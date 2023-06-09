For Dayton By Dayton free music fest Saturday at RiverScape MetroPark

Kevin Carter is involved in a lot of projects from appearing alongside Andy Richter in the new weekly podcast “The Novelizers” to rapping, working in cybersecurity and co-owning Black Box Improv Theater. However, the Daytonian remains devoted to another one of his babies, For Dayton By Dayton, at RiverScape MetroPark in Dayton on Saturday, June 10.
The fourth annual festival, the first with Dayton Children’s as the primary presenting partner, features performances by Heather Redman & the Reputation, the 1984 Draft, Luv Locz Experiment, Luther Suede, Yuppie, Poetic and others. A DJ will begin spinning music at 3:30 p.m. and the Funk Lab Dancers will perform at 3:45 p.m. The live performances officially begin around 4:05 p.m.
Carter recently shared his thoughts on the free festival.
Building momentum: “This is the fourth year, man, it’s crazy. I wasn’t sure I’d last past the first year, but it’s been going well. It got a little easier after the first one but even now there’s a lot of work to do.”
Financial backing: “Dayton Children’s wanted to be the presenter this year, so they helped a lot. When they signed up, I said, ‘Wow.’ It’s a family-friendly event, so they’re behind it. Five Rivers MetroPark gave me a grant to help with the space rental so all of that was super beneficial.”
Returning supporters: “Last year was great. There were no issues. It was cool and the big thing was the same food vendors, regular vendors and sponsors wanted to be part of it again this year. If they didn’t believe in it, they wouldn’t have signed up for it again this year.”
Hometown talent: “The artists aren’t getting paid for this. They’re doing it out of the kindness of their heart. My goal in the future is to pay artists with sponsorship but I couldn’t do this festival without the ones that are doing it now and aren’t getting paid. I really appreciate them for doing that.”
Multicultural party: “This festival will always have diverse music. I like people to see different cultures at For Dayton By Dayton. There are different genres of music, but the audience is still the same. It’s a complete mix of everybody coming out to enjoy themselves. That’s the biggest piece of it and what I’m most excited about.”
HOW TO GO
What: Dayton Children’s presents the fourth annual For Dayton By Dayton with Heather Redman & the Reputation, K. Carter, the 1984 Draft, Luv Locz Experiment, Luther Suede and others
Where: RiverScape MetroPark, 237 E. Monument Ave., Dayton
When: Saturday, June 10 at 4 p.m.
Cost: Free
More info: 4dbdayton.com
