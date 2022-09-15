Grammy-winning Christian artist TobyMac to perform at Nutter Center

TobyMac and the DiverseCity band will be joined by CROWDER, Cochren & Co., Tasha Layton, Jon Reddick, and Terrian.

“The Hits Deep Tour announcement is one of my favorite times of each year,” said Curtis Pinkerton, Director of Marketing, Awakening Events, in a release. “This tour has become an annual tradition for us at Awakening Events and for thousands of families across the US.”