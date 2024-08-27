8 things to do in the region on Labor Day weekend 2024

Labor Day weekend is a reminder that our summer social events calendar is slimming down, but it’s also a time to have some last-minute, hot-weather fun.
The following is a list of things to do in the region this weekend before packing up the swimsuits and beach towels and pulling out the fall decorations.
🩴Labor Day Beachfest Weekend
When: Saturday, Aug. 31-Monday, Sept. 2
Location: Land of Illusion, 8762 Thomas Road, Middletown
Description: Lounge by the beach and get in the water at Aqua Adventures. Tickets online. General admission is $16.99 on labor Day, $22.99 on the weekend.
More: landofillusion.com
🎉Kettering Holiday at Home
When: All day Sunday, Sept. 1 and Monday, Sept. 2 (events are at various times, schedule is online)
Location: Fraze Pavilion, 695 Lincoln Blvd., Kettering
Description: Vendors, events, children’s zone, parade, car show and more.
More: holidayathome.org
🚗Paps Labor Day Bash Car Show
When: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday, Sept. 2
Location: Evans Family Ranch, 11140 Milton-Carlisle Road, New Carlisle
Description: More than 600 vehicles on display, food trucks, raffles, family friendly fun and more.
More: efranch.com/farm-events/paps-labor-day-bash-car-show
🍻Liberty Home Association Oktoberfest
When: 6-11 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30; 1-11 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31 and 1-8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 1
Location: Liberty Home Association, 2361 Hamilton Cleves Road, Hamilton
Description: A weekend of German food and beer, live German music entertainment, games for kids and adults, dancing, inflatables and more. Car show 1-4 p.m. Sunday. $5 entry fee for adults, Children 14 and younger and military members enter free.
More: facebook.com/libertyhomeassociation
🎇Dan Beard Council Festival of Fireworks
When: 5-9 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 1
Location: Atop Mt. Adams, 1071 Celestial St., Cincinnati
Description: Conducted during the annual Riverfest Labor Day weekend events in Cincy, this event offers a view of the Rozzi’s Famous Fireworks from a private, tented space with a catered dinner and open bar. There is a kids area with carnival games, inflatables, entertainment and more. Fireworks shoot off at 9 p.m. This is a fundraiser; adult tickets are $250 each and children’s tickets are $25.
More: danbeard.org/festival-of-fireworks
🧨48th Riverfest and Western & Southern/WEBN Fireworks
When: Beginning at noon Sunday, Sept. 1
Location: Sawyer Point Park and Yeatman’s Cove, Cincinnati
Description: People wanting to see the fireworks on the Ohio River will begin to set up their seating as early as noon, and on both the Kentucky and Ohio sides. WEBN has a live broadcast from Sawyer Point Park and Yeatman’s Cove. Fireworks begin at 9 p.m. Riverfest leads up to the fireworks, beginning at noon, with food, music and more at Sawyer Point and Yeatman’s Cove.
🤹♂️AlterFest
When: 6-11:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30; noon-11:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31; noon-11:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 1
Location: Archbishop Alter High School, 940 E. David Road, Kettering
Description: An annual festival of rides, food, events and more.
More: alterhs.org
⚔️Ohio Renaissance Festival Opening Weekend
When: Weekends from Aug. 31 to Oct. 27 and Labor Day
Location: 10542 E. Ohio 73, Waynesville
Description: A village of lively shows, food, drinks, unique vendor shops, people in costumes and more. Tickets must be purchased online ahead of attending. Ticket prices vary. There is a waitlist for season tickets.
More: renfestival.com
