For Dayton By Dayton free music fest Saturday at RiverScape MetroPark

Returning supporters: “Last year was great. There were no issues. It was cool and the big thing was the same food vendors, regular vendors and sponsors wanted to be part of it again this year. If they didn’t believe in it, they wouldn’t have signed up for it again this year.”

Hometown talent: “The artists aren’t getting paid for this. They’re doing it out of the kindness of their heart. My goal in the future is to pay artists with sponsorship but I couldn’t do this festival without the ones that are doing it now and aren’t getting paid. I really appreciate them for doing that.”

Multicultural party: “This festival will always have diverse music. I like people to see different cultures at For Dayton By Dayton. There are different genres of music, but the audience is still the same. It’s a complete mix of everybody coming out to enjoy themselves. That’s the biggest piece of it and what I’m most excited about.”

HOW TO GO

What: Dayton Children’s presents the fourth annual For Dayton By Dayton with Heather Redman & the Reputation, K. Carter, the 1984 Draft, Luv Locz Experiment, Luther Suede and others

Where: RiverScape MetroPark, 237 E. Monument Ave., Dayton

When: Saturday, June 10 at 4 p.m.

Cost: Free

More info: 4dbdayton.com