Five Rivers MetroParks kicks off summer fun at RiverScape

Meet MetroParks’ rangers and live animal ambassadors.

Hike a temporary Heart Healthy Trail, visit a climbing wall, create your own floral bookmark, check out insects, learn about fish in our rivers and more.

Learn more about upcoming programs, events and things to do in each MetroPark and at the 2nd Street Market.

Ask MetroParks staff and volunteer experts questions about nature, recreation activities, youth programs and more.

Register for upcoming programs.

Participants will earn a stamp in their event passport for each activity they complete. Those who earn one stamp in each of five categories will be entered to win prizes. Fill your passport with more stamps for the chance to win additional prizes. The grand prize is a Huffy Motoric Adult Electric Folding Bike, valued at $1,500. Other prizes include gift certificates for MetroParks programs, a MetroParks Ice Rink 2022-23 season pass and Market Money. Winners will be announced by May 31.

“There’s so much to do in your MetroParks, especially during the warm-weather seasons, and we view Passport to MetroParks as our official summer kick off,” said RiverScape program coordinator Rachel Baney, in a release. “Anything you want to learn more about or try this summer, from camping to gardening, a MetroParks expert can help you get started at the event.”

Two local acts — Reyna, as well as The Repeating Arms — will play live music under the RiverScape MetroPark pavilion. You can also grab a bite from The Wild Banana, Pa’s Pork, DFish DChicken, Showdogs Hot Dogs and Sweet P’s Ice Pops, in addition to craft beer with sales benefiting A Special Wish Foundation.

The event will be held from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. RiverScape MetroPark is located at 237 E. Monument Ave., Dayton.