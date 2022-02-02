Love downtown Dayton by celebrating First Friday

• The Black Box Improv, 518 E. Third St.: Take in comedy from local improv group Low Hanging Fruit followed by a special show. For tickets and other information, visit www.DaytonBlackBoxImprov.com

• The Contemporary Dayton, 25 W. Fourth St.: The CO is open and free to the public from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. with three new exhibitions, “Storytellers” by Heather Jones, “3 Steps from Center” by Odili Donald Odita, and “To Feel Myself Beloved on the Earth” by Jeffrey Gibson. Learn more about the exhibits at www.codayton.org or call 937-224-3822.

• Dayton Art Institute, 456 Belmonte Park North: Visit the latest special exhibitions, “Norman Rockwell: Stories of Emotion” and “Beyond the Woodblock.” Open until 5 p.m. on Friday.

Caption Derrick Carter, "Art of a Vigilante" (2021) Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED Caption Derrick Carter, "Art of a Vigilante" (2021) Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

• Dayton Live, Victoria Theatre, 138 N. Main St.: Classic Albums Live presents Creedence Clearwater Revival: Chronicle recreated note for note, cut for cut. Tickets for the 7:30 p.m. show are $25-46. Find more information and buy tickets at www.daytonlive.org.

• Dayton Society of Artists, 48 High St.: The Dayton Society of Artists presents “Three Women, Three Views” by local artists Jean Koeller and Michele BonDurant, and Amanda Millis of Boston, MA. The show is landscape-based with three different approaches created in different locations and times of the year.

• Dayton Theatre Guild, 430 Wayne Ave.: It’s opening night for “The Norwegians.” This is a strong comedy about women scorned and the Norwegian hit men they hire to kill their ex-boyfriends. Tickets for the 8 p.m. show can be found at www.daytontheatreguild.org/tickets.

• Dublin Pub, 300 Wayne Ave., 937-224-7822: Live music at the Dublin Pub! Stop by for a pint and listen to live music for Irish First Fridays. Happy Hour from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.; music by Miami Valley Pipes & Drums starting at 7 pm.

• Art Hop at Front Street, 1001 E. Second St.: Dayton’s largest community of artists welcomes you for live music, live art demos, food trucks, art exhibitions, workshops, and artist talks! Explore more than fifty studios, galleries, and boutiques. Buy original art, designer jewelry, artisan candles, glassware, and other handcrafted goods directly from local artists. Shop clothing, home décor, spices, and even tropical fish! Monthly Art Hops at Front Street are always free to attend. Visit frontstreet.art for this month’s details.

• The Neon movie theater, 130 E. Fifth St.: See “Who We Are,” “Parallel Mothers,” or “Licorice Pizza” on First Friday! See the full schedule online: www.neonmovies.com. Also enjoy beer and cocktail specials during First Friday, and you can purchase a DORA drink at the Neon to walk around downtown Dayton’ Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area before or after the show.

Caption Milena Smit (left) and Penelope Cruz are the "Parallel Mothers" in Pedro Almodovar’s new film. (Iglesias Mas/Sony Pictures Classics/TNS) Credit: TNS Credit: TNS Caption Milena Smit (left) and Penelope Cruz are the "Parallel Mothers" in Pedro Almodovar’s new film. (Iglesias Mas/Sony Pictures Classics/TNS) Credit: TNS Credit: TNS

• Skeleton Dust Records, 133 E. Third St.: A new art opening features the works of Carter Ferguson. Check out live DJing by Joseph Abrams from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Masks and proof of vaccination are mandatory for the event.

• Toxic Brew Co., 431 E. Fifth St.: A new art show organized by Tiffany Clark of Mural Machine officially opens in the taproom. The “Budoir Valentines” themed group art show features art from Tiffany Clark, Taliaferro Sebastian, Nicole Gangwer, Brittany Katz, and more.

DINING AND DRINKS

• Deaf Monty’s Wine, 22 Brown St.: Emilio Moro wine tasting 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Deaf Monty’s will be featuring a flight of three Emilio Moro wines for $10. The Moro Family has been producing wines of amazing quality in Spain since 1989. It will be “amor” at first sip when you taste Emilio Moro! Call 937-225-WINE (9463) for more information.

