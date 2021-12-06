Hair-raising fun: ‘Trolls LIVE!’ coming to Nutter Center

Since the launch of the DreamWorks “Trolls” franchise in 2016 starring Anna Kendrick and Justin Timberlake, the Trolls have been audience favorites around the globe.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Dec. 10 and may be purchased at TrollsLIVE.com. Tickets are also available at the Wright State Nutter Center Box Office, online at nuttercenter.com or by phone at 937-775-4789. Tickets start at $15. A limited number of tickets are available or the Troll LIVE VIP Party, starting at $130. VIP Party perks include premium show seating, a souvenir lanyard and after-show Meet and Greet with Poppy and Branch.