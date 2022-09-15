Grammy-winning Christian artist TobyMac to perform at Nutter Center

Grammy-winning, multi-platinum artist TobyMac will bring his Hits Deep Tour to Wright State University’s Nutter Center on Monday, March 20, 2023.
TobyMac and the DiverseCity band will be joined by CROWDER, Cochren & Co., Tasha Layton, Jon Reddick, and Terrian.
“The Hits Deep Tour announcement is one of my favorite times of each year,” said Curtis Pinkerton, Director of Marketing, Awakening Events, in a release. “This tour has become an annual tradition for us at Awakening Events and for thousands of families across the US.”
TobyMac’s Hits Deep Tour is an Awakening Foundation event and is supported nationally by K-LOVE Radio, Air1 Radio, Altrua HealthShare, and Food for the Hungry. Fans will hear TobyMac’s hits as well as new songs from his recent release “Life After Death,” which debuted as Billboard’s No. 1 Christian and Gospel record of the week during street week. He has amassed more than 16 million units in career sales.
Tickets will go on sale Thursday, Sept. 22 at noon. Click here to purchase tickets.
About the Author