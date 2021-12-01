Have yourself a raunchy little Christmas at Loft Theatre

“We have a bit of history of finding those off-center, holiday shows that make us laugh,” said Kevin Moore, Human Race artistic director and founding director in a release. “I recall the naughty elf in ‘Santaland Diaries’ and the crazy residents of ‘A Tuna Christmas.’ ‘Who’s Holiday!’ continues this tradition. It is definitely an irreverent, ‘adults night out.’”

Cincinnati native and Wright State University graduate Alex Sunderhaus will portray Cindy Lou Who, prepping for a holiday party in her trailer just outside of Whoville. Sunderhaus previously appeared in the Human Race productions of “Sylvia,” “The House,” “One Slight Hitch” and “Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike.”