• Local Cantina, 501 E. First St: For First Friday specials you’ll find $5 Mustache Ride Margaritas and $3 Draft pints from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

• Mudlick Tap House, 135 E. Second St., (937) 895-4066: Join us to kick of First Friday for Happiness Hours, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. with $2 off glasses of wine, a $6 cocktail feature, $2 off draft beers and ½ off of shareables. The igloos are back! Reserve your private space by calling or visiting www.MudlickTapHouse.com.

Caption Mudlick Tap House in downtown Dayton installed plastic igloos on its patio to keep guests safe during the coronavirus pandemic. CORNELIUS FROLIK / STAFF FILE Caption Mudlick Tap House in downtown Dayton installed plastic igloos on its patio to keep guests safe during the coronavirus pandemic. CORNELIUS FROLIK / STAFF FILE

• Oregon Express, 336 E. Fifth St., 937-223-9205: Every First Friday join us for Happy Hour deals from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. with music from the Linda Prevo Band. Stop in for some of the best pizza in Dayton. Happy hour specials and LIVE music. Dine in, carryout and curbside pickup available.

• Salar Restaurant and Lounge, 400 E. Fifth St., 937-203-3999: Kick off your First Friday with happy hour at Salar from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. with cocktail specials, $5 house wine pours, $1 off of all beers, and bar bites specials. Enjoy dinner, too, available for dine in or carryout.

• Table 33 Dayton, 130 W. Second St.: Fridays are wine night at Table 33, with $3.33 wine pairings with any entree.

• Third Perk Coffeehouse and Wine Bar, 146 E. Third St.: Friday nights are Cigars, Cocktails and The Patio at Third Perk from 7 p.m. to midnight. Enjoy your favorite coffee drinks, or specialty cocktails with our full-service bar. Saturday nights are Reggae Night from 8 p.m. to midnight.

• Troll Pub Dayton, 216 Wayne Ave.: Every Friday at the Troll Pub is part of W.T.F Happy Hours: Wednesday, Thursday & Friday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. featuring 1/2 Priced Pints & 1/2 priced apps, $4 Fireball Shots & $4 Wheatly Vodka specials.

• Trolley Stop, 530 E. Fifth St., 937-461-1101: Enjoy Half-off Happy Hour!

SPECIAL SHOPPING DEALS AND OTHER ACTIVITIES

• Connect E-Sports, 212 Wayne Ave.: New customers receive an hour of free game time

• Denise Danielle Photography, 120 W. Second St. Suite 810: Valentine’s Day mini sessions start at $75. Call 937-977-8639 for more information. • Pedal Wagon, Polar Bear Express: Book a 2-hour ride on the abominably decorated Pedal Wagon at a discounted rate. $25 for individual adults 21+ or book a private ride of up to 15 people for $299. Reservations are required and can be made at www.pedalwagon.com.

• RiverScape MetroPark. 237 E. Monument Ave.: Lace up your skates and celebrate music’s greatest female artists for Diva Night! From 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., you can skate as a live DJ plays some of the biggest hits of all time. All ages welcome. Admission is $8. Children under 3 are free with a paying adult. Visit metroparks.org/ice-rink to learn more.

Caption Despite the frigid temperatures, ice skaters enjoyed '90s Night at the MetroParks Ice Rink, located at RiverScape MetroPark in downtown Dayton on Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. The ice rink is open daily until Feb. 27. Did we spot you there? For more info, visit metroparks.org/ice-rink. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam Caption Despite the frigid temperatures, ice skaters enjoyed '90s Night at the MetroParks Ice Rink, located at RiverScape MetroPark in downtown Dayton on Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. The ice rink is open daily until Feb. 27. Did we spot you there? For more info, visit metroparks.org/ice-rink. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

• Vidia’s Closet, 27 S. St. Clair St.: When you shop this women’s clothing boutique in the St. Clair Lofts on First Friday, you can take 25% off your entire purchase!

• Wellness Studio, 114 N. St. Clair St.: Book a couples’ appointment by Feb. 7 for Feb 11-15 and Wellness Studio will provide complimentary chocolates and roses. Visit www.wellnessthestudio.com to make your reservation.

The Downtown Dayton Partnership’s website has a complete list of downtown’s arts and cultural amenities, as well as a dining guide, parking map and much more.