8 things to do in the region on Labor Day weekend 2024

🩴Labor Day Beachfest Weekend

When: Saturday, Aug. 31-Monday, Sept. 2

Location: Land of Illusion, 8762 Thomas Road, Middletown

Description: Lounge by the beach and get in the water at Aqua Adventures. Tickets online. General admission is $16.99 on labor Day, $22.99 on the weekend.

More: landofillusion.com

🎉Kettering Holiday at Home

When: All day Sunday, Sept. 1 and Monday, Sept. 2 (events are at various times, schedule is online)

Location: Fraze Pavilion, 695 Lincoln Blvd., Kettering

Description: Vendors, events, children’s zone, parade, car show and more.

More: holidayathome.org

🚗Paps Labor Day Bash Car Show

When: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday, Sept. 2

Location: Evans Family Ranch, 11140 Milton-Carlisle Road, New Carlisle

Description: More than 600 vehicles on display, food trucks, raffles, family friendly fun and more.

More: efranch.com/farm-events/paps-labor-day-bash-car-show

🍻Liberty Home Association Oktoberfest

When: 6-11 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30; 1-11 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31 and 1-8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 1

Location: Liberty Home Association, 2361 Hamilton Cleves Road, Hamilton

Description: A weekend of German food and beer, live German music entertainment, games for kids and adults, dancing, inflatables and more. Car show 1-4 p.m. Sunday. $5 entry fee for adults, Children 14 and younger and military members enter free.

More: facebook.com/libertyhomeassociation

🎇Dan Beard Council Festival of Fireworks

When: 5-9 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 1

Location: Atop Mt. Adams, 1071 Celestial St., Cincinnati

Description: Conducted during the annual Riverfest Labor Day weekend events in Cincy, this event offers a view of the Rozzi’s Famous Fireworks from a private, tented space with a catered dinner and open bar. There is a kids area with carnival games, inflatables, entertainment and more. Fireworks shoot off at 9 p.m. This is a fundraiser; adult tickets are $250 each and children’s tickets are $25.

More: danbeard.org/festival-of-fireworks

🧨48th Riverfest and Western & Southern/WEBN Fireworks

When: Beginning at noon Sunday, Sept. 1

Location: Sawyer Point Park and Yeatman’s Cove, Cincinnati

Description: People wanting to see the fireworks on the Ohio River will begin to set up their seating as early as noon, and on both the Kentucky and Ohio sides. WEBN has a live broadcast from Sawyer Point Park and Yeatman’s Cove. Fireworks begin at 9 p.m. Riverfest leads up to the fireworks, beginning at noon, with food, music and more at Sawyer Point and Yeatman’s Cove.

🤹‍♂️AlterFest

When: 6-11:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30; noon-11:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31; noon-11:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 1

Location: Archbishop Alter High School, 940 E. David Road, Kettering

Description: An annual festival of rides, food, events and more.

More: alterhs.org

⚔️Ohio Renaissance Festival Opening Weekend

When: Weekends from Aug. 31 to Oct. 27 and Labor Day

Location: 10542 E. Ohio 73, Waynesville

Description: A village of lively shows, food, drinks, unique vendor shops, people in costumes and more. Tickets must be purchased online ahead of attending. Ticket prices vary. There is a waitlist for season tickets.

More: renfestival.com