FREE FILMS: Family Summer Film Fest coming soon at The Neon

Partnering with ThinkTV PBS and Dayton Metro Library, The Neon will screen episodic shorts from popular characters in the PBS Kids library. Each Saturday beginning at 10:30 a.m., tickets will be given on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Events will start with a Read-Along videos with Dayton Metro Library’s Ms. Winnie and continue with programming from the PBS Kids library. Activity books and other materials will be provided for the children when they leave each screening. These materials are courtesy of ThinkTV and The Dayton Metro Library.