GET ACTIVE: Space Three celebrates four years in downtown Dayton

Wellness is the focus at Space Three, but the fitness studio prioritizes building community as much as building strength.

The boutique fitness studio is celebrating four years in Downtown Dayton this weekend with a full slate of free classes and an open house featuring a variety of other health and wellness businesses on hand. Early Black Friday specials will also be announced.

“We want to show appreciation for everyone who has supported us the last four years,” owner and fitness instructor Lindsey Deck said.

Building community

At Space Three it’s OK to “come as you are.”

“Whether you work out three times a week or haven’t worked out in four years, you showed up and you get points just for showing up,” Deck said. “We have modifications so anyone can do it — don’t worry about your neighbor, don’t worry about me. We meet you where you are.”

The supportive environment has kept Christa Smith coming back to the Space Three since the studio first opened its doors.

“It’s such a welcoming space and a very inclusive community,” Smith said. “I’m always referring friends.”

Reba Stromberg shared similar praise.

“It’s a very compassionate place, everyone is so supportive and encouraging,” Stromberg said. “Going in, I had a lot of gym intimidation, but the inclusive environment has kept me coming back.”

Community building was a challenge during the early months of the COVID pandemic — just a few months after the studio opened its doors — but Space Three adjusted.

“It was definitely uncertain times, but we were really fortunate that we had the ability to pivot and do some classes online,” Deck said.

The Space Three community came back stronger on the other side.

“It’s such a safe and supportive space,” Stromberg said. “I feel good and confident, and I actually enjoy working out now.”

Serving the community

From TRX to barre and dance cardio to strength training, Space Three strives to offer something for everyone.

Deck and her team do more than offer classes in their St. Clair St. studio as they prompt people to break a sweat at Courthouse Square, The Arcade, RiverScape MetroPark and the Oakwood Farmers’ Market with free classes. Events like “Tone It Thursday” help them meet potential fitness enthusiasts where they are — literally.

“Sometimes it’s nice to change up the scenery and it’s a great opportunity to meet new people,” Deck said. “It also makes it available to people who might not be able to afford a regular group fitness class.”

Deck prioritizes the community beyond the studio walls.

“When we see all the growth that’s happening downtown, we are so happy to be part of it,” Deck said. “I want to see Dayton be successful.”

HOW TO GO

What: Space Three celebrates four years in business with free classes and an open house in conjunction with downtown Dayton’s First Friday

When: Nov. 3; 6 a.m.-12:30 p.m. free classes; 4-7 p.m. open house

Where: 39 S. St. Clair St., Dayton

FYI: Health and wellness vendors including Shalom Massage, Restore Beavercreek, Ordinaire Fare and Playa Bowls will be on hand. There will also be giveaways and early access to Black Friday deals.

More info: Visit Space Three events on Facebook (www.facebook.com/spacethreedayton/events)