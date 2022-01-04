‘Hamilton,’ ‘Into the Woods’ among notable shows to see in January

Jan. 7-8, Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra

The DPO’s titular exploration opens with Charles Tomlinson Griffe’s tone poem “The Pleasure Dome of Kubla Khan,” inspired by Samuel Taylor Coleridge’s unfinished poem. Next, Reena Esmail’s Clarinet Concerto spotlights DPO principal clarinetist John Kurokawa. The program also features the overture from Mozart’s first big-hit opera “The Abduction from the Seraglio” and Strauss’ lovely “Suite from Der Rosenkavalier.” 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Schuster Center, Second and Main Streets, Dayton. $5-$68. 937-228-3630 or daytonperformingarts.org.

Godspell

Jan. 13-Feb. 13, La Comedia Dinner Theatre

Composer Stephen Schwartz and librettist John-Michael Tebelak’s 1971 collaboration musicalizes the parables of Jesus Christ with humor and heart. The tuneful score includes “Prepare Ye the Way of the Lord,” “Day by Day,” “Beautiful City” and “Light of the World.” Thursday and Friday matinee and evening, Saturday evening, and Sunday brunch and evening at La Comedia Dinner Theatre, 765 W. Central Ave., Springboro. $37-$78. 937-746-4554 or lacomedia.com.

The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee

Jan. 13-16, INNOVAtheatre

Composer William Finn and librettist Rachel Sheinkin’s charming 2005 musical about a kooky group of competitive sixth-graders features some of Finn’s best tunes, including “My Friend, The Dictionary,” “Magic Foot” and “The I Love You Song.” 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday, and 3 p.m. Sunday at the Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. $25. innovatheatre.com.

Into the Woods

Jan. 14-30, Dayton Playhouse

Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine’s 1987 musical takes an assortment of fairy tale characters on a journey of self-discovery. Adee McFarland, memorably seen at the Playhouse as Julie Jordan in “Carousel,” notably portrays the rap-happy Witch. 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays at the Playhouse, 1301 E. Siebenthaler Ave., Dayton. $18-$20. 937-424-8477 or daytonplayhouse.com.

Charlie and Doggy and the Song at the Edge of the World

Jan. 19-22, TheatreLab Dayton

Ben Locke as Charlie in TheatreLab Dayton's production of "Charlie and Doggy and the Song at the Edge of the World," slated Jan. 19-22 in the PNC Arts Annex.

Set in a quiet, seaside town, Philip Drennen and Skyler McNeely’s original Irish folk/rock musical tells the story of the unlikely friendship between Charlie, a lonely boy with big dreams, who meets washed-up sailor Doggy, who tells him of the titular ancient myth. 7:30 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 8 p.m. Friday, and 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday in the PNC Arts Annex, 46 W. Second St., Dayton. $28-$53. 937-228-3630 or daytonlive.org.

Remember When Rock Was Young: The Elton John Tribute

Jan. 22, Schuster Center

Craig A. Meyer is considered to be among the best Elton John tribute artists in the country. He’ll join the Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra for an evening of hits such as “Benny and the Jets,” “Philadelphia Freedom,” “Crocodile Rock,” “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road” and “Candle in the Wind.” 8 p.m. Saturday at the Schuster Center, Second and Main Streets, Dayton. $27-$90. 937-228-3630 or daytonperformingarts.org.

Hamilton

Jan. 26-Feb. 6, Dayton Live

The local premiere of "Hamilton" will be held Jan. 26-Feb. 6, 2022 at the Schuster Center.

The hottest show on the planet finally arrives in Dayton. Lin-Manuel Miranda’s 2015 hip-hop infused blockbuster tells the story of founding father Alexander Hamilton’s rise as an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington’s sidekick during the Revolutionary War. Times vary, including a special Jan. 27 matinee at 1 p.m. Schuster Center, Second and Main Streets, Dayton. $49-$349. There will be a lottery for a limited number of $10 seats for all performances. 937-228-3630 or daytonlive.org.

Picasso at the Lapin Agile

Jan. 28-Feb. 6, Beavercreek Community Theatre

Steve Martin’s 1993 comedy centers on Albert Einstein and Pablo Picasso meeting in a Parisian café in 1904 just before both artistic geniuses took the world by storm. 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 3 p.m. Sundays at the Lofino Center, 3868 Dayton-Xenia Rd., Beavercreek. $13-$16. 937-429-4737 or bctheatre.org.