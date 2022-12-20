Little Big Town, Martina McBride coming to Dayton to join Wynonna Judd in concert

Wynonna Judd and friends, including Little Big Town and Martina McBride, will appear in “The Judds: The Final Tour” at Wright State University’s Nutter Center on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023.
The tour, featuring the country duo’s most enduring and beloved hits, is being presented in celebration of the life and legacy of Naomi Judd. Ashley McBryde, Brandi Carlile and Kelsea Ballerini are also expected to participate on the tour.
Credit: Mark Humphrey
“I have never felt so overwhelmed by this much love and support!,” said Wynonna, in a release. “The emotions that flow while listening to the different generations of fans sing back to me each night has been other-worldly. I am so humbled by every artist that has come to sing with me on this tour. They’ve all managed to bring something so unique to The Judds music and I can say that no two shows are the same. It has been so life-giving!”
Little Big Town, founded in 1998, has won three Grammy Awards. McBride has received 14 Grammy nominations and released 14 albums throughout her 30-year career.
For tickets or more information, visit TheJudds.com.
