BreakingNews
Fourth of July 2022: What you need to know to celebrate locally
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Human Race Theatre cancels ‘Boyfriend’ due to star injury

Charissa Bertels in the Human Race Theatre Company's production of "My 80-Year-Old Boyfriend."

Combined ShapeCaption
Charissa Bertels in the Human Race Theatre Company's production of "My 80-Year-Old Boyfriend."

Events
By
1 hour ago

Sometimes the old adage “the show must go on” doesn’t apply to one-person shows.

All remaining performances of the Human Race Theatre Company’s production of “My 80-Year-Old Boyfriend,” a charming musical starring the dynamic Charissa Bertels, have been canceled due to injury.

“The board and staff of the Human Race Theatre Company wish Charissa a swift and full recovery,” said artistic director Emily N. Wells. “We hope that we are able to bring Charissa and this celebrated production back so that our audience can experience anew her story of unlikely friendship with Milton.”

ExploreHeartfelt, humorous ‘80-Year-Old Boyfriend’ sparkles at Loft Theatre

The show, which opened June 17, was expected to close July 3. For those who have tickets for the remaining performances, contact Dayton Live at 937-228-3630 for a refund or to make a tax-deductible donation.

For more information, visit humanracetheatre.org.

In Other News
1
TODAY: Dayton Art Institute offers free admission Sunday
2
25 events to keep you busy throughout July in Dayton
3
Righteous Brothers enjoy unexpected second act
4
15 events you should check out in Dayton this weekend
5
John Doe performs with folk trio Thursday at Levitt Pavilion

About the Author

Russell Florence Jr. is team leader/coordinator of Lifestyles/Dayton.com. He has been an arts/lifestyles reporter for Dayton Daily News since 2012. He formerly served on the Dayton Daily News Community Board of Contributors and assisted the Dayton Daily News Editorial Board. He received his BA in mass communications from Wright State University.

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top