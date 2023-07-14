JUST IN: Pineapple Fest at Austin Landing moved to Sunday

The Miami Valley Restaurant Association (MVRA) has announced that its upcoming Pineapple Fest event at Austin Landing scheduled for Saturday, July 15 has been rescheduled for Sunday, July 16 due to weather.

“With the severe weather threat, we made the decision to move the event back by one day to ensure that vendors will be safe and all of the pineapple and food fans in Dayton will be able to enjoy the event,” said Amy Zahora, President of the Miami Valley Restaurant Association.

More than 20 vendors are scheduled to participate in the event. It is unclear if all of them will be able to attend, but Zahora believes most if not all will.

Only two vendors — Condado Tacos and 1776 Grill — that were scheduled to participate were not able to make the date change.

Vendors and menus include:

• Backyard Smoke and Grill: Loaded pineapple bowls with steak, chicken, shrimp or lobster and pineapple hibachi fried rice

• Batter Up Funnel Cakes: Pineapple topped funnel cakes, and other flavors

• The Dawghouse LLC: “Pineapple Salsa Dogs”

• Eddie’s Roasted Corn on the Cob: Fresh roasted corn on the cob with pineapple salt

• El Meson Food Trucks: TBD

• Fatty Daddy’z Sweet Treats: Pineapple Dole Whip and pineapple lemonade shake ups

• Frios Gourmet Pops: Pineapple Pops

• Gourmet Grub Shack: Grilled pineapple BBQ chicken quesadilla and pineapple salsa. Hope cream cheese graham crumb pineapple delight

• JA’s & Sweet-umms: Pineapple upside down cake, banana and pineapple pudding, pineapple chicken, and pineapple chicken bowls

• Kona Ice of NE Cincinnati & Dayton: Pineapple Kona Ice and over 40 other flavors

• Lilia’s Outside Cafe: Pineapple pork tacos and Hawaiian half pound burger

• Lil Tiki Weenies LLC: Hawaiian Tiki Weenies and Hawaiian cole slaw

• Little Boijon Asian Cuisine: TBD

• Mak Boba: Boba drinks, milk teas, fruit teas with pineapple flavor

• Mickey’s Salsa Mexican Food: Tacos, burritos, nachos, served with a pineapple slaw

• Mr. Boro’s Tavern: Hawaiian slider dogs

• McNasty’s: Pineapple burger

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

• Rolling Indulgence LLC: The Big Kahuna steak burger topped with pineapple chutney, teriyaki, bacon slaw, red onions and cheese, bourbon glazed pineapple and smoked ham kabobs, with roasted red peppers, pineapple and poppyseed chicken salad, Pacific Island sammie made with melted cheese, ham and fresh pineapple, pineapple and berry beignets, pineapple peaches and cream milkshakes

• Shannon’s Southern Style Sweet Tea: Hawaiian tea

• Smokin’ Inferno BBQ & Catering: Hawaiian street tacos with pineapple slaw, pineapple spears soaked in coconut water wrapped with bacon

• Sophia & Mak’s Caribbean Cuisine: TBD

• Sweet Kettle Corn: Pineapple kettle corn

• Victory Lane Pizza of Monroe: The Hawaiian hog pizza

• The Wrappin’ & Rollin’ Cafe: Pineapple bacon burger and pineapple chicken wrap

Other vendors that will be onhand include Hope & Grace Boutique, That Dam Jam, Alta Fiber, Heather’s Gourmet Caramel Apples, June Bug Designs and Light It Up.

The festivities will also feature a Kona Brewing Beer Garden with Kona Surf, White Claw Pineapple, Truly Pineapple, Stella Artois, Michelob Ultra, Cutwater Pineapple Margarita, and Mr. Boro’s Tavern Pineapple Party Punch.

In addition, live music will be provided by Classic Jam and Party Punch Band. A special fire dancing show will take place around 6 p.m. with a special appearance from Moana.

The event is free admission and will run from 1-8 p.m.

Contact this contributing writer at alexis.e.larsen@hotmail.com.