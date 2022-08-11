Funk, reggae, rock: 8 concerts you should catch this weekend

Before we usher in the weekend, let’s look at two country concerts happening tonight:

Combined Shape Caption Country singer Chase Rice, whose new song is “Key West & Colorado,” headlines the Hometown Heroes Concert at Fraze Pavilion in Kettering on Thursday, Aug. 11. Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Combined Shape Caption Country singer Chase Rice, whose new song is “Key West & Colorado,” headlines the Hometown Heroes Concert at Fraze Pavilion in Kettering on Thursday, Aug. 11. Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

Who: Chase Rice and special guests Ashland Craft and Clark Manson

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Fraze Pavilion, 695 Lincoln Park Blvd., Kettering

Details: Country star Chase Rice headlines Hometown Heroes, a concert for military families.

Cost: $30

More info: 937-296-3300 or www.fraze.com

Combined Shape Caption Country singer John King performs Aug. 11 at the Levitt Pavilion. Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED Combined Shape Caption Country singer John King performs Aug. 11 at the Levitt Pavilion. Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Who: John King

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Levitt Pavilion, 134 S. Main St., Dayton

Details: Songwriter and breakout country artist John King, a Georgia native, draws inspiration from his parents, his college days, and megastars like Garth Brooks.

Cost: Free

More info: www.levittdayton.org

FRIDAY, AUG. 12

Combined Shape Caption Boston-born funk act Lettuce, (left to right) Adam “Shmeeans” Smirnoff, Nigel Hall, Ryan Zoidis, Eric “Benny” Bloom, Eric “E.D.” Coomes and Adam Deitch, brings its 30th anniversary tour to Rose Music Center in Huber Heights on Friday, Aug. 12. Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Combined Shape Caption Boston-born funk act Lettuce, (left to right) Adam “Shmeeans” Smirnoff, Nigel Hall, Ryan Zoidis, Eric “Benny” Bloom, Eric “E.D.” Coomes and Adam Deitch, brings its 30th anniversary tour to Rose Music Center in Huber Heights on Friday, Aug. 12. Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

Who: Tower of Power and Lettuce

When: 7 p.m. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.

Where: Rose Music Center, 6800 Executive Blvd., Huber Heights

Details: Tower of Power and Lettuce provide audiences two different generations of funky bands.

Cost: $23.50-$48.50

More info: 513-232-6220 or www.rosemusiccenter.com

Combined Shape Caption Guitarist/singer Jackie Venson performs Aug. 12 at Levitt Pavilion. Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED Combined Shape Caption Guitarist/singer Jackie Venson performs Aug. 12 at Levitt Pavilion. Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Who: Jackie Venson

When: 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12

Where: Levitt Pavilion, 134 S. Main St., Dayton

Details: Jackie Venson is a multi-instrumentalist, singer-songwriter known for her beautifully complex music and blazing guitar skills. Born and raised in Austin, Texas, Jackie has played to crowds across the world. Her latest album “Love Transcends,” released in September 2021, is her first collection of music to focus on a central genre - the blues.

Cost: Free

More info: www.levittdayton.org

Combined Shape Caption Elevation Worship and Maverick City Music accept the award for best contemporary christian music album for "Old Church Basement" at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. Elevation Worship performs Aug. 12 at the Nutter Center. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Credit: Chris Pizzello Credit: Chris Pizzello Combined Shape Caption Elevation Worship and Maverick City Music accept the award for best contemporary christian music album for "Old Church Basement" at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. Elevation Worship performs Aug. 12 at the Nutter Center. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Credit: Chris Pizzello Credit: Chris Pizzello

Who: Elevation Worship

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Nutter Center, 3640 Col. Glenn Hwy., Dayton

Details: Premier Productions presents the Elevation Worship Summer Tour featuring Kari Jobe and Cody Carne for a night of worship and celebration.

