts and home goods. The night market features similar vendors as well as a food truck rally.
For more information about the Fairborn Farmer Markets, visit the city of Fairborn’s Facebook page.
Yellow Springs 4 Season Farmers’ Market
WHEN: 8 a.m. to noon every Saturday
WHERE: 100 Dayton Street, Yellow Springs
Yellow Springs 4 Season Farmers’ Market features natural body care products, flower bouquets, local produce, eggs, meats, baked goods, coffee, honey, maple syrup and more.
For more information about the Yellow Springs Farmers’ Market, visit the market’s Facebook page.
Springfield Farmers Market
WHEN: 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. every Saturday through September
WHERE: 117 S. Fountain Avenue, Springfield
The Springfield Farmers Market features a variety of staples including local produce, meats, baked goods, oils, flowers, crafts and more.
For more information about Springfield Farmers Market, visit the market’s Facebook page.
Eaton’s Early Bird Farmers’ Market
WHEN: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday through September 25
WHERE: At the corner of Barron and Somers Streets, Eaton
Eaton’s Early Bird Farmers’ Market offers a variety of baked goods, plants, produce, frozen meat and more.
For more information, visit www.cityofeaton.org.
Saint Paris Farmers Market
WHEN: 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. every Friday through October 14
WHERE: 135 W. Main Street, Saint Paris
The Saint Paris Farmers Market offers a variety of local goods including fresh produce, honey, baked goods, organic tea blends and more.
For more information about the Saint Paris Farmers Market, visit the market’s Facebook page.
Cherry Street Local Farmers Market
WHEN: 9 a.m. to noon every Saturday through September 24
WHERE: South Cherry Street between West Main and West Franklin Streets, Troy
The Cherry Street Local Farmers Market features local produce, baked goods, eggs, oils, honey, syrup, flowers, jewelry, crafts and more.
For more information about the Cherry Street Local Farmers Market, visit the market’s Facebook page.
Miami County Virtual Farmers Market
WHEN: Pickup for goods purchased online is 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesdays
WHERE: 16 W. Franklin Street, Troy
The Miami County Virtual Farmers Market is a year-round online farmer’s market with a variety of vegetables, fruits, meats, eggs, baked goods, desserts, dairy products, fresh flowers, jams, jellies, fruit butters, dried herbs and mixes, teas, honey, syrups, soaps, and more.
Each week, vendors post their available goods on Miami County’s website, where customers can place orders between 9 p.m. Tuesday and 9 p.m. Saturday.
Piqua Community Farmers Market
WHEN: 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. every Thursday through September 30
WHERE: 116 W. High Street, Piqua
The Piqua Community Farmers Market offers fresh produce, homemade treats, craft items, plants, food trucks and more.
For more information about the Piqua Community Farmers Market, visit www.piquafarmersmarket.com or the market’s Facebook page.
Downtown Franklin Ohio Farmers Market
WHEN: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday through September 10
WHERE: 1 Benjamin Franklin Way, Franklin
The Downtown Franklin Ohio Farmers Market features fresh produce, honey/jams, meats, eggs and more.
For more information about the Franklin Farmers Market, visit the market’s Facebook page.
Lebanon Farmers Market
WHEN: 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. every Thursday through October
WHERE: The corner of West Main and Sycamore Streets, Lebanon
The Lebanon Farmers Market features an array of fresh produce, baked goods, jams, meat, eggs, body care, flowers and other artisan items.
For more information about the Lebanon Farmers Market, visit www.lebanonohio.gov or the market’s Facebook page.
Trotwood Community Farmers’ Market
WHEN: 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. every Wednesday through Sept. 28
WHERE: 5200 Salem Avenue, Trotwood
Located at the former Salem Mall parking lot, this market provides locally grown produce.
For more information about the Trotwood Community Farmers’ Market, visit https://trotwood.org/parks-recreation/trotwood-community-farmers-market/
