Human Race Theatre cancels ‘Boyfriend’ due to star injury

Sometimes the old adage “the show must go on” doesn’t apply to one-person shows.
All remaining performances of the Human Race Theatre Company’s production of “My 80-Year-Old Boyfriend,” a charming musical starring the dynamic Charissa Bertels, have been canceled due to injury.
“The board and staff of the Human Race Theatre Company wish Charissa a swift and full recovery,” said artistic director Emily N. Wells. “We hope that we are able to bring Charissa and this celebrated production back so that our audience can experience anew her story of unlikely friendship with Milton.”
The show, which opened June 17, was expected to close July 3. For those who have tickets for the remaining performances, contact Dayton Live at 937-228-3630 for a refund or to make a tax-deductible donation.
For more information, visit humanracetheatre.org.