Cost: Tickets start at $29.75

More info: https://www.nuttercenter.com/

SATURDAY, AUG. 13

Combined Shape Caption Eight-time Grammy Award winner Ziggy Marley, currently on the road doing a tribute to his legendary late father, Bob Marely, performs at Rose Music Center in Huber Heights on Saturday, Aug. 13. Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Combined Shape Caption Eight-time Grammy Award winner Ziggy Marley, currently on the road doing a tribute to his legendary late father, Bob Marely, performs at Rose Music Center in Huber Heights on Saturday, Aug. 13. Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

Who: Ziggy Marley with special guest Kazayah

When: Rose Music Center, 6800 Executive Blvd., Huber Heights

Details: Ziggy Marley, a second-generation purveyor of the Jamaican-born sound, brings his tribute to his father, Bob Marley, to Rose Music Center.

When: 7:30 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Cost: $39-$69

More info: 513-232-6220 or www.rosemusiccenter.com

Combined Shape Caption The Menus will play Fraze Pavilion Aug. 13. FILE Credit: FILE Credit: FILE Combined Shape Caption The Menus will play Fraze Pavilion Aug. 13. FILE Credit: FILE Credit: FILE

Who: The Menus

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Fraze Pavilion, 695 Lincoln Park Blvd., Kettering

Details: Goodwill Easter Seals Miami Valley presents eclectic cover band The Menus in concert.

Cost: $5

More info: 937-296-3300 or www.fraze.com

Combined Shape Caption Freekbass has cemented himself as a groundbreaking bass player and funk guru. He'll perform Aug. 13 at Levitt Pavilion. Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED Combined Shape Caption Freekbass has cemented himself as a groundbreaking bass player and funk guru. He'll perform Aug. 13 at Levitt Pavilion. Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Who: Freekbass & The Bump Assembly

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Levitt Pavilion, 134 S. Main St., Dayton

Details: Cincinnati-based Freekbass has cemented himself as a groundbreaking bass player and funk guru. His innovative styling, including his signature double thumb strumming technique, has garnered critical acclaim and a cult fan following.

Cost: Free

More info: www.levittdayton.org

SUNDAY, AUG. 14

Combined Shape Caption Marty and Yolanda Drake of LYD (pictured), Thump Daddy Funk Band and the Larry Humphrey Band are among the acts on the bill for the Dayton Funk Festival at Levitt Pavilion in Dayton on Sunday, Aug. 14. Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Combined Shape Caption Marty and Yolanda Drake of LYD (pictured), Thump Daddy Funk Band and the Larry Humphrey Band are among the acts on the bill for the Dayton Funk Festival at Levitt Pavilion in Dayton on Sunday, Aug. 14. Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

What: Dayton Funk Festival

When: 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Where: Levitt Pavilion, 134 S. Main St., Dayton

Details: The City of Dayton’s Department of Recreation celebrates the city’s musical heritage with the Dayton Funk Festival. The Next Phaze kicks off the day at 1:15 p.m., followed by Big Gil & the Funky All Stars at 3 p.m. Music continues until 9 p.m. with performances by Thump Daddy Funk Band, LYD and festival closer the Larry Humphrey Band.

Cost: Free

More info: 937-333-8400 or www.downtowndayton.org

Combined Shape Caption Boz Scaggs performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, on Friday, May 6, 2022, in New Orleans. He'll play the Rose Music Center at The Heights Aug. 14. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP) Credit: Amy Harris Credit: Amy Harris Combined Shape Caption Boz Scaggs performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, on Friday, May 6, 2022, in New Orleans. He'll play the Rose Music Center at The Heights Aug. 14. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP) Credit: Amy Harris Credit: Amy Harris

Who: Boz Scaggs with special guests The Robert Cray Band and Jeff LeBlanc

When: 7:30 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Where: Rose Music Center, 6800 Executive Blvd., Huber Heights

Details: Blues-rock singer-guitarist Boz Scaggs brings his “Out of the Blues Tour” to town.

Cost: $23.50-$76

More info: 513-232-6220 or www.rosemusiccenter.